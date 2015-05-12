(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch has placed the 'A-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd (TPG) and the 'A-' Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) of its life subsidiary, Taiping Life Insurance
Co., Ltd. (TPL),
on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), following the announcement by
China Taiping
Insurance Holdings Company Limited (CTIH) that it would raise
fresh equity via a
share issue. A full list of rating actions can be found at the
end of this
commentary.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch upon discussion with
TPG's management
on the group's longer-term capital structure and adequacy and
Fitch's evaluation
of the strategic status of its insurance subsidiaries in both
Hong Kong and
China within the group. The Rating Watch is linked primarily to
CTIH's new
share issue and reflects the expectation that the IFS ratings on
TPG's core
insurance subsidiaries will be upgraded by one notch at the time
of resolution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TPG's capital would strengthen and its financial flexibility
would improve after
CTIH, one of TPG's subsidiaries, sells the new shares. Fitch
estimates that the
new share issue, coupled with strong surplus growth, will reduce
CTIH's
financial leverage to about 28% at end-2014 on a pro-forma basis
from 47% at
end-2013. The ratio of CTIH's shareholders' equity to total
non-linked assets
will improve to 13.2% at end-2014 on pro-forma basis after
completion the
transaction, from 8.1% at end-2013.
CTIH said on 7 May 2015 it plans to sell 486m new shares to
certain unconnected
investors. While TPG will remain as the major shareholder, its
stake in CTIH
will decrease to 59.64% from 68.96% after the deal. The net
proceeds of about
HKD13.5bn will be used for general working capital purposes and
for the group's
future business expansion.
TPG and its holding subsidiaries' IDR reflects the group's
dynamic premium
growth, diverse revenue sources, broad distribution network and
its ownership
linkage with the government of China (Long-Term Local Currency
IDR 'A+'). While
CTIH reported a growth of 29.3% in total gross premiums in 2014,
better
operating results from insurance subsidiaries raised CTIH's
pre-tax return on
assets to 1.7% in 2014 from 1% in 2013.
TPL continued to make good progress in improving its business
mix. Growth of
TPL's value of new business remained strong in 2014 due to its
emphasis on the
growth of longer duration regular premium products and further
strengthening in
the scale of the company's agency force. TPL's solvency ratio
stood at 275% at
end-2014.
Taiping Reinsurance Co. Ltd (TPRe) reported significant premium
growth in 2014
as a result of the rapid expansion of its life reinsurance
portfolio. TPRe's
underwriting margin in its non-life reinsurance portfolio
widened further in
2014 despite soft pricing conditions. In terms of net earned
premiums, its
combined ratio dropped to 89.3% in 2014 from 96.5% in 2013.
TPG is the ultimate holding entity of China Taiping Insurance
operations in
China, Hong Kong and several overseas regions. It has full
ownership of China
Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited (TPG(HK)), which
holds a
controlling interest in Hong Kong-listed CTIH. TPG is one of
the four insurance
groups that are wholly and directly owned by China's Ministry of
Finance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
When resolving the RWP, Fitch will review the longer term
capital structure of
TPG on a consolidated basis and the capital allocation plan of
the group after
the issuance of new shares.
Fitch will evaluate the growth strategy and the long-term
capital demand of its
key insurance subsidiaries. Capital adequacy of TPG will be
evaluated in the
context of the existing and new capital regulatory framework in
China in
addition to Fitch's internal risk-based capital model.
Given the integration of the group's overseas insurance
operations, Fitch will
also assess the strategic importance of these insurance entities
to TPG. The
IFS rating on the insurance operations could be affirmed if they
are defined as
"non-core" subsidiaries according to Fitch's insurance criteria.
Fitch views a downgrade as unlikely in the near term because of
the improvement
in TPG's overall capital strength on a consolidated basis.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
TPG
- IDR at 'A-'
TPG (HK)
- IDR at 'A-',
- USD400m 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued through
China Taiping New
Horizon at 'BBB+'.
CTIH
- IDR at 'A-'
- USD300m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued through
China Taiping
Capital Limited at 'BBB+',
- USD600m cumulative perpetual subordinated securities at
'BBB-'.
TPL
- IFS rating at 'A-'.
TPRe
- IFS rating at 'A'.
