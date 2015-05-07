(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) If amendments to Germany's Banking Act
are passed,
Schuldscheine will, in resolution, have to absorb losses ahead
of institutional
deposits, and alongside senior unsecured bonds. This runs
contrary to many
investors' assumptions that Schuldscheine are 'safe' assets
because they are
covered by deposit insurance, says Fitch Ratings.
Schuldscheine are insured instruments under the voluntary
deposit protection
fund (DPF) of the Association of German Banks (AGB). The DPF
covers 'liabilities
to customers' of most of the country's private sector banks such
as Deutsche
Bank and Commerzbank.
Schuldscheine, widely issued by German banks, are promissory
notes classified as
loans by investors and deposits by issuers. The DPF provides
protection for
depositors that is considerably in excess of the statutory
minimum of EUR100,000
provided by Germany's mandatory deposit protection fund, as
required by EU
rules. The DPF's statutes state that liabilities to customers
(comprising
deposits, Schuldscheine and bearer bonds) of each DPF member
bank are protected
up to a proportional value of the member bank's capital.
The level of protection offered is being reduced but will still
be high. Until
end-2019, the value is 20% of a member bank's capital, falling
to 15% by
end-2024 and 8.75% by January 2025. In the case of Deutsche
Bank, the fund's
largest member, 20% of DPF-qualifying capital implies each
depositor or
Schuldschein investor is covered up to EUR9.4bn.
Payments to creditors made by the DPF are discretionary but, in
the past, the
fund has fully compensated Schuldschein holders when a member
bank failed. In
2008 the DPF raised funds to pay back creditors of failed
Bankhaus Lehman AG by
issuing bonds guaranteed by SoFFin, the state-owned special
markets
stabilisation fund. At that time, Germany argued that the state
aid was
necessary 'to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy'.
It is unclear that the EC would approve any future case, as a
wider set of bank
resolution tools are now available. Raising sufficient funds to
compensate
creditors of a failed mid-sized or large AGB member bank might,
depending on the
volume of guaranteed liabilities, prove difficult for the DPF,
unless other
member banks provide funding support. This raises questions
about the value and
effectiveness of creditor protection offered by the DPF. Fitch
estimates that
the DPF has built up a fund of at least EUR4bn, still well short
of the deposits
and Schuldscheine of many of its member banks.
The DPF has so far been able to resolve small banks by taking
ownership and
rehabilitating them or supervising their orderly wind-down. Most
recently it
acquired Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank, when the bank ran into
difficulties
through its sizeable exposure to Heta Asset Resolution, the 'bad
bank' arising
from the failure of Austrian bank Hypo Alpe.
Trust in Germany's deposit protection schemes is widespread and
this has
supported Schuldschein issuance, encouraging investment in these
instruments.
German pension fund managers and insurance companies hold around
EUR75bn in
Schuldscheine.
However, if Germany's parliament approves the draft legislation
ranking
Schuldscheine with senior unsecured bonds in insolvency and
resolution and
absorbing losses ahead of deposits, investors may alter their
investment
behaviour, switching out of Schuldscheine and into deposits. It
is even possible
that the DPF would drop its protection for Schuldscheine at some
point or that
the larger banks might start to question the benefits of
continued membership of
the DPF.
Contact:
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.