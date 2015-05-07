(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Derby
Healthcare PLC's (DHC)
GB446.6m bonds, maturing in 2041, at 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the project's solid
operational
performance and steady debt service profile as well as strong
relationship shown
between all counterparties.
DHC is a project company holding a 40-year contract with the
Derby Teaching
Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the grantor) to redevelop,
maintain and provide
services to the Royal Derby Hospital in Derby, UK, as part of
the UK
government's private finance initiative (PFI) programme. The
project has been
operational since March 2009 when construction was completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating is based on the following factors, among others:
Revenue Risk: Stronger
As an availability-based project, revenue is derived from a
unitary charge that
is based on a well-defined performance regime and subject to
deductions for
adverse performance across the services provided (hard
facilities management
(FM), soft FM and sterile services). The project continues to
present low levels
of deductions. The unitary charge features some
inflation-linkage and is divided
into portions that fluctuate with the corresponding costs. The
grantor's weak
financial situation is "subject to enforcement action" by the
monitor. However,
no delays on payments are expected from the trust and its credit
strength is
supported by a deed of safeguard from the UK government.
Operation Risk: Midrange
Fitch considers the involvement of seasoned project parties such
as Innisfree
(the sole sponsor) and Skanska (hard FM provider) as positive
for the
transaction. DHC is run by an experienced management team
outsourced from a
specialist PFI project operator currently responsible for 21 UK
hospitals (HCP
Social Infrastructure (UK) Ltd). Both ISS (soft FM provider) and
Synergy
(sterile services provider) have seen a considerable reduction
in performance
deductions following the implementation of revised performance
regimes.
Fitch continues to regard the strong working relationship
between DHC and the
grantor as supportive of the rating. This is evidenced by a
range of
accommodations and compromises that have been enacted in order
to achieve
cost-savings and enhance liquidity for the grantor, which is
particularly
important given tight central government budgets.
Infrastructure/Renewal: Midrange
The project's lifecycle profile is slightly back ended although
this is
mitigated by a three-year forward-looking maintenance reserve
account (any
underspend of the lifecycle reserve is ring-fenced to prevent
distribution to
sponsors). Based on reports from the technical analyst for the
project (Faithful
+ Gould), Fitch has not identified any significant areas of
concern over the
medium term.
Debt Structure: Stronger
The rated bonds are fully amortising, with a two-year tail to
concession
maturity and are fixed rate. The project also features a
six-month debt service
reserve account and a change in law reserve.
Forecast minimum and average annual debt service cover ratios
(ADSCR) are 1.15x
and 1.21x, respectively. These metrics are at the lower end of
Fitch's
indicative 'BBB' cover ratio range of 1.20-1.40x average DSCR
for
availability-based projects. However, the lifecycle break-even
results are
robust and DHC is further protected by the ability to benchmark
soft FM costs,
limiting possible future increases in costs.
The project is most directly comparable to Meridian Hospital
Company PLC
(BBB+/Stable), another NHS Hospital PFI, as it shares the same
key sponsor and
soft FM provider. Meridian has stronger metrics (minimum/average
ADSCR of 1.33x
and 1.6x, respectively), justifying the one-notch differential.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Project revenues could be adversely impacted in a number of
scenarios, including
increased general costs, hard FM expenses and corporation tax. A
sustained
increase in lifecycle costs would likely result in negative
rating action. A
downgrade could also be caused by any operational issues that
result in a
sustained reduction in coverage (average ADSCR below 1.2x).
Fitch may take
positive rating action if the average ADSCR is consistently
above 1.3x.
DHC's bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA
Assurance S.A.
Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee as it does not
maintain a
rating on the guarantor and therefore the rating of DHC's bonds
solely reflects
the project's underlying credit quality.
