(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD1.3bn 7% subordinated notes due 15 March 2072 at 'A-'. Based on Fitch's group rating methodology, MSI is considered a core company of MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group), along with Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd and Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Company, Limited. KEY RATING DRIVERS The MSI's ratings reflects moderate growth in MSI's non-life business, MS&AD Group's strong business position in Japan, sufficient capitalisation, diversified underwriting including domestic life business and overseas business. However, MSI's ratings are constrained by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which is 'A/Stable'. In Fitch's methodology, MSI's ratings cannot be above the sovereign's because of its large holdings of Japan government bond and relatively limited net premiums contribution from overseas (less than 20% in net premiums). Fitch applies compressed notching between the IDR and subordinated debt rating. Fitch expects MSI and MS&AD Group to maintain adequate capital buffers, partly though a reduction of investment risks. MS&AD Group's consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 817.3% at end-2014, improved from 772.5% at end-March 2014, due largely to unrealised gains on securities and to a lesser extent, accumulation of core capital. The group's SMR, however, is particularly sensitive to stock market performance, due to a large proportion of domestic equities in its investments. Fitch also expects moderate growth in MSI's non-life business, supported by planned price adjustments in the fire insurance business lines in October 2015, in addition to the continued price increase in its mainstay automobile business lines. However, underwriting profitability is likely to remain volatile due to catastrophe exposure and low non-life insurance underwriting profit. RATING SENSITIVITIES With MSI currently rated at the same level as Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Should the sovereign rating be upgraded in the future, and the constraints relieved, Fitch would expect to return to standard notching at that time. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer are also likely to be lowered. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant deterioration in capital, specifically a decline in MS&AD Group's consolidated SMR to below 500% or in Fitch's capitalisation measures on a sustained basis. In addition, the ratings may come under pressure should MSI's financial leverage rise above 28% (13.6% at end-September 2014), or MSI's combined ratio worsens to above 105% on a sustained basis.