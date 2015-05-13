(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Event risk in the form of M&A and/or
financial policy
changes is seemingly increasing for lodging companies that have
delivered
below-peer total shareholder returns, despite robust industry
fundamentals
during the past one to three years, according to Fitch Ratings.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Host Hotels & Resorts discussed
options to create
shareholder value that could potentially include creditor
unfriendly strategies
during their respective 1Q15 earnings conference calls. Starwood
indicated that
"no options are off the table" as part of a formal review of the
company's
strategic and financial alternatives it will undertake to
increase shareholder
value. Fitch views the most likely outcomes as a transformative
merger (with
Starwood likely the target) or brand acquisition.
Real estate private equity funds are also awash in cash and
could consider
Starwood an attractive, leverageable acquisition target. Highly
liquid hotel
capital markets could facilitate a leveraged recapitalization.
However, Fitch
puts a lower probability on this outcome given the company's
public commitments
to its existing financial policy and investment-grade ratings.
Separately, Host's recent $500 million share repurchase
authorization reopened a
long-running debate between buyback proponents and detractors.
REIT-dedicated
investors have traditionally frowned upon share buybacks. Fitch
shares this
view, noting that the track record of REIT share repurchase
timing is poor, at
best. REIT dividend distribution requirements limit cash
retention, making the
sector reliant on consistent access to capital to satisfy
financial obligations
and grow.
More generally, heightened competition for unit growth is
leading to increased
franchise and management spending in the form of "key money,"
sliver equity and
operating profit and/or loan guarantees. Fitch primarily
considers risks from
off balance sheet contingent liabilities in its liquidity
analysis for lodging
C-corps.
Nevertheless, lodging C-corps and REITs remain uniformly
optimistic regarding
the current placement and future path of the U.S. lodging
upcycle. Improving
economic fundamentals and low levels of new supply were the
primary reasons
cited. Fitch shares this consensus; however, our 6% expectation
for RevPAR
growth in 2015 is moderately below notable industry forecasters
PKF and PwC.
Fitch expects new supply and increasingly challenging prior-year
compares to
prevent RevPAR growth from accelerating for the balance of this
cycle. However,
company views toward "second derivative" RevPAR improvement were
mixed, with
proponents citing stronger pricing flexibility due to improved
group demand and
an increase in the number of compression nights -- periods of
very high
occupancy that allow for ADR spikes -- in select markets. The
convention
calendar for 2016 also appears favorable.
