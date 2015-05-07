(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi's (Yapi Kredi) Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards (tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Yapi Kredi's well-established, expanding domestic franchise and a diversified business and client mix. It takes into account the company's robust investment, risk and governance framework and an upgrade of its operational and IT platform, which is nearing completion. The rating also recognises the depth and overall stability of its staff and a recently reorganised front-office. Key challenges facing Yapi Kredi are adapting its business model and practices to a changing regulatory environment and competitive landscape. In that respect, Yapi is about to complete a major system migration and custodian change. Yapi Kredi's 'Highest Standards (tur)' rating is based on the following category scores: Company: Highest Controls: Highest Investments: Highest Operations: Highest Technology: High Company As the second-largest asset manager in Turkey, Yapi Kredi has an established market presence, supported by the banking network of its parent Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB), (BBB/F3/Stable). Support from shareholders and strong, stable profitability (51.3% operating margin) provide solid funding for investment, IT and regulatory needs. Yapi Kredi's staffing is characterised by depth and overall stability. Controls Yapi Kredi has an effective risk and governance framework that is well-embedded in the business and also benefits from the independent oversight of control functions and committees. Yapi Kredi's internal control, compliance and audit practices are in line with international standards. Investments Yapi Kredi implements a traditional, research-driven investment process in a disciplined and controlled manner. Key investment decisions are consensual and documented at a weekly investment committee. A reorganisation of front-office functions in 2014 led to better alignment with clients and promoted internal mobility. Operations The operating model is straightforward as almost all transactions are currently executed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Yapi Kredi's operations and IT are outsourced to YKB. Yapi Kredi has also appointed YKB as custodian. Client reporting, which is aligned with local market practices, is produced at Yapi Kredi. Technology Yapi Kredi's IT platform is overall robust and matches the requirements of the business. YKB has conducted a major system replacement to better integrate its front- and back-office systems and to comply with new Turkish funds regulation. Yapi Kredi is well-prepared for system migration before the new regulatory requirements become effective on 1 July 2015. Company Profile As a 100% subsidiary of YKB, Yapi Kredi is ultimately owned by a strategic equal partnership of Koc Group and UniCredit. It provides a range of asset management products and services, including mutual funds, discretionary portfolio management for corporate and individual clients, investment advisory services, private pension fund management and private fund management. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, heightened staff turnover, deterioration of processes and policies, inability to comply with new regulatory requirements, or significant operational or IT failure. Applicable criteria, 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria, dated 6 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 