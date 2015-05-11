(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
Korea
Development Bank's (KDB; AA-/Stable) proposed US
dollar-denominated senior
unsecured notes an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'.
While the size of the issue has yet to be determined, Fitch
expects the tenor of
the notes to be five years. These are subject to change
depending on market
conditions. The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the
bank's general
operations, including extending foreign-currency loans and
repaying maturing
debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
final documents conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as KDB's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is
equalised with
South Korea's rating (AA-/Stable) to reflect the bank's policy
role in the
system and the government's de-facto solvency guarantee and
commitment to hold a
controlling stake in KDB.
KDB's key policy roles include bailing-out or restructuring
troubled or failed
corporates, funding foreign currency for the system, and
financing long-term
social-infrastructure projects. According to Article 32 of the
Korea Development
Bank Act, the government is responsible for any losses incurred
by the bank but
not covered by the bank's reserves. KDB is 100%-owned by the
state directly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on KDB would be directly affected by changes to
South Korea's
ratings or to its relationship with the government (for example,
a change to the
aforementioned solvency guarantee). Fitch does not expect any
significant
changes to either.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 August 2014
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
