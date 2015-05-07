(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Deutsche
Bank's (DB,
A+/Negative/F1+) planned decondolisation of Deutsche Postbank AG
(Postbank,
A+/Negative/F1+) will have no immediate impact on the latter's
mortgage
Pfandbriefe rating (AAA/Stable).
Postbank's 'AAA' mortgage covered bond rating can sustain a
four-notch downgrade
of Postbank's IDR to 'BBB' all else equal. However, given that
no sale is
planned before end 2016, we will likely continue to factor
support from DB into
the ratings in the interim period and do not expect any direct
rating impact on
Postbank's mortgage Pfandbriefe.
If there is a general market sale of Postbank the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
would be downgraded to the level reflecting Postbank's financial
strength and
stand-alone creditworthiness, expressed in a Viability Rating
(VR). This VR will
be assessed in the next few months once more information is
available and is
likely to be in the 'bbb' category (see "Fitch Affirms Deutsche
Bank's VR at
'a'; Places Postbank's IDRs on Watch Negative" dated 29 April
2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Postbank's mortgage Pfandbrief rating is based on its Long-term
IDR of 'A+', an
IDR uplift of 2, an Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) and the 15.0%
voluntary overcollateralisation (OC) commitment that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis, and equals the unchanged 'AAA' breakeven OC.
Contact:
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Timo Dums
Analyst
+49 69 768076 132
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
