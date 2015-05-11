(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EI Towers
S.p.A.'s (EIT)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also
affirmed EIT's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'.
EIT is a stable business with a highly visible revenue stream
derived from
long-term, inflation-linked contracts. Fitch expects future
earnings and cash
flow to be stable given the strength of the company's
competitive position, new
contracts from mobile players, and the efficient management of
the cost base.
Moderate top-line and earnings growth is expected to reflect
ongoing bolt-on
acquisitions.
The rating no longer includes any formal parent-subsidiary
linkage between EIT
and Mediaset, which has reduced its shareholding to 40% from
65%. While the
latter continues to retain board control of EIT, Fitch considers
Mediaset has a
limited impact on EIT's credit profile given that antitrust
regulation requires
the tower operator to maintain its operational independence,
along with the
absence of legal ties such as inter-group guarantees or
cross-default
provisions. Nonetheless, Mediaset is EIT's most significant
tenant, accounting
for around 77% of the tower company's 2014 revenues. Fitch will
continue to
monitor Mediaset's performance and credit profile given its
significance to
EIT's revenues and receivables concentration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Business Profile
EIT's ratings reflect the company's highly visible, non-cyclical
revenue stream
supported by typically long term (7-10 years), inflation-linked
contracts.
Revenues were stable in 2014 (consolidated revenues up 0.8%)
following the
completion of the digital switchover in 2012, and helped by
improved volumes and
two relatively small acquisitions. Future earnings are likely to
be supported by
new hosting contracts, particularly with mobile players,
targeted cost
efficiencies, and the assignment of additional radio spectrum
for free-to-air
digital terrestrial television (DTT) and further bolt-on
acquisitions.
Strong TV Market Position
EIT's competitive position is protected by high switching costs
and high
barriers to entry given the complex orography in Italy and a
strict regulatory
framework imposing constraints on the construction and
development of new
towers. The business has good product differentiation by
providing additional
services to clients, and has strong bargaining power given the
critical nature
of services rendered. DTT is expected to remain the dominant TV
distribution
platform in Italy due to the lack of cable infrastructure and
the costs of
rolling out fibre on a nationwide basis. Over the longer term
satellite and
IPTV, could become more significant as a means of TV
distribution in Italy.
While we consider the medium-term risk of DTT obsolescence in
Italy to be
limited, it is possible that its dominance could erode over the
longer term as
other forms of TV distribution take hold and content consumption
habits
fragment.
M&A, Market Consolidation
EIT's bid for a stake in state broadcaster Rai's broadcast
towers subsidiary,
Rai Way, has run into political resistance. In Fitch's view, the
industrial
logic remains but the deal is unlikely to progress. Small
bolt-on deals are
likely to offer the potential for modest top-line growth and
cost synergies, but
will not be transformational - either operationally or from a
balance sheet
perspective. More widely, Abertis' acquisition of WIND
Telecomunicazioni's
(B+/Stable) mobile tower network and the potential public
listing of Telecom
Italia's tower network are likely to increase competition in the
mobile towers
sector. With EIT generating around 10% of sales from telecom
service providers,
we do not view these developments as a significant competitive
threat, although
they are likely to constraint the company's ability to grow its
mobile revenues.
Anchor Tenant Concentration
While Mediaset retains control of EIT (it has a 40% economic
interest and the
ability to appoint a majority of the board), antitrust
regulation requires that
the tower business is operated on an arm's length and
independent basis. The
absence of guarantees or cross default provisions that would
trigger a default
at the EIT level, in the company's documentation, suggests weak
legal ties.
Fitch considers that although operational ties exist, they exist
regardless of
ownership. We do not apply formal parent subsidiary linkage,
although we
recognise the revenue and receivables concentration inherent in
Mediaset as
anchor tenant (77% of 2014 revenues). A material weakening in
Mediaset's
financial profile or significant shift in its position as
Italy's leading
commercial broadcaster could impact EIT's financial performance
and cash flows.
Increased Distributions, Higher Leverage
EIT has stated its intention to progressively increase net debt
/ EBITDA
leverage up to 2.5x by 2018, subject to the absence of
transformational
acquisition opportunities. We expect this to be achieved through
a gradual
increase in distributions. Given a forecast differential of
around 1.0x to 1.1x
between unadjusted and FFO net leverage, this target equates to
FFO net leverage
of around 3.5x to 3.6x with Fitch guiding that leverage above
3.75x would
generate downgrade pressure on the 'BBB' rating.
Revised Rating Sensitivity
The widening of the FFO net leverage downgrade guideline to
3.75x from 3.0x
represents Fitch's view of the broader sector and takes into
account the
stability of cash flows generated by businesses that provide
critical
infrastructure, where revenues are underpinned by long-term
inflation-linked
contracts and the visibility of operating expenditure and capex.
The revised
guideline also takes into account tenant concentration and
moderately higher
obsolescence risk of a business that is predominantly involved
in broadcast TV
rather those businesses with higher per tower tenant ratios and
stronger
exposure to both mobile and broadcast TV.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage would exceed 3.75x
on a
sustainable basis.
- Expectations that FFO fixed charge cover is likely to remain
below 3.0x on a
consistent basis.
- Any change in regulatory or competitive environment that would
jeopardise EI
Towers' strong market position as a quasi-utility.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- An upgrade is considered unlikely given EIT's counterparty
concentration, with
77% of revenues derived from one key tenant (Mediaset), limited
diversification
and reliance on commercial broadcast TV.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Marginal growth in 2015 & 2016 due to small scale M&A, organic
development and
new contracts, and then low single digit growth from 2017 due to
a new network
management contract with Cairo Communications.
- Improvement in EBITDA margins driven by further cost
efficiencies.
- Cash tax rate of 35% from 2015.
- Maintenance capex to remain stable at EUR12m.
- Exceptional capex of EUR15m in 2015 and EUR3m in 2016 relating
to the rollout
of the Cairo Communications multiplexer.
- Significant dividends to be paid from 2016, gradually
increasing net
debt/EBITDA to around 2.5x by 2018.
- Further small scale M&A in 2015 resulting in EUR20m outflow.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At FY14, EIT reported EUR134m of cash and cash equivalents and
net debt of
EUR99m. The company has strong free cash flow and has one bond
outstanding - the
EUR230m 3.875% notes maturing 2018. Refinancing risk is
considered low and
liquidity strong.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology dated 28 May
2014 is available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.