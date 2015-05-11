(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Looking Beyond Chinese Bank Asset
Quality
here
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 11 (Fitch) The shift by Chinese banks
into debt
investments, receivables, and interbank exposures to bypass
lending
restrictions, as well as the growth of the shadow banking system
make it harder
to assess the underlying asset quality of the banks and overall
stress in the
financial system, Fitch Ratings says in a new special report
published today.
China's asset management companies (AMCs) are playing an
increasingly important
role outside the banks in managing bad assets. It is common for
AMCs to purchase
assets directly from borrowers, so bad assets are often
transferred to external
parties without being recognised as non-performing loans (NPLs).
Regulatory
forbearance also delays the recognition of asset impairment.
These features
cloud the veracity of underlying non-performing loans (NPL)
levels at banks and
more broadly the transparency around the extent of debt problems
in the
financial system.
This renders NPL analysis less meaningful, especially as banks
in China have
remarkably similar NPL ratios. Banks' NPL ratios for local
government and
property loans are very low because riskier credit often lies
off banks'balance
sheets. Policy guidance on agricultural and micro lending may
also lead to
inappropriate pricing.
The underlying problem is one of debt sustainability. The rapid
rise in leverage
in China since 2008 is increasingly burdensome, with the
interest cost of
servicing China's debt now estimated to have reached 15% of GDP,
exceeding
nominal GDP growth of below 10%. The need to strike a balance
between
maintaining adequate growth to support employment and ensuring
banking system
stability means that banks remain exposed to the risks of this
unsustainable
trend continuing.
Until China allows for more corporate and state-owned-enterprise
defaults, moral
hazard will prolong and exacerbate threats to the banking system
beyond what
reported NPLs indicate. The longer weak entities are permitted
to roll over
their debt, the greater the build-up and cost of servicing that
debt, and the
greater the strain on the economy. Acknowledging this concern,
the People's Bank
of China has cut official interest rates three times since
November 2014, with
the latest being a 25 bp reduction to 5.1%, effective 11 May
2015.
The authorities will need to resolve the debt at some stage -
through directly
or indirectly absorbing the debt, disposals, and/or debt
forgiveness. Fitch
therefore expects government support to play a big role in
underpinning the
Issuer Default Ratings for Fitch-rated Chinese commercial banks,
but pressure
will remain on their Viability Ratings (VR) if leverage
continues to rise. While
some may argue that the support the authorities often extend to
troubled
borrowers should be better reflected in the banks' VRs, Fitch
believes such
support will diminish over time, leading to a higher rate of
defaults.
The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link in
this media release.
Contact:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Eleven Li
Associate Analyst
+86 10 8517 2136
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
