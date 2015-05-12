(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mitsui
Sumitomo Insurance
Company, Limited's (MSI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating
and its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the company's USD1.3bn 7% subordinated notes due
15 March 2072 at
'A-'.
Based on Fitch's group rating methodology, MSI is considered a
core company of
MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group), along with Aioi Nissay Dowa
Insurance Co.,
Ltd and Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Company, Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The MSI's ratings reflects moderate growth in MSI's non-life
business, MS&AD
Group's strong business position in Japan, sufficient
capitalisation,
diversified underwriting including domestic life business and
overseas business.
However, MSI's ratings are constrained by Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which is 'A/Stable'. In Fitch's
methodology, MSI's
ratings cannot be above the sovereign's because of its large
holdings of Japan
government bond and relatively limited net premiums contribution
from overseas
(less than 20% in net premiums). Fitch applies compressed
notching between the
IDR and subordinated debt rating.
Fitch expects MSI and MS&AD Group to maintain adequate capital
buffers, partly
though a reduction of investment risks. MS&AD Group's
consolidated statutory
solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 817.3% at end-2014, improved
from 772.5% at
end-March 2014, due largely to unrealised gains on securities
and to a lesser
extent, accumulation of core capital. The group's SMR, however,
is particularly
sensitive to stock market performance, due to a large proportion
of domestic
equities in its investments.
Fitch also expects moderate growth in MSI's non-life business,
supported by
planned price adjustments in the fire insurance business lines
in October 2015,
in addition to the continued price increase in its mainstay
automobile business
lines. However, underwriting profitability is likely to remain
volatile due to
catastrophe exposure and low non-life insurance underwriting
profit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With MSI currently rated at the same level as Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Should the
sovereign rating be
upgraded in the future, and the constraints relieved, Fitch
would expect to
return to standard notching at that time. Conversely, if the
rating on Japan
were lowered, the ratings on the insurer are also likely to be
lowered.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in
capital, specifically a decline in MS&AD Group's consolidated
SMR to below 500%
or in Fitch's capitalisation measures on a sustained basis. In
addition, the
ratings may come under pressure should MSI's financial leverage
rise above 28%
(13.6% at end-September 2014), or MSI's combined ratio worsens
to above 105% on
a sustained basis.
