CHICAGO, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Corning Inc.'s
(Corning) $750
million of senior notes 'A-'. Corning will use net proceeds from
the three- and
seven-year senior notes sale for general corporate purposes. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation for solid
near-term
operating performance, driven by positive momentum across all
segments,
particularly Optical Communications, Gorilla Glass, and
Environmental. Growing
profitability in non-Display businesses and modestly lower
capital expenditures
will translate into higher annual free cash flow (FCF).
Over the longer term, continued fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)
build-outs, increased
demand for data, storage and processing, and wireless
applications support
growth in Optical Communications, although demand will remain
less predictable
due to uneven customer capital spending. In Environmental,
regulations are
expected to continue supporting top-line growth.
Fitch expects solid longer-term growth for Corning's non-Display
businesses will
better balance the company's operating profile. At the same
time, profitability
at the Display business should improve moderately in the
intermediate term with
higher gross margins, driven by higher volumes and the shift of
production to
more efficient Corning Precision Materials (CPM) capacity.
Profitability for non-Display businesses will continue to lag
Display but Fitch
expects gross margins for non-Display businesses will benefit
from increased
scale. Blended operating EBITDA margin could exceed 30% in the
intermediate
term, versus a Fitch-estimated mid-20% for the latest 12-month
(LTM) ended March
31, 2015 and mid-60% for Display.
Capital intensity will remain substantial for Corning. However,
the addition of
Corning Precision manufacturing assets and available capacity
from historical
additions in Specialty Materials and Environmental should result
in lower
intermediate-term capital spending. As a result, Fitch expects
annual FCF will
approach and approximate $1 billion over this time frame.
Fitch expects credit protection measures to remain solid for the
rating, with
total leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) below 2x.
Interest coverage
(operating EBITDA-to-interest expense) will exceed 15x through
the intermediate
term. Pro forma for the debt issuance, Fitch estimates total
leverage of 1.9x
(including preferred shares at 50% equity credit).
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook are supported by Fitch's expectations
for:
--Solid profitability and annual FCF;
--Leading technology in several key end markets translating into
significant LCD
glass share leadership and strong market positions in fiber for
telecom, and
ceramic filters for automotive applications;
--Solid liquidity position and conservative financial policies,
underpinned by a
net cash position and disciplined share repurchases.
Concerns center on Corning's:
--Significant ongoing investments in R&D and capital spending
requirements;
--Corning's need to offset meaningful annual average selling
price (ASP)
reductions in Display and Specialty Materials with manufacturing
efficiencies;
--Slower than anticipated segment diversification, driven by
lower revenue
growth and profitability expansion for non-Display segments.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes positive rating actions are unlikely in the
absence of
structurally higher recurring FCF, likely from lower capital
intensity and
meaningful profitability expansion in non-Display businesses, in
conjunction
with a commitment to more conservative financial policies.
Negative rating actions could occur if:
--Corning is unable to offset ASP erosion with productivity
gains in LCD which
results in structurally lower profitability (operating margins
below 30% and
total debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above 2x);
--Corning is unable to drive gross margin expansion in its
non-Display
businesses, resulting in annual FCF below $500 million.
As of March 31, 2015, Corning's liquidity was solid and
supported by:
--$5.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term
investments,
approximately 40% of which was located in the U.S.;
--An undrawn $2 billion unsecured RCF expiring Sept. 30, 2019.
The facility
includes a maximum 50% debt-to-total capital covenant (13% at
March 31, 2015).
Fitch's expectations for annual FCF of more than $1 billion
through the forecast
period also support Corning's liquidity. Fitch expects Corning
will use FCF for
share repurchases and acquisitions, particularly in Optical
Communications and
fragmented Life Sciences markets.
Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, total debt as of March
31, 2015 was
$5.2 billion (including the unrated $1.15 billion of convertible
preferred stock
after applying 50% equity credit to $2.3 billion of preferred
shares issued to
Samsung).
Fitch currently rates Corning as follows:
Corning, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'A-';
--Senior unsecured RCF 'A-'.
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper 'F2'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Low-single-digit growth in 2015, driven by solid demand for
FTTH build-outs in
Optical Communications, regulation-driven increased diesel
purchases, and
Gorilla Glass growth;
--Fitch anticipates Display growth will be flat to slightly up,
driven by higher
volumes and lower ASP erosion;
--Weaker demand at Hemlock will drive lower dividends from the
Dow-Corning joint
venture;
--Profitability will expand from operating efficiencies, given
the incorporation
of SCP manufacturing assets and increasing scale in non-Display
businesses;
--Capital spending will remain in the $1 billion to $1.5 billion
range through
the intermediate term, driving more than $1 billion of annual
FCF;
--Share repurchases and dividends will at least approximate and
could exceed
annual pre-dividend FCF over the intermediate term.
