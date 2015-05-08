(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'A+', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Israel's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A' and 'A+', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. 0. KEY RATING DRIVERS Israel's IDRs balance a strong external balance sheet, robust institutional strength, solid macroeconomic performance and substantial financing flexibility with an elevated government debt/GDP ratio and high geopolitical risks. The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers: The central government deficit narrowed to 2.8% of GDP in 2014, the lowest since 2008 and compared with an official projection of 3.2% of GDP at the end of 3Q14. This reflected under-execution of capital spending and a jump in revenues in 4Q14. A budget for 2015/16 may not be in place until 4Q15, allowing time for the new government, formed in May, to formulate its fiscal plans. In the absence of a budget, a fiscal rule will keep spending unchanged in real terms, allowing a further narrowing of the deficit. Early indications from the new coalition suggest a more expansionary fiscal stance in 2016. Government debt is fairly high, but on a gradual downward trend at 67.1% of GDP at end-2014. A further fall is expected during the forecast period, but debt/GDP will remain above the peer median of 47%. Financing flexibility is high, with deep and liquid local markets, access to international capital markets and an active diaspora bond programme and US government guarantees in the event of market disruption. The structure of debt is favourable. The external balance sheet is a strength and Fitch forecasts it will improve. Gas production should ensure sustained current account surpluses, which we forecast to average just over 3% of GDP over 2015-2016. Likely large inflows of FDI will further bolster reserves and its net creditor position, which Fitch estimates at 33.1% of GDP at end-2014, compared with the 'A' range median of 14% of GDP. Growth is stronger and less volatile than peers despite occasional conflict-related fluctuations. Real GDP growth rebounded to 6.8% in 4Q14, at quarterly annualised rates, after military operations in Gaza pulled it down to 0.2% in 3Q14. Shekel weakness, expansionary monetary policy, higher investment, a stronger global economy and a rebound from the Gaza conflict are forecast to underpin growth of 3.4% in 2015. Inflation is currently negative, but looks set to return to within the authorities' preferred range of 1%-3% by the end of 2015 due to currency depreciation and a pick-up in economic activity. Domestic politics can be turbulent, with coalition governments often not lasting their full term. A new ruling coalition was formed on 6 May 2015, after elections in March at which the incumbent Likud party secured the largest share of the vote, following the collapse of the previous coalition. Although the new coalition appears fairly cohesive in terms of policy, it holds only 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. Geopolitical risks weigh on Israel's ratings. Fitch expects little progress in the peace process under the new government and the Palestinian Authority joining the International Criminal Court in March brings new risks. Some neighbouring countries do not formally recognise Israel's existence and there are intermittent conflicts with military groups in surrounding countries and territories. Tensions with Iran are high. The conflict in Syria poses risks to Israel and to other neighbouring countries that could impact Israel, although direct spill-over has so far been negligible. Israel's well-developed institutions and education system have led to a diverse and advanced economy. Human development and GDP per capita are well above the peer medians and the business environment promotes innovation, particularly in the high-tech sector. However, Doing Business indicators, as measured by the World Bank, have slipped below peers and government intervention risks setting back development of the gas sector. Steps are being taken to tackle structural weaknesses. The employment rate among ultra-orthodox men and Arab women has risen (to 30.5% and 44.5% in 2013, from 23.4% and 40.4% in 2008, respectively), partly in response to government initiatives, holding down wage inflation. Concentration of ownership in the private sector is being addressed, although introducing new players in some sectors is complicated by Israel's fairly small and isolated market. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action are: -Sustained progress in reducing the public debt/GDP ratio towards the category peer median. -A sustained easing in geopolitical risk. -A continued strengthening of the external balance sheet. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action are: -A sustained deterioration of the public debt/GDP ratio. -A serious worsening of geopolitical risk. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Current regional conflicts and tensions are assumed to continue, but their impact on Israel is not expected to worsen materially. Fitch does not expect a military conflict between Israel and Iran. Fitch assumes the civil war in Syria will continue without seriously destabilising neighbouring states or directly spilling over into Israel. Renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza is not ruled out, despite a serious degradation of the latter's military capacity. The tolerance of the rating and Outlook depends on the economic and fiscal implications of any conflict. Fitch does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the Palestinians. Contact: Primary Analyst Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.