(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded
the National
Long-Term Ratings on Indonesia-based PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia
Tbk (Muamalat)
to 'A-(idn)' from 'A(idn)' and affirmed PT Bank Mayapada
Internasional Tbk
(Mayapada) at 'A-(idn)'. The rating Outlooks have been revised
to Negative from
Stable. Subsequently, Fitch has also affirmed National
Short-Term Ratings of
'F1(idn)' for Muamalat and Mayapada.
'A' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
Fitch downgraded Muamalat's rating following significant
weakening in asset
quality and to reflect its low Tier 1 capital ratio at 8.1%
compared with the
industry average of 18.8% at end-2014. Its Fitch core capital
(FCC) ratio stood
at 9.2%. There is limited probability of state support, should
it be necessary,
because although Muamalat is Indonesia's second-largest sharia
bank by assets
(23% of sharia system assets at end-2014), sharia banking assets
accounted for
only 4.8% of the total banking system's. Hence, Muamalat's share
of system
assets was only about 1% at end-2014.
In Fitch's view, Muamalat's asset quality will remain under
pressure in the near
to medium term due mainly to weak underwriting criteria and
rapid loan growth in
the past three years. The loan growth and weak internal capital
generation
explain Muamalat's low capital profile compared with the
industry average. Fitch
expects Muamalat to continue relying on capital injections from
its majority
shareholders to support its capital profile.
The affirmation of Mayapada's ratings reflect Fitch's assessment
of the bank's
strong appetite for credit growth, the associated growth risk to
asset quality,
weakened capital profile and smaller franchise than other
larger peers.
Mayapada plans a rights issue amounting to IDR650bn in 3Q15.
Fitch believes
capital injections from Mayapada's majority shareholders will be
critical to
support the bank's business development and ability to absorb
potential losses
from its strong asset growth. Mayapada's Tier 1 capital ratio,
at 7.27%, was
well below the industry average at end-2014. Its FCC ratio stood
at 9.97%.
The Outlooks for both banks were revised to Negative to reflect
growing risks in
their credit profiles that stem from high loan growth in the
past, which could
lead to further asset-quality deterioration and declining
capital ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Sustained improvements in asset quality (likely manifested by
reduced appetite
for loan growth), sustaining a stronger core capitalisation and
risk-adjusted
profitability may lead to positive rating action for both banks.
Negative rating
action may result from continued high loan growth, which may
result in worsening
of asset quality and capitalisation for Mayapada and Muamalat,
and diminishing
government support for the sharia-banking industry in Muamalat's
case.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi (Muamalat's National Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Ira Febrianty (Mayapada's National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
