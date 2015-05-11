(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The removal from Rating Watch indicates Fitch's view that
Mondelez's coffee
joint venture with D.E Master Blenders 1753 B.V. (DEMB) to form
Jacobs Douwe
Egberts (JDE) is likely to close in the next few months, subject
to remaining
closing conditions. The deal has been approved by the European
Commission,
conditional on Mondelez and DEMB selling certain brands in order
to address
concerns about higher pricing. Fitch anticipates that the JDE JV
will sell
Mondelez's Carte Noire business in the European Economic Area,
so Mondelez's
total anticipated JV proceeds of approximately EUR4 billion
(with a locked-in
dollar rate of $1.37 for a total value of $5.5 billion) will
remain unchanged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Potentially Heightened Leverage through 2016: The ratings
affirmation factors in
Fitch's expectations that Mondelez is likely to operate at a
gross leverage
(total debt-to-EBITDA) range around 3.4x to 3.5x through 2016 as
the company
exits its coffee business, executes share repurchases, and
incurs peak cash
restructuring charges. Total debt-to-EBITDA was 3.3x,
EBITDA-to-interest expense
was 7.7x and FFO adjusted leverage was 4.9x for the latest 12
months ended March
31, 2015.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that Mondelez deploys
most of the JV
proceeds towards share repurchases, which, combined with the
potential that
operating improvement is lower than Fitch's expectations for
about 100bps
adjusted operating margin improvement in 2015, could lead to
leverage in the
high 3x range. Mondelez already completed $1.5 billion in
debt-financed share
repurchases in the first quarter of 2015 (1Q15) which
contributed to a $2
billion increase in debt to $18.7 billion from $16.7 billion at
the end of 2014.
Fitch is currently contemplating approximately $4.5 billion to
$5 billion in
total share buybacks in 2015 within its 3.4x-3.5x leverage
projection.
While Fitch anticipates that Mondelez can achieve the bulk of
its $1.5 billion
annualized cost savings targeted by 2018 which should help
replace the coffee
EBITDA over time, savings are likely to be skewed to the outer
years and may be
reinvested in the business or returned to shareholders. Cash
restructuring costs
over this period are expected to total $2.5 billion. Fitch
assumes around $1
billion cash restructuring costs in 2015 and $800 million in
2016. Fitch
expects heightened cash costs combined with elevated capex
(projected at $1.8
billion in 2015 and 5% of sales thereafter) to result in
negative free cash flow
(FCF) in 2015 and modestly positive FCF in 2016.
Fitch estimates Mondelez's coffee business generates EBITDA of
approximately
$600 million to $700 million annually based on margins in the
high teens.
Mondelez will hold a 49% equity interest in JDE, which will be
the world's
leading pure-play coffee company with annual revenues exceeding
EUR5 billion
(USD5.7 billion). Per the Shareholders' Agreement JDE will
distribute the
following dividends to Mondelez and Acorn Holdings B.V., parent
of DEMB: At
least EUR175 million (pro-rated for the first year), at least
EUR200 million for
the second year, at least EUR225 million for the third year and
40% of operating
profit thereafter.
Scale and Diverse Geographies: Mondelez's ratings incorporate
its scale as one
of the largest global packaged food companies with approximately
$30 billion pro
forma 2014 net revenue after $3.8 billion estimated revenue
contribution to JDE.
The company is well balanced geographically with 38% of 2014 net
revenue in
higher growth potential emerging markets and 62% in mature
developed markets.
Mondelez has substantial scale with No. 1 global market share in
biscuits,
chocolate and candy as well as No. 2 global share in gum. After
the coffee
business moves to the JV, the company's revenue from snacks will
increase from
75% to 84%, leaving the portfolio slightly better positioned.
Near-Term Top Line Weakness: Mondelez is experiencing a
broad-based global
macroeconomic slowdown in its categories. In 2014, the
company's organic
(price/volume/mix) top line in core snacks was only 1.6% and
total organic net
revenue growth was 2.4%. Global growth in snacks (biscuits,
chocolate, gum and
candy) per Nielsen Global Data fell below 4% in 2014 from
approximately 6% in
2011 and 2012. Fitch believes near-term total organic top line
growth will be in
the low single digits, and reported top line currently has a
significant
currency headwind in 2015 of roughly 12%. If Mondelez continues
to lead on
higher pricing, volumes could be negatively impacted and put
even more pressure
on organic growth. Over the long term, Mondelez targets organic
net revenue
growth at or above industry category growth, and adjusted
operating income
growth in the high single digits. Fitch estimates top line
growth could be
slower than this through the intermediate term, or about 3%
annually in Fitch's
base case, in 2016 onward.
Strong Liquidity: Mondelez's liquidity at March 31, 2015,
includes $1.8 billion
cash and equivalents and an undrawn $4.5 billion five-year
senior unsecured
revolving credit facility expiring in October 2018. Mondelez had
$3.5 billion CP
borrowings at quarter end. Upcoming long-term debt maturities
are significant
and include EUR400 million (almost $500 million) due in June
2015, as well as
$1.8 billion due in 2016 and $1.5 billion due in 2017. Fitch
believes the
company is likely to refinance 2016 and 2017 maturities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--2015 organic top line grows about 1.5%, which reflects about a
1% reduction
due to strategic decisions to improve revenue mix and exit
low-margin
businesses; reported top line heavily affected by negative
currency impact
currently estimated at about 12%; This year (2015) excludes a
half year of the
coffee business, or about $1.9 billion revenue; top line organic
growth of 2% to
3% thereafter.
--2015 EBITDA excludes a half year of coffee business, or about
$325 million.
--Total share buybacks of $4.5 billion to $5 billion in 2015.
--Cash restructuring charges of $1 billion in 2015 and $800
million in 2016.
--Capex at $1.8 billion in 2015 and 5% of revenue thereafter.
--FCF negative in 2015 and modestly positive in 2016.
--Total year-end debt estimated at $17 billion in 2015 and $18
billion in 2016.
--Total debt-to-EBITDA in the 3.4x to 3.5x range in 2015 and
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
-- If EBITDA tracks below expectation due to a shortfall in
expected operating
margin improvement or further deceleration in organic top line
growth, or
financial policies are aggressive, such as not reducing debt
materially from
$18.7 billion at March 31, 2015 after receiving proceeds from
the coffee JV, or
the company engages in a large debt-financed acquisition, such
that leverage is
likely to be consistently above 3.5x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
-- The Outlook is likely to be revised to Stable if Mondelez
sustains organic
growth in the low single-digit range; makes substantial progress
toward its
stated margin improvement which would take EBITDA to or above
2014 levels (with
coffee) of $5.6 billion and EBITDA margin in the 19% to 20%
range, with the
company comfortably maintaining leverage in the 3.0-3.5x range
by balancing
shareholder and debtholder interests.
--Over the long term, leverage consistently in the mid- to
high-2x range and FCF
above $1 billion annually could support a positive rating
action; however, this
is not anticipated in the near- to intermediate-term.
Fitch affirms Mondelez's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
