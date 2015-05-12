(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch has placed the 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd (TPG) and the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) of its life subsidiary, Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (TPL), on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), following the announcement by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (CTIH) that it would raise fresh equity via a share issue. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch upon discussion with TPG's management on the group's longer-term capital structure and adequacy and Fitch's evaluation of the strategic status of its insurance subsidiaries in both Hong Kong and China within the group. The Rating Watch is linked primarily to CTIH's new share issue and reflects the expectation that the IFS ratings on TPG's core insurance subsidiaries will be upgraded by one notch at the time of resolution. KEY RATING DRIVERS TPG's capital would strengthen and its financial flexibility would improve after CTIH, one of TPG's subsidiaries, sells the new shares. Fitch estimates that the new share issue, coupled with strong surplus growth, will reduce CTIH's financial leverage to about 28% at end-2014 on a pro-forma basis from 47% at end-2013. The ratio of CTIH's shareholders' equity to total non-linked assets will improve to 13.2% at end-2014 on pro-forma basis after completion the transaction, from 8.1% at end-2013. CTIH said on 7 May 2015 it plans to sell 486m new shares to certain unconnected investors. While TPG will remain as the major shareholder, its stake in CTIH will decrease to 59.64% from 68.96% after the deal. The net proceeds of about HKD13.5bn will be used for general working capital purposes and for the group's future business expansion. TPG and its holding subsidiaries' IDR reflects the group's dynamic premium growth, diverse revenue sources, broad distribution network and its ownership linkage with the government of China (Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'A+'). While CTIH reported a growth of 29.3% in total gross premiums in 2014, better operating results from insurance subsidiaries raised CTIH's pre-tax return on assets to 1.7% in 2014 from 1% in 2013. TPL continued to make good progress in improving its business mix. Growth of TPL's value of new business remained strong in 2014 due to its emphasis on the growth of longer duration regular premium products and further strengthening in the scale of the company's agency force. TPL's solvency ratio stood at 275% at end-2014. Taiping Reinsurance Co. Ltd (TPRe) reported significant premium growth in 2014 as a result of the rapid expansion of its life reinsurance portfolio. TPRe's underwriting margin in its non-life reinsurance portfolio widened further in 2014 despite soft pricing conditions. In terms of net earned premiums, its combined ratio dropped to 89.3% in 2014 from 96.5% in 2013. TPG is the ultimate holding entity of China Taiping Insurance operations in China, Hong Kong and several overseas regions. It has full ownership of China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited (TPG(HK)), which holds a controlling interest in Hong Kong-listed CTIH. TPG is one of the four insurance groups that are wholly and directly owned by China's Ministry of Finance. RATING SENSITIVITIES When resolving the RWP, Fitch will review the longer term capital structure of TPG on a consolidated basis and the capital allocation plan of the group after the issuance of new shares. Fitch will evaluate the growth strategy and the long-term capital demand of its key insurance subsidiaries. Capital adequacy of TPG will be evaluated in the context of the existing and new capital regulatory framework in China in addition to Fitch's internal risk-based capital model. Given the integration of the group's overseas insurance operations, Fitch will also assess the strategic importance of these insurance entities to TPG. The IFS rating on the insurance operations could be affirmed if they are defined as "non-core" subsidiaries according to Fitch's insurance criteria.