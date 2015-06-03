(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign Agricola Senior Trust's (AST) upcoming five-year USD loan participation notes (the notes) a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB+'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the notes is at the same level of Banco Agricola's (Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', reflecting the fact that the notes will be AST's senior obligations and will be secured by the trust's sole asset, a 100% participation in and to a senior unsecured loan (the loan) from Bank of America N.A. to Agricola. Banco Agricola will guarantee the payment obligations of AST. As part of the transaction, AST will acquire a 100% participation in the loan, and AST will in turn pledge its rights under the loan to the indenture trustee (The Bank of New York Mellon) as collateral for the notes. The notes will mirror the conditions of the loan. Accordingly, the notes will rank pari passu to Agricola's senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Principal under the notes will mature in five years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually while capital will be paid at the maturity of the loan/notes. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance. Agricola will use the net proceeds of the loan to repay some outstanding short-term borrowings and to fund the expansion of its loan portfolio. Agricola's IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR). In addition to the challenging operating environment, Agricola's robust capitalization and ample and diversified deposit base highly influence its ratings. The ratings also consider Agricola's strong franchise, sound and stable profitability and good asset quality. The bank's performance has shown a proven resilience to downturns in economic cycles. Agricola's IDR is currently constrained by the Country Ceiling and, together with its VR, remains two notches above El Salvador's Sovereign Rating. Fitch believes there is a close link between banks and sovereigns credit risk (and therefore ratings), and it is exceptional for banks to be rated above their domestic sovereign. On the other hand, even in the absence of a strong stand alone performance and provided that the Country Ceiling remains unchanged, Agricola's IDRs would remain at the same level given the support it would likely receive from its parent, Bancolombia (rated 'BBB'/Positive Outlook by Fitch), should it be required. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings assigned to the notes should move in line with Agricola's ratings. The Negative Outlook for Agricola's IDR reflects that an eventual downgrade of El Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Negative Outlook) could result in a lower Country Ceiling. This would, in turn, lead to a downgrade of Agricola's IDRs. If the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB-' and the Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely that Agricola's IDR would also be affirmed with a Stable Outlook] AGRICOLA'S PROFILE Agricola remains as the largest and one of the most diversified banks in El Salvador. As of December 2014, Agricola's market share in terms of assets and deposits was close to 28%, which signals a strong franchise in the market. The bank is operating in a small economy, although with a large pricing power in its main operating segments. Agricola's core business strategy remains oriented toward traditional commercial banking, while its loans mix is stable and well balanced. The bank is owned by Bancolombia (International rating of 'BBB'/Positive Outlook). Fitch currently rates Agricola as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Support at '3'; --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior unsecured debt long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior secured debt long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'. 