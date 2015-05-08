(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) and Housing and Urban
Development Corporation
Ltd (HUDCO) at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the ratings of the two
policy
institutions are Stable. The full list of the rating actions is
provided at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor
The ratings of EXIM and HUDCO are underpinned by the policy role
that they play
in their respective fields of export financing, and social
housing and social
infrastructure. Their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are equated
to that of the
sovereign (BBB-/Stable) and their Outlooks also match that of
the sovereign.
They have not been assigned Viability Ratings, given their
policy role.
EXIM and HUDCO are 100% owned by the government, which is
represented on their
boards to ensure government control over their strategy and
operations. They are
the only financing and development agencies in their core policy
areas, which
underpins their importance to the government. The government is
also directly
involved in the setting of objectives through an annual
memorandum of
understanding signed with HUDCO.
Between the two, EXIM's linkage with the government is viewed by
Fitch to be
stronger than that between HUDCO and the government. This is
because EXIM was
established by an act of parliament and the government has
regularly made
capital injections. In comparison, HUDCO is incorporated under
the Companies
Act. However, HUDCO's growing focus on its policy role is
evident from the
increasing proportion of policy-directed lending in its loan
book and the rising
share of government-allocated tax-free bonds in its funding
base.
The Stable Outlooks on the ratings mirror the Stable Outlook on
the sovereign
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating
Floors
As EXIM's and HUDCO's IDRs are equalised with that of the
sovereign, any change
in the ratings of the latter could lead to corresponding changes
in the ratings
of the policy institutions.
Any weakening of the linkages between these institutions and the
government, for
instance in terms of their policy roles or 100% ownership, could
lead Fitch to
revise down the government's propensity to support the two
institutions, and
their ratings being impacted accordingly. While EXIM's linkage
with the
sovereign is likely to remain strong because it is governed by a
parliamentary
act, the agency does not expect HUDCO's linkage to the
government to weaken in
the near term given its recent growing focus on policy-related
lending.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) :
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Tertiary Analyst
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015, and
"Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.