(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe Generale's (SG; A/Negative/a-) 1Q15 results benefited from a solid quarter in its global banking and investor solutions business. The results also showed an uptick in business volumes in SG's French retail banking business after several quarters of contraction, which should help mitigate pressure on revenue if loan growth continues. While SG posted a EUR91m net loss in Russia in 1Q15, we expect the group to continue to manage its Russian operations cautiously, where lending contracted 9% between end-1Q14 and end-1Q15 (at constant exchange rate), and that it will not increase its exposure to Russia. SG reported EUR1.3bn pre-tax profit in 1Q15, adjusted for EUR62m income for changes to the fair value of own debt and for a EUR9m charge for debit valuation adjustments. Adjusted pre-tax profit was up 20% yoy and 23% qoq. Most of this increase was generated in the bank's global banking and investor solutions business (GBIS; up 25% yoy in operating profit at constant scope and exchange rate). SG generated a 6.6% return on equity (ROE) in 1Q15, excluding the non-recurring items mentioned above; the ROE would have been 8.8% if adjusted for the EUR289m contribution to the eurozone's single resolution fund and other bank levies that were booked in the quarter and are no longer spread over the year following the introduction of IFRIC 21 rule in 1Q15. SG targets a 10% ROE for FY16, and we believe that control on operating expenses and higher revenue growth in its foreign and in non-retail banking businesses will be key to achieving its ROE target. SG's GBIS business, which includes its global markets and investor services, financing and advisory activities, securities services and asset and wealth management businesses generated around half of the bank's operating profit, excluding the corporate centre, in 1Q15. SG's global markets business was the main driver of the profitability improvement. Revenue in equities sales and trading was up by a significant 32% yoy. Cash, flow derivatives and structured products all saw higher client volumes, partly helped by higher volatility. Unlike some of its global trading and universal bank peers, revenue in fixed income sales and trading was down 3% yoy at EUR584m on lower demand for structured products at SG. Cost remained under control as the global markets and investor services business' cost-income ratio was 67% in 1Q15 when the impact from various bank levies is not annualised (IFRIC 21 rule). Operating profit in SG's financing and advisory business in 1Q15 increased 53% yoy at constant scope and exchange rate to EUR125m as results benefited from solid underwriting and lending volumes (risk-weighted assets up EUR16bn at EUR55bn at end-1Q15). Loan impairment charges (LICs) were small in 1Q15 at EUR30m, but we expect them to remain volatile due to the large size of exposures. SG maintained a firm control of operating expenses with the cost/income ratio at a satisfactory 63% in 1Q15. Net income generated by SG's domestic banking businesses declined 6% yoy to EUR340m, but was up 16% excluding PEL/CEL provisioning impact (the PEL/CEL provision affects banks in France every quarter and is linked to interest rate mismatch arising from regulated savings and credits). While we believe revenue will remain under pressure given sluggish GDP growth prospects and a low-interest rate environment, SG's lending volumes, which rose slightly qoq in 1Q15, should help mitigate pressure on the net interest margin if loan growth continues in the coming quarters. The loan growth was solely in housing loans (up 1% qoq), mainly on higher early redemption levels, while loans to corporates were flat qoq. Revenue was up 4% yoy, excluding PEL/CEL provisioning impact. LICs were almost stable yoy in 1Q15 at EUR230m but significantly down qoq (47bp of customer loans in 1Q15 on an annualised basis; 66bp in 4Q14). Operating profit in the international retail banking and financial services (IRBFS) businesses was stable yoy at EUR292m. Both the financial services and insurance parts of IRBFS, which together drove 18% of the group's operating profit in 1Q15, continued to post robust recurring operating profit at EUR147m (17% growth yoy at constant scope and exchange rate) and EUR103m (13% growth yoy at constant scope and exchange rate) respectively. Equipment finance (9% volume growth yoy) and in life insurance in particular saw strong momentum. The international retail banking business posted stable operating profit in 1Q15 (0.4% at constant scope and exchange rate). Performance further improved in the Czech Republic (EUR114m operating profit in 1Q15, up 11% yoy at constant scope and exchange rate) and in Africa and Mediterranean basin (EUR71m, up 1.5x yoy), the two main drivers of the business' profitability, but was offset by a EUR117m operating loss in Russia. In Russia, revenue was down 27% yoy at constant scope and exchange rate as SG manages down its exposure in a weak operating environment and LICs rose 89% yoy to EUR111m. The negative contribution from its Russian business is likely to remain at least in 2015, but we believe the overall impact should remain manageable for the group. SG's direct exposure to its Russian subsidiaries amounted to EUR2.8bn in equity and EUR1.4bn in funding at end-1Q15. SG's full-applied common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was flat qoq at 10.1%, as an increase in risk-weighted assets (mainly in the GBIS business) offset contribution from retained earnings. The bank's CRDIV leverage ratio declined 10bp to 3.7% in 1Q15. This was in line with some European peers as it was partly due to a sharp increase in the bank's balance sheet in line with the depreciation of the euro against the US dollar. 