NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) April's $2.1 billion in high yield bond defaults featured five from energy and metals/mining, according to Fitch Ratings' U.S. High Yield Default Insight report. An additional $1.7 billion of defaults is already slated for May and June, with the two sectors accounting for 77% of the issuer defaults during the second quarter. "Energy and metals/mining continue to be two challenged sectors," says Eric Rosenthal, Senior Director of Leveraged Finance. "Their default levels are likely to remain elevated this year unless we see a major and rapid turnaround in commodities prices." A Fitch sample of 316 high yield companies showed weaker first-quarter 2015 (1Q15) financial metrics, with leverage climbing to 5.0x from 4.7x in 4Q14 while coverage dropped to 3.5x from 3.8x. Seventy-eight companies in the sample were energy, metals/mining companies and lower cash flows from these sectors were a drag on the cross-sector sample. Trailing 12-month (TTM) 1Q15 EBITDA declined 1% year-over-year for the broader sample, while the energy, metals/mining subset saw EBITDA plummet 61% in the same period. On an issuer basis, nearly 30% of the energy, metals/mining companies saw negative EBITDA, up from 1% in 1Q14. Excluding the two sectors, 1Q15 TTM EBITDA increased for the broader group by 13% in the past year. The Yankee bond TTM default rate was 2.3% at the end of April, propelled by Chinese homebuilder Kaisa Group Holding's missed interest payment. This was the first month since October 2014 that the Yankee bond default rate was higher than the U.S./Canada rate. Two more Yankee bond defaults are anticipated with missed interest payments for Winsway Coking Coal Holdings and Brazilian cement maker Cimento Tupi SA. At end-April, the overall HY market TTM default rate stood at 2.1%, down from 3.4% in March as Energy Future Holdings' one-year default anniversary pushed its $16.6 billion of bonds out of the TTM universe. The full report, "Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight: Yankee Bond Default Rate Exceeds US/Canada; 1Q15 Financial Results," is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.