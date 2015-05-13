(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) rating of Ameriabank at 'B+' with a Negative
Outlook. A full list
of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ameriabank's IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of
'b+'. The VR
reflects the bank's high dollarisation of the balance sheet,
significant risk
concentrations, rapid recent growth in a fairly high-risk
environment and an
only moderate loss absorption capacity under pressure from an
upward revaluation
of FX-denominated assets. The ratings also consider the bank's
so far
reasonable financial metrics, sizeable liquidity buffer,
manageable refinancing
risks and solid domestic franchise.
The bank's Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' and '5' Support
Rating reflect
Fitch's view that the Armenian authorities have limited
financial flexibility to
provide extraordinary support to banks, if necessary, given the
banking sector's
large foreign-currency liabilities relative to the country's
international
reserves. Potential support from the private shareholders is
also not factored
into the ratings, as it cannot be reliably assessed.
The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR is driven by a
weaker operating
environment in Armenia, characterised by a stagnating economy
(we expect Armenia
to fall into a mild recession in 2015), devaluation pressures
and higher
interest rates. In Fitch's view, this is likely to negatively
impact the bank's
margins, asset quality, performance and potentially
capitalisation.
Ameriabank has leading positions in domestic lending (13% market
share), trade
finance and liabilities to customers (12%), despite keen
competition in the
market. The bank's profitability is solid, with return on
average equity (ROAE)
of 17.8% and return on average asset (ROAA) of 2.1% in 2014,
underpinned by
growing lending, stable funding costs and only moderate loan
impairment charges
(LICs). Fitch expects profitability metrics to weaken in 2015,
due to higher
LICs as loans season in a challenging environment, while funding
costs are
likely to rise, in line with sector trends.
At end-2014, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs, over 90
days overdue) was
a low 2.3% of the total portfolio, in part reflecting recent
rapid loan
expansion. Reserve coverage of NPLs was low at 41%, reflecting
high reliance on
collateral. Significant credit risks also arise from
concentrations (the top 25
groups of borrowers accounted for 36% of gross loans or 2.5x of
Fitch Core
Capital at end-2014) and from high FX lending (86% of the
total), mostly to
unhedged borrowers, whose debt servicing capacity could have
been affected by
the recent devaluation of the AMD and recessionary environment.
In this context, the bank's loss absorption capacity is viewed
as only moderate.
Fitch estimates that at end-1Q15, the bank could have increased
its loan
impairment reserves/gross loans ratio only to 3.5%, without
breaching the
regulatory capital adequacy limit of 12%. Annual pre-impairment
profit (equal to
3.8% of gross loans in 2014) offers additional moderate loss
absorption.
Non-deposit funding is significant (42% of end-2014
liabilities), of which
nearly half comes from International Financial Institutions
(IFIs), providing
long-term funds to the bank. Annual refinancing requirements are
manageable in
2015 and onwards, while the bank keeps a large amount of highly
liquid assets
(mostly cash and equivalents, but also including a portion of
unencumbered
government securities) equivalent to a quarter of the bank's
assets (40% of
which is foreign currency liquidity) or around 60% of customer
deposits at
end-1Q15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's credit metrics remain sensitive to the performance of
the economy and
stability of the local currency. The ratings could be downgraded
if the weaker
operating environment translates into a marked deterioration in
the bank's asset
quality, performance and capital metrics. Stabilisation of the
country's
economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ameriabank
Long-term IDR: published at 'B+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: published at 'B'
Viability Rating: published at 'b+'
Support Rating: published at '5'
Support Rating Floor: published at 'No Floor'
