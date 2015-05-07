(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Host
Hotels & Resorts Limited Partnership's (Host) $500 million
series E senior
unsecured notes due June 15, 2025. Host plans to use the net
proceeds and cash
on hand to redeem its 5.875% $500 million series X notes due
2019. The company
anticipates paying an aggregate redemption price of
approximately $515 million.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Host will sustain
leverage at or
below its stated 3.0x leverage target and that the company's
credit metrics will
remain appropriate for the 'BBB-' IDR through the lodging cycle.
The ratings
also consider Host's high-quality portfolio of geographically
diversified
upper-tier hotel properties, as well as its large and liquid
unencumbered asset
pool. Fitch views the latter as an important source of
contingent liquidity that
supports the rating.
U.S. Lodging Still in a Good Place
Accelerating U.S. GDP growth and low levels of new supply set
the table for
strong U.S. lodging industry fundamentals during 2015. Robust
demand has boosted
occupancy rates, providing hotels with material pricing power.
Fitch expects
U.S. RevPAR to increase by 6% this year, based on a 1% occupancy
gain and 5%
average daily room rate (ADR) growth. Fitch expects Host's
RevPAR to grow
in-line with to slightly below the industry average during the
next one-three
years, primarily due to the company's exposure to
upper-price-tier hotels and
portfolio weightings in markets with weaker near-term outlooks,
such as New York
and Washington, D.C.
Diversified Portfolio
Host maintains a high-quality, geographically diversified
portfolio of 113
consolidated luxury and upscale hotel properties across the U.S.
including 16
international hotels located in, Australia, Brazil, Canada,
Chile, Mexico, and
New Zealand. The company's portfolio provides significant
financial flexibility
and geographically diverse cash flows, which Fitch views
positively.
Sustained Lower Leverage
Host has reduced its leverage from its down-cycle peak of 5.8x
to 2.4x for the
trailing 12-month (TTM) period ending March 31, 2015 - a level
that is in-line
with Fitch's rating case projections. The reduction and Host's
public commitment
to sustain leverage at around 3.0x or below are key elements
behind Fitch's
ratings.
Fitch's ratings for Host have only limited tolerance for
leverage sustaining
above 4.0x over the rating horizon (typically two-three years).
However, the
ratings contemplate a scenario where Host's leverage temporarily
increases above
4.0x - a recognition of hotel industry cyclicality and capital
intensity, as
well as the limited ability to retain cash and reduce debt due
to its REIT
status. Under such a scenario, the company's speed and
willingness to bring
leverage back below 4.0x would likely determine whether Fitch
maintains its
investment-grade ratings.
Fitch's stress case forecast assumes that peak cyclical leverage
is comfortably
below 5.0x and that it would decline to below 4.0x within the
ratings horizon.
Fitch defines Host's leverage as net debt-to-recurring operating
EBITDA.
Large and Liquid Unencumbered Asset Pool
Host's large unencumbered asset pool provides an excellent
source of contingent
liquidity. Fitch calculates that the company's unencumbered
assets-to-net
unsecured debt (UA/UD) ratio at 2.8x as of March 31, 2015.
Fitch reflects the cyclicality of Host's cash flows in its UA/UD
analysis by
haircutting its TTM unencumbered EBITDA by 20% and applying a
stressed 8x
multiple to calculate unencumbered asset value.
Host's unencumbered asset profile has several attractive
features that should
enhance their appeal as collateral. The company's hotels are
principally located
in key 'gateway' markets that balance sheet lenders tend to
favor. Moreover, its
hotels are generally aligned with the strongest brands in the
industry. Finally,
Host owns some of the largest and most valuable hotels in the
U.S., which should
allow it to raise secured debt capital quickly and in size, if
needed.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch's rating case projections anticipate that Host's
fixed-charge coverage
ratio will sustain in the mid-5.0x range over the rating
horizon. Strong
property-level EBITDA growth, lower leverage and the refinancing
of higher-cost
debt support Fitch's expectations. Under a stress case scenario
not anticipated
by Fitch, the company's coverage could decline (but remain
adequate) to 2.5x
over the next 12-to-24 months.
Fitch defines Host's fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less
renewal and replacement capital expenditures, divided by cash
interest expense
and capitalized interest.
Cyclicality Drives Earnings Volatility
The cyclical nature of the hotel industry is Fitch's primary
credit concern
related to Host. Hotels re-price their inventory daily and,
therefore, have the
shortest lease terms and least stable cash flows of any
commercial property
type. Economic cycles, as well as exogenous events (i.e. acts of
terrorism),
have historically caused material declines in revenues and
profitability for
hotels.
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that Host's
credit profile
will remain appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating through economic
cycles, barring
any significant changes in the company's capital structure
plans. The Stable
Outlook also reflects the quality of Host's portfolio and
unencumbered asset
coverage that provides good downside protection to bondholders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--U.S. lodging industry RevPAR grows 6% during 2015;
--Upper-price-tier hotels deliver moderately below-average
RevPAR growth;
--Group demand (room nights booked in blocks of 10, or more)
momentum continues
to improve;
--Fitch has not incorporated any share repurchases under the
company's recently
authorized $500 million repurchase program into its rating case
projections.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--A reduction in Host's public stated leverage target of 3.0x
and commensurate
deleveraging of its balance sheet could lead to positive
momentum. At this
point, Fitch believes this is unlikely given the company's
growth strategy and
historical financial policies.
--Fitch expects management to support its balance sheet at a
level commensurate
with a 'BBB-' rating. Host revising its medium- to long-term
leverage target
above 3.0x could have negative rating implications.
--Fitch's expectation for leverage to sustain above 4.0x over
the rating horizon
could also lead to a downgrade in the ratings and/or Outlook;
--A negative rating action could also occur if a downturn is
more severe than
Fitch's stress case scenarios, which contemplates industrywide
RevPAR declines
of 13%-15%. Due at least in part to the more attractive supply
growth
environment relative to the last recessions, we believe RevPAR
declines would be
somewhat less severe than the 20% declines experienced in
2008-2009.
--A material reduction in Host's UA/UD ratio could have negative
rating
implications.
Fitch currently rates Host as follows:
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'.
Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured exchangeable notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
