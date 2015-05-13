(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Fitch) Rapidly growing
margin lending poses
indirect risks to Chinese banks through their lending to trust
and securities
firms, and raises their exposure to stock market volatility,
says Fitch Ratings.
However, the extent of margin lending remains small relative to
the banking
sector as a whole, and is unlikely to pose a significant risk to
major
institutions.
The aggregate margin lending balance at China's stock exchanges
has almost
doubled since end-2014 to CNY1.9trn (USD302bn), equating to 3.1%
of domestic
market capitalisation as of 8 May. This has contributed in part
to the rapid
rise in China's A-share equity market, which has surged by more
than 30% since
the beginning of the year.
Chinese banks do not lend directly to investors to finance stock
purchases, but
they do lend to securities firms - which includes repurchase
transactions with
margin loan beneficiary rights as the underlying collateral.
They also finance
leveraged products issued by trust, fund management and
securities firms. These
transactions effectively constitute margin lending exposure by
the banks, and
funds for the transactions are typically raised through the sale
of
wealth-management products.
There is no official data on banks' margin lending exposure;
though with banking
system assets at CNY172trn (USD28trn) at end-2014, it is likely
that the
exposure is relatively small.
Nonetheless, growth in margin lending exposures suggests that
the performance of
the stock market could exert a greater impact on banks' credit
profiles,
especially for those banks which are more actively exposed.
There will be a
closer correlation between the asset quality of banks and the
trust and
securities firms. Furthermore, bank profitability will be
affected in the event
of a sharp scale-back in margin lending due to reduced investor
demand or
regulatory tightening. Banks will also face heightened credit
risk if non-margin
lending is being mis-used and diverted to a rapidly rising stock
market.
Fitch believes that the counterparty credit risk facing the
banks should be
fairly contained if margin requirements are sensibly set and
adequately
followed. This is especially the case as any margin lending loss
would also be
contingent on non-performance by the corresponding securities or
trust firm.
However, the decision by the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) in
2015 to fine and suspend new account openings at a number of
brokers for
violations of margin lending rules, indicates that regulations
are not strictly
followed by market participants. It also highlights more broadly
some of the
risks related to corporate governance in the country's financial
sector.
The CSRC is tightening regulations on margin lending further,
having already
raised investors' qualification criteria and halted
participation in leveraged
trust products by securities firms in 2015. The central bank and
banking
regulator may place further restrictions on margin lending if
they are concerned
with potential risks to the banking system. Notably, the China
Banking
Regulatory Commission is gathering public comments on draft
rules regarding
entrusted loans, which prohibit the use of proceeds for stock
investments. It
may take similar action with regard to wealth-management
products.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
