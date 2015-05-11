(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EI Towers S.p.A.'s (EIT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed EIT's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. EIT is a stable business with a highly visible revenue stream derived from long-term, inflation-linked contracts. Fitch expects future earnings and cash flow to be stable given the strength of the company's competitive position, new contracts from mobile players, and the efficient management of the cost base. Moderate top-line and earnings growth is expected to reflect ongoing bolt-on acquisitions. The rating no longer includes any formal parent-subsidiary linkage between EIT and Mediaset, which has reduced its shareholding to 40% from 65%. While the latter continues to retain board control of EIT, Fitch considers Mediaset has a limited impact on EIT's credit profile given that antitrust regulation requires the tower operator to maintain its operational independence, along with the absence of legal ties such as inter-group guarantees or cross-default provisions. Nonetheless, Mediaset is EIT's most significant tenant, accounting for around 77% of the tower company's 2014 revenues. Fitch will continue to monitor Mediaset's performance and credit profile given its significance to EIT's revenues and receivables concentration. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Business Profile EIT's ratings reflect the company's highly visible, non-cyclical revenue stream supported by typically long term (7-10 years), inflation-linked contracts. Revenues were stable in 2014 (consolidated revenues up 0.8%) following the completion of the digital switchover in 2012, and helped by improved volumes and two relatively small acquisitions. Future earnings are likely to be supported by new hosting contracts, particularly with mobile players, targeted cost efficiencies, and the assignment of additional radio spectrum for free-to-air digital terrestrial television (DTT) and further bolt-on acquisitions. Strong TV Market Position EIT's competitive position is protected by high switching costs and high barriers to entry given the complex orography in Italy and a strict regulatory framework imposing constraints on the construction and development of new towers. The business has good product differentiation by providing additional services to clients, and has strong bargaining power given the critical nature of services rendered. DTT is expected to remain the dominant TV distribution platform in Italy due to the lack of cable infrastructure and the costs of rolling out fibre on a nationwide basis. Over the longer term satellite and IPTV, could become more significant as a means of TV distribution in Italy. While we consider the medium-term risk of DTT obsolescence in Italy to be limited, it is possible that its dominance could erode over the longer term as other forms of TV distribution take hold and content consumption habits fragment. M&A, Market Consolidation EIT's bid for a stake in state broadcaster Rai's broadcast towers subsidiary, Rai Way, has run into political resistance. In Fitch's view, the industrial logic remains but the deal is unlikely to progress. Small bolt-on deals are likely to offer the potential for modest top-line growth and cost synergies, but will not be transformational - either operationally or from a balance sheet perspective. More widely, Abertis' acquisition of WIND Telecomunicazioni's (B+/Stable) mobile tower network and the potential public listing of Telecom Italia's tower network are likely to increase competition in the mobile towers sector. With EIT generating around 10% of sales from telecom service providers, we do not view these developments as a significant competitive threat, although they are likely to constraint the company's ability to grow its mobile revenues. Anchor Tenant Concentration While Mediaset retains control of EIT (it has a 40% economic interest and the ability to appoint a majority of the board), antitrust regulation requires that the tower business is operated on an arm's length and independent basis. The absence of guarantees or cross default provisions that would trigger a default at the EIT level, in the company's documentation, suggests weak legal ties. Fitch considers that although operational ties exist, they exist regardless of ownership. We do not apply formal parent subsidiary linkage, although we recognise the revenue and receivables concentration inherent in Mediaset as anchor tenant (77% of 2014 revenues). A material weakening in Mediaset's financial profile or significant shift in its position as Italy's leading commercial broadcaster could impact EIT's financial performance and cash flows. Increased Distributions, Higher Leverage EIT has stated its intention to progressively increase net debt / EBITDA leverage up to 2.5x by 2018, subject to the absence of transformational acquisition opportunities. We expect this to be achieved through a gradual increase in distributions. Given a forecast differential of around 1.0x to 1.1x between unadjusted and FFO net leverage, this target equates to FFO net leverage of around 3.5x to 3.6x with Fitch guiding that leverage above 3.75x would generate downgrade pressure on the 'BBB' rating. Revised Rating Sensitivity The widening of the FFO net leverage downgrade guideline to 3.75x from 3.0x represents Fitch's view of the broader sector and takes into account the stability of cash flows generated by businesses that provide critical infrastructure, where revenues are underpinned by long-term inflation-linked contracts and the visibility of operating expenditure and capex. The revised guideline also takes into account tenant concentration and moderately higher obsolescence risk of a business that is predominantly involved in broadcast TV rather those businesses with higher per tower tenant ratios and stronger exposure to both mobile and broadcast TV. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage would exceed 3.75x on a sustainable basis. - Expectations that FFO fixed charge cover is likely to remain below 3.0x on a consistent basis. - Any change in regulatory or competitive environment that would jeopardise EI Towers' strong market position as a quasi-utility. Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - An upgrade is considered unlikely given EIT's counterparty concentration, with 77% of revenues derived from one key tenant (Mediaset), limited diversification and reliance on commercial broadcast TV. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Marginal growth in 2015 & 2016 due to small scale M&A, organic development and new contracts, and then low single digit growth from 2017 due to a new network management contract with Cairo Communications. - Improvement in EBITDA margins driven by further cost efficiencies. - Cash tax rate of 35% from 2015. - Maintenance capex to remain stable at EUR12m. - Exceptional capex of EUR15m in 2015 and EUR3m in 2016 relating to the rollout of the Cairo Communications multiplexer. - Significant dividends to be paid from 2016, gradually increasing net debt/EBITDA to around 2.5x by 2018. - Further small scale M&A in 2015 resulting in EUR20m outflow. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE At FY14, EIT reported EUR134m of cash and cash equivalents and net debt of EUR99m. The company has strong free cash flow and has one bond outstanding - the EUR230m 3.875% notes maturing 2018. Refinancing risk is considered low and liquidity strong. Contact:

Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1701

Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085

Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN

Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424 