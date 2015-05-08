(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Czech Republic's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Czech Republic's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+' and 'AA-' respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Czech Republic's 'A+' rating reflects its strong government and external balance sheets resulting from prudent macroeconomic and fiscal policies. Exposure to the eurozone has led to weak economic performance in recent years. However, GDP growth recovered in 2014 and Fitch expects it will gradually accelerate in the medium term. Structural indicators, including GDP per capita, as well as World Bank indicators on governance and ease of doing business, are weak relative to higher rated countries. Czech Republic's 'A+' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers: The economy grew 2.0% in 2014, after two years of contraction (-0.7% in 2013, -0.8% in 2012). Growth was driven by domestic demand supported by easing fiscal policy and improvement on the labour market (the unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in 1Q15 from 7.0% in 2013). Fitch expects growth will be 2.5% in 2015 and 2.7% in 2016. The key driver is the recovery in the euro area (70% of exports) and its impact on external demand. In 2014, the general government deficit deteriorated to 2% of GDP from 1.2% of GDP in 2013, due to higher investment, compensation paid by the deposit insurance fund and lower income from excise duties on tobacco. Fitch expects the deficit to narrow to 1.7% in 2016, supported by stronger economic activity. Investment by the government will reduce from 2016 as the 2007-2013 European Union (EU) investment cycle (totalling EUR27bn) comes to an and the new EU cycle (2014-2020, EUR23bn) starts slowly. Government debt declined to 42.6% of GDP at end-2014 (from 45% in 2013), below the 'A' peers' median (46.8% of GDP), as authorities used liquidity buffers to finance the deficit. Government debt is set to slowly decline, to 41.8% of GDP by 2016. Debt could reach 40% of GDP by 2022 assuming real GDP growth averaging 2.5%, growth in prices reverting to the 2% target and a primary deficit close to balance. The Czech Republic recorded a surplus in its current account in 2014 (for the first time since 1993), at an estimated 0.6% of GDP. This was primarily driven by a good export performance, supported by the currency depreciation (-7% y/y following the introduction of the 27 CZK/EUR floor in November 2013) and the fall in the price of oil. Fitch expects the current account will remain in a small surplus by 2016. The country's net external creditor status (25% of GDP in 2014) will continue to support the rating. Fitch forecasts inflation (0.2% in March 2015) will remain below the 2% target at the forecast horizon, at 0.6% in 2015 and 1.5% in 2016 from 0.4% in 2014. The agency expects the low inflation environment will support continued accommodative monetary policy, including the extra-low policy rate (currently at 0.05%) and a floor on the exchange rate, and acceleration in bank credit to the private sector, to 5% by 2016 from 3.5% in 2014. Czech banks feature high capital adequacy ratios (2014 Tier 1: 17.3%), ample liquidity (loan-to-deposit ratio at 82% in 2014) and limited non-performing loans (5.7% in 2014). A high degree of foreign ownership reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities migrating to the sovereign balance sheet in a crisis. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating action, include: -A severe negative growth shock that damages the country's economic and fiscal stability. -A material rise in the public debt ratio, for example brought about by substantial fiscal loosening. The main factors that could trigger positive rating action include: -Higher potential growth driving income convergence towards the EU average over the medium term. -Improvement in structural indicators including governance and the business environment. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes growth in the eurozone will gradually recover, to 1.4% in 2015 and 1.7% in 2016 from 0.8% in 2014. Fitch assumes general government gross debt to gradually decline over the long term, consistent with the government's medium term strategy laid out in its convergence programme. Fitch assumes that the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help underpin inflation expectations and support our base case that, in the context of a modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged deflation. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Louis Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.