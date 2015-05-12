(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Camca
Assurance's (CAA)
and Camca Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'A'
and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
and are owned,
directly and indirectly, by Credit Agricole's (CA; A/Stable) 39
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the companies' high degree of
integration within the CA
group, given their role in insuring the group's guaranteed
residential loans.
Both companies are reliant on their parent for their role,
business position and
strategic direction. Their ratings are therefore mainly driven
by CA's ratings.
The Stable Outlook on both companies is directly linked to that
on CA group.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects that the companies' earnings and
capital will remain
resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by ongoing strict
underwriting
discipline in light of the current weak economic environment,
including limited
mortgage funding availability and high French unemployment.
Fitch expects that
CA's regional banks would provide support to their insurance
subsidiaries, if
needed.
Fitch considers CAA and CAR's credit profiles sound, as
evidenced by low
defaults on their guaranteed insurance business for residential
loans. Although
CAA's underwriting performance slightly deteriorated in 2014,
reflected in a net
combined ratio of 89.5% compared with 85% in 2013, it remained
at a good level.
CAA and CAR reported solid profits for 2014, with net profits of
EUR11.2m and
EUR23.2m, respectively.
Fitch views both companies' capital levels as strong. In 2014,
CAA's regulatory
solvency ratio increased to 289% (2013: 269%), while CAR's ratio
(excluding
equalisation reserve) was slightly above 100% at 107% (2013:
98%). CAR's
reported solvency position is supplemented by a substantial
equalisation
reserves (EUR151m at end-2014). Fitch expects available capital
and solvency
ratios to increase in future, particularly in light of the new
Solvency 2 regime
which will apply from 1 January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to their parent's ratings will be reflected in CAA's
and CAR's
ratings. Any material deterioration in the prospect of support
for these
companies from their parent could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.