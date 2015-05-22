(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund's and Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Ratings. The funds are managed by Yapi Kredi Portfoy. The 'Strong' ratings of the equity funds reflect Yapi Kredi Portfoy's disciplined research-driven stock selection process and tactical asset allocation. The ratings are also supported by the depth of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's dedicated investment resources as well as by its solid expertise and depth of experience in the domestic market. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation The two funds are Turkish-domiciled, regulated open-ended fund, with equity exposure varying between 80% and 100%. Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund invests in large and midcap Turkish equities. Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund invests mostly in listed affiliates of the Koc Group, a large Turkish industrial conglomerate. The limited investment universe of the Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund results in an industrial sector bias and constraints on active allocation have led to different market and risk profiles from most of its peers. Investment Process The funds combine a flexible top-down equity allocation with bottom-up stock selection, supported by proprietary research. Investment decisions are taken at a weekly committee that sets allocation bands and determines active stock selection. The fund manager's principal shareholder is Koc Financial Services, a joint strategic partnership between UniCredit S.p.A. and Koc Holding of Turkey, a diversified Turkish industrial conglomerate, majority owned by the Koc family. Possible conflicts of interest in the Yapi Kredi Invest's Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund are closely monitored by the regulator and internal and external audits. No conflicts of interest have been reported in the fund's 17-year history. Resources The fund is managed in a consensual manner and benefits from the depth of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions. The lead portfolio manager (PM) has 17 years of industry experience. The co-Manager is the Head of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's equity department with more than 25 years of investment management and research experience and has managed the fund since June 2010. Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust, matching the requirements of the funds. Yapi Kredi Portfoy expects to complete a major upgrade of its IT platform and a change of custodian by 1 July 2015. Track Record Historically, Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund has performed well against its benchmark, outperforming gross of fees and underperforming net of fees over the last three and five years, respectively. The fund's specific benchmark and industrial bias make comparison with peers in the same category difficult. Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund outperformed its benchmark over the last three years and net of fees over the past five years. It outperformed its Lipper peers over the last five years but underperformed them over the last three years. The benchmarks of both funds changed in January 2012 and November 2014 respectively to allow investment in additional asset classes and will be simplified in July 2015, in line with new regulation. For both funds, asset allocation is the main driver of performance relative to their benchmarks. Fund Manager Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Highest Standards (tur)), part of the Koc Group, was established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's leading asset managers with TRY12.5bn assets under management including 8.1 % in equities as of end-December 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or excessive risk taking. More specifically for the Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund, evidence of a conflict of interest with respect to Koc Group companies or failure to operate at arm's length may result in a downgrade or rating withdrawal. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the depth of the investment team. Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade of Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund, given the specific nature of the fund and its benchmark. An upgrade of the Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund could result from a demonstrated ability of the fund to outperform its peers consistently on a risk-adjusted basis, net of fees, over five years. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairman Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 1203 530 11 47 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here YapÄ± Kredi PortfÃ¶y YÃ¶netimi A.Åž. here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 