(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 11 (Fitch) China's credit/GDP ratio is
one of the
highest among larger economies, yet credit growth continues to
outstrip real GDP
growth, which is slowing, Fitch Ratings' Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Banks: Chart of the
Month shows.
The interest-cost burden of servicing the debt has risen to an
equivalent of
around 15% of GDP, exceeding nominal GDP growth, which has
fallen to below 10%.
Interest-rate liberalisation leading to higher funding costs
will add to this
burden, adding further to China's debt sustainability issues.
Due to the rapid rise in leverage and widespread use of real
estate collateral
since 2008, Fitch believes a steep fall in property prices could
lead to a
credit crunch and force deleveraging by corporate borrowers with
a compounded
negative effect for banks and the real economy.
Contact:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
