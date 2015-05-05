(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Brazil's first-quarter 2015 net outflow
of savings
deposits signals growing pressure on local banks to seek funding
alternatives to
support the expansion of residential mortgage portfolios, says
Fitch Ratings. A
continued outflow of savings, or even a slow return to inflows,
is likely to
exert significant pressure on Brazilian banks' high mortgage
loan growth. Lower
risk appetites by banks and lower mortgage demand have helped to
decelerate
Brazil's mortgage loan growth recently; however, annualized
growth was still 27%
in March 2015, down from 31% at year-end 2014. Mortgage loan
growth in Brazil
averaged 42% between 2013 and 2009.
Under Brazilian banking regulations, a minimum of 65% of savings
deposits need
to be directed to mortgage lending or other real-estate related
loans. While
Brazil's benchmark SELIC rate has risen, recently reaching
13.25% after a 50 bps
increase in April, the offering rates on savings accounts have
lagged, leading
to substantial withdrawals of savers seeking higher returns
elsewhere.
Generally, higher interest rates result in lower saving deposit
rates relative
to other banking products. The differential has widened
significantly as a
result of the monetary tightening cycle of the last two years.
Fitch expects the
pressure on savings deposits will continue as long as interest
rates remain
high, despite bigger marketing efforts on the part of banks to
attract
depositors.
The declines may also suggest that households are using more of
their savings to
sustain consumption and or debt payments in an environment of
higher inflation,
higher household indebtedness and expectations of higher
unemployment.
Annual net flows into savings accounts show the volatility of
this funding
source. In 2014, the net inflows dropped sharply to
BRL24billion, from BRL71
billion in 2013 and BRL45 billion in 2012. However, in the first
three months of
2015 alone there was a net outflow of about BRL23 billion. In
the same period in
2014, there was a net inflow of about BRL5.4 billion.
Among the large retail banks, Caixa, a government-sponsored bank
is the most
affected. Caixa is Brazil's largest mortgage lender with a 68%
market share in
all mortgages and is also the largest savings deposits taker,
with nearly 36% of
market share. Last week, the savings deposit volatility led the
bank to cap its
mortgage lending on existing homes sales at 40% to 50% of the
home's total
value, down from a prior level of 70% to 80%. These
loan-to-value rates depend
on the type of funding and the amortization method of the loan.
Since 2013, financial bills linked to real-estate related assets
(letras de
credito imobiliario, LCIs), have become a growing source of
funding for mortgage
lenders. They are deposit-like funding products that offer tax
advantages to
investors. However, Fitch does not expect them to grow fast
enough to address a
significantly higher proportion of mortgage funding than savings
deposits in the
medium term, as they are more expensive than savings deposits.
Going forward,
alternative sources of funds, such as residential
mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) and covered bonds (letras imobiliarias garantidas, LIGs)
may fill any
void and become more significant sources of funds for mortgages.
The basic
legislative framework for LIGs was enacted in January 2015 and
is awaiting more
detailed regulation. As for RMBS, the market is still very
small. Overall, it is
most likely that mortgage lending growth in Brazil will simply
decline across
the board over the near term.
As of December 2014, the savings deposits and mortgage loans
across the system
totaled BRL668 billion and BRL498 billion, respectively. Savings
deposits make
up about 10% of total sector funding, but they are concentrated
in large retail
banks and regional public banks. Mortgage loans make up about
17% of total
sector loans.
As for the other large Brazilian banks, savings deposits
accounted for about 13%
of total funding, on average, across Banco do Brasil, Bradesco
and Itau.
Therefore, these banks would be expected to manage a sharp
slowdown in savings
deposits relatively more easily.
Fitch believes that aggressive mortgage loan growth has limited
increases in
loan impairment ratios. Therefore, mortgage lenders are likely
to face a slight
increase in relative impairment expenses due to a combination of
the seasoning
of the loan books and the lower than expected loan growth.
Impairment ratios are
unlikely to rise to the average level of other Latin American
mortgage
portfolios in the short term. In the medium term, such seasoning
may look
similar to markets with more established mortgage portfolios,
such as Chile.
Contacts:
Esin Celasun
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+55 21 4503 2626
Praca XV de Novembro, 20, Sala 401-B
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+ 55 11 4504 2213
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Jayme Bartling
Senior Director
Latin American Structured Finance
+55 11-4504-2602
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
