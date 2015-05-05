(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Principal
Financial Group, Inc.'s (PFG) issuance of approximately $400
million of 10-year
senior unsecured notes. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating
to PFG's issuance
of approximately $400 million of 40-year junior subordinated
debentures. PFG's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is unaffected by this
rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are guaranteed by Principal Financial Services, Inc.,
PFG's
intermediate holding company, whose Long-term IDR is currently
'A'. Fitch
affirmed the ratings of PFG and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with a
Stable Outlook on April 13, 2015.
Approximately $550 million of the proceeds from the issuance are
expected to be
used to redeem PFG's series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred
stock and
series B non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, with the
remainder expected
to be used for general corporate purposes.
PFG's ratings are supported by the company's strong competitive
position in
several key markets and product lines, strong capitalization,
and stable and
balanced earnings profile, partially offset by above-average
exposure to direct
mortgages and structured mortgage securities. The company's
recent operating
performance has been strong.
Fitch expects PFG's financial leverage to increase on a pro
forma basis to
approximately 27% from 21% at March 31, 2015, as a result of
newly issued debt
and the pending redemption of the preferred stock. Whereas the
existing
preferred stock receives full equity credit in accordance with
Fitch's rating
criteria, the newly issued subordinated debt receives no equity
credit. The
increase in financial leverage exceeds Fitch's rating tolerance
of 25%. Fitch
expects financial leverage to decline to approximately 25%
within the next 12
months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Improved diversification of the company's sources of revenue
and earnings;
--Sustainable return on equity of 12% or higher and fixed-charge
coverage above
12x;
--Low volatility in earnings and capital over an extended period
of time;
--Financial leverage below 20%;
--Reported RBC ratio above 475%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Run-rate return on equity below 10% and a GAAP-based fixed
charge coverage
ratio below 7x;
--A decline in the company's reported RBC ratio to a level below
375%;
--Sustained increase in financial leverage to a level above 25%.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
--$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 'A-';
--$400 million junior subordinated debentures due 2055 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
13th Floor
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
