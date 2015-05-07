(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe
Generale's (SG;
A/Negative/a-) 1Q15 results benefited from a solid quarter in
its global banking
and investor solutions business. The results also showed an
uptick in business
volumes in SG's French retail banking business after several
quarters of
contraction, which should help mitigate pressure on revenue if
loan growth
continues. While SG posted a EUR91m net loss in Russia in 1Q15,
we expect the
group to continue to manage its Russian operations cautiously,
where lending
contracted 9% between end-1Q14 and end-1Q15 (at constant
exchange rate), and
that it will not increase its exposure to Russia.
SG reported EUR1.3bn pre-tax profit in 1Q15, adjusted for EUR62m
income for
changes to the fair value of own debt and for a EUR9m charge for
debit valuation
adjustments. Adjusted pre-tax profit was up 20% yoy and 23% qoq.
Most of this
increase was generated in the bank's global banking and investor
solutions
business (GBIS; up 25% yoy in operating profit at constant scope
and exchange
rate). SG generated a 6.6% return on equity (ROE) in 1Q15,
excluding the
non-recurring items mentioned above; the ROE would have been
8.8% if adjusted
for the EUR289m contribution to the eurozone's single resolution
fund and other
bank levies that were booked in the quarter and are no longer
spread over the
year following the introduction of IFRIC 21 rule in 1Q15. SG
targets a 10% ROE
for FY16, and we believe that control on operating expenses and
higher revenue
growth in its foreign and in non-retail banking businesses will
be key to
achieving its ROE target.
SG's GBIS business, which includes its global markets and
investor services,
financing and advisory activities, securities services and asset
and wealth
management businesses generated around half of the bank's
operating profit,
excluding the corporate centre, in 1Q15. SG's global markets
business was the
main driver of the profitability improvement. Revenue in
equities sales and
trading was up by a significant 32% yoy. Cash, flow derivatives
and structured
products all saw higher client volumes, partly helped by higher
volatility.
Unlike some of its global trading and universal bank peers,
revenue in fixed
income sales and trading was down 3% yoy at EUR584m on lower
demand for
structured products at SG. Cost remained under control as the
global markets and
investor services business' cost-income ratio was 67% in 1Q15
when the impact
from various bank levies is not annualised (IFRIC 21 rule).
Operating profit in SG's financing and advisory business in 1Q15
increased 53%
yoy at constant scope and exchange rate to EUR125m as results
benefited from
solid underwriting and lending volumes (risk-weighted assets up
EUR16bn at
EUR55bn at end-1Q15). Loan impairment charges (LICs) were small
in 1Q15 at
EUR30m, but we expect them to remain volatile due to the large
size of
exposures. SG maintained a firm control of operating expenses
with the
cost/income ratio at a satisfactory 63% in 1Q15.
Net income generated by SG's domestic banking businesses
declined 6% yoy to
EUR340m, but was up 16% excluding PEL/CEL provisioning impact
(the PEL/CEL
provision affects banks in France every quarter and is linked to
interest rate
mismatch arising from regulated savings and credits). While we
believe revenue
will remain under pressure given sluggish GDP growth prospects
and a
low-interest rate environment, SG's lending volumes, which rose
slightly qoq in
1Q15, should help mitigate pressure on the net interest margin
if loan growth
continues in the coming quarters. The loan growth was solely in
housing loans
(up 1% qoq), mainly on higher early redemption levels, while
loans to corporates
were flat qoq. Revenue was up 4% yoy, excluding PEL/CEL
provisioning impact.
LICs were almost stable yoy in 1Q15 at EUR230m but significantly
down qoq (47bp
of customer loans in 1Q15 on an annualised basis; 66bp in 4Q14).
Operating profit in the international retail banking and
financial services
(IRBFS) businesses was stable yoy at EUR292m. Both the financial
services and
insurance parts of IRBFS, which together drove 18% of the
group's operating
profit in 1Q15, continued to post robust recurring operating
profit at EUR147m
(17% growth yoy at constant scope and exchange rate) and EUR103m
(13% growth yoy
at constant scope and exchange rate) respectively. Equipment
finance (9% volume
growth yoy) and in life insurance in particular saw strong
momentum.
The international retail banking business posted stable
operating profit in 1Q15
(0.4% at constant scope and exchange rate). Performance further
improved in the
Czech Republic (EUR114m operating profit in 1Q15, up 11% yoy at
constant scope
and exchange rate) and in Africa and Mediterranean basin
(EUR71m, up 1.5x yoy),
the two main drivers of the business' profitability, but was
offset by a EUR117m
operating loss in Russia. In Russia, revenue was down 27% yoy at
constant scope
and exchange rate as SG manages down its exposure in a weak
operating
environment and LICs rose 89% yoy to EUR111m. The negative
contribution from its
Russian business is likely to remain at least in 2015, but we
believe the
overall impact should remain manageable for the group. SG's
direct exposure to
its Russian subsidiaries amounted to EUR2.8bn in equity and
EUR1.4bn in funding
at end-1Q15.
SG's full-applied common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was flat qoq
at 10.1%, as an
increase in risk-weighted assets (mainly in the GBIS business)
offset
contribution from retained earnings. The bank's CRDIV leverage
ratio declined
10bp to 3.7% in 1Q15. This was in line with some European peers
as it was partly
due to a sharp increase in the bank's balance sheet in line with
the
depreciation of the euro against the US dollar.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 10 12
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.