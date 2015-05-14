(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Whitbread
Plc's (Whitbread)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-Term rating at 'F2'.
Fitch has also assigned Whitbread's GBP450m 2025 senior
unsecured notes (assumed
new issue size and tenor as at the date of publishing), to be
issued by
Whitbread Group plc (a 100% subsidiary of Whitbread Plc), an
expected senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The proceeds from the bond
offering will be used
for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure.
The final bond
rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
Whitbread's ratings are supported by its leading position in the
less cyclical
UK budget hotel business with its Premier Inn (PI) brand and its
growing Costa
Coffee shop network. We expect Whitbread's operating performance
to remain
positive thanks to the group's strong expansion strategy in its
two core
business units. However Whitbread's significant expansion capex
is expected to
increase leverage to and slightly above Fitch's leverage rating
guideline. Fitch
expects Whitbread's FFO lease and pension adjusted leverage at
3.6x by end 2016
and 2017. Fitch nevertheless regards the execution risk linked
to expansion as
moderate and leverage should recover to consistently lower
levels, as improved
profits flow through to positive free cash flow (FCF) by 2018.
Rating headroom
will nevertheless be tight for the next three years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE NOTES
Unsecured Ranking
The planned notes will rank pari passu with other unsecured
obligations, and
similar to existing senior unsecured obligations will benefit
from
cross-guarantees from major group subsidiaries and a negative
pledge clause in
relation to its ability to incur secured indebtedness on any
listed or traded on
any stock exchange or other regulated operating securities
market.
Limited Subordination from Pension Obligations
The equalisation of the notes' rating with Whitbread's Long-term
IDR of 'BBB' is
supported by the absence of material prior ranking debt in the
capital structure
(both in absolute terms and relative to the profits of the
group). Most of
Whitbread's debt is unsecured and the only secured obligation
relate to
properties secured in favour of the Pension Scheme for GBP408m
at FYE15. Fitch
also notes that securities in favour of the Pension Scheme
cannot exceed
GBP500m.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR
Leading UK Hospitality Business
The rating reflects Whitbread's leading position in the less
cyclical budget
segment of the UK hospitality sector, with its PI brand and
Costa coffee shop
business. It benefits from a well-invested estate and business
customers
choosing less expensive hotels. The rating also reflects
Whitbread's lack of
meaningful geographical diversification outside the UK.
Strong Trading Performance to Continue
Whitbread continues to perform well, with PI benefiting from a
recovering hotel
market in the UK. Like-for-like group sales grew by 6.5% in the
financial year
to February 2015 (FYE15) driven by its strong brands, with an
increase in
underlying pre-tax profits of 18.5%. Fitch expects operating
performance to
remain positive in FY16, thanks to improved UK economic
conditions, the group's
hotel expansion strategy and Costa's strong growth and profit
momentum in a
developing sector.
Freehold Expansion to Reduce FCF
Whitbread is pursuing organic revenue growth at its hotels
division and at
Costa. The ongoing expansion will be achieved partly via
freehold acquisitions,
notably in London. Despite our projection of sustained revenue
growth and
improved EBITDA in FY16 (to March 2016), FCF should turn
negative due to higher
capex (GBP700m) and dividends. However, the rating affirmation
and Stable
outlook reflects our expectation of a gradual restoration of FCF
from FY18,
supported by EBITDA growth. Fitch estimates as moderate the
execution risk
linked to Whitbread's expansion strategy on the back of the
group's
well-executed to date expansion strategy.
Tight Rating Headroom
Fitch acknowledges that Whitbread's profitability and financial
flexibility
remain strong for the rating. However Fitch expects some
pressure on credit
metrics with FFO lease-pension adjusted leverage at 3.6x at
FYE16 and FYE17 due
to high capex, despite projected GBP100m annual asset
divestments. Moreover we
expect room expansion in London to benefit operating margins
through higher
prices, which should result in FFO growth and allow deleveraging
to close or
below 3.5x leverage from FY18. This should compensate for any
margin dilution
from expansion, particularly in the international business.
Whitbread has also
restated its commitment to its investment-grade rating with
lease and pension
adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio below 3.5x.
Whitbread retains the flexibility to reduce its freehold
investments and cut
dividends should leverage increase beyond levels compatible with
the rating.
Pension Deficit Reduction Continues
The ratings capture the high annual cash pension contributions
needed to reduce
the pension deficit, according to an agreed payment schedule
with the Whitbread
Pension Trustees. The deficit recovery plan implies a cash
contribution of
around GBP75m per year on average stretching up to 2022. At
FYE15, the pension
deficit at GBP554m was higher than at FYE14 (GBP534m) due to
lower liability
discount rates and members' improved life expectancy. Fitch
includes the pension
deficit in the calculation of adjusted leverage ratios.
Whitbread adjusted
leverage ratios include on average 0.5x additional leverage due
to pension
deficit.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Group's revenue growth in the next three years driven by hotel
expansion and
relatively moderate like-for-like sales growth, with stable
occupancy and
moderate average room rate (ARR) rises.
- ARR increasing above inflation from 2015/16, reflecting some
ability to
increase prices to UK middle market consumers.
- Occupancy to remain relatively stable.
- Rents based on management case.
- Capex to GBP700m in FY16 gradually declining thereafter partly
funded by
planned bond offering.
- Pension deficit funding contributions agreed with the trustees
of on average
GBP75m p.a. to FY18,
- Asset divestments of around GBP100m in FY16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: The ratings remain constrained by Whitbread's low
degree of business
diversification outside of PI and Costa in the UK. However
future developments
that could lead to positive rating action include:
- Material geographic diversification outside of the UK along
with continuing
improvement in trading leading to an EBIT margin sustainably
above 20%
- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/ interest plus rents ratio above 4.0x
or FFO fixed
charge cover above 3.5x.
- Reducing leverage, with Fitch lease and pension-adjusted
debt/EBITDARP below
2.5x and Fitch lease and pension-adjusted FFO gross leverage
below 3.0x.
- Sustained positive FCF.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Deterioration in core businesses and/or over-expansion leading
to EBIT margin
sustainably below 15% combined with a sustained and permanent
contraction in the
company's FCF generation.
- The above leading to lease-adjusted EBITDAR/interest plus
rents ratio to below
3x or FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Significantly rising leverage, with Fitch lease and
pension-adjusted adjusted
net debt/EBITDARP sustained above 3.5x and Fitch lease and
pension-adjusted FFO
leverage trending towards 4.0x, on a sustained basis.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
