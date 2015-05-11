(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+(EXP)'
rating to CNO
Financial Group Inc.'s (CNO) planned issuance of new senior
unsecured notes. At
the same time, Fitch has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings
for CNO's core insurance subsidiaries to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook
is Positive for all ratings. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of CNO's ratings reflect the company's improved
financial
flexibility related to the announced recapitalization of its
outstanding debt
and more consistent financial results and interest coverage
metrics. The ratings
continue to reflect the company's strong statutory
capitalization and moderate
financial leverage that are favorable for the rating level and
remain in line
with expectations. Furthermore, CNO has made good progress in
recent years
divesting underperforming, capital-intensive businesses. The
Positive Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectations that the company will sustain
recent improvements
in its earnings profile and balance sheet fundamentals at
favorable levels with
respect to current ratings.
Primary rating concerns include the company's still large
exposure to the
long-term care (LTC) market and challenges associated with the
ongoing low
interest rate environment.
Fitch views the recapitalization to an unsecured senior debt
structure as the
key driver for the standard notching of CNO's unsecured debt
relative to the
IDR. CNO will issue $800 million in new debt and an additional
$100 million will
be drawn on its new four-year revolver. Additional benefits with
the new capital
structure include the extension of its maturity schedule and
less restrictive
covenants.
The company's financial leverage remains moderate although it
increases to at
19.2% on a pro forma basis from 17.2% at March 31, 2015 with
additional
long-term debt of approximately $125 million after the
retirement of current
outstanding senior secured notes. Proceeds from the new issuance
will be used to
retire approximately $775 million of current outstanding debt
and for general
corporate purposes.
Fitch views CNO's statutory capitalization as strong for the
rating. The
consolidated RBC ratio remained steady at 428% as of March 31,
2015, from 431%
at year-end 2014. Total adjusted capital growth has been
consistent, increasing
4.2% in 2014 and at a 5.9% annual growth rate since 2010. Fitch
expects CNO's
capital to remain in the 400% to 425% range for 2015.
CNO has reported stable operating earnings over the last 12
months despite
pressure from low interest rates, and moderately increasing LTC
benefit and
supplemental health loss ratios in the first quarter of 2015.
Profitability as
measured by return on equity (ROE) is seen as solid for the
rating as reflected
by the company's operating ROE of 6.4% for 2014 following 6.7%
the prior year.
CNO's business segments reported a 4.5% increase in after-tax,
operating
earnings in 2014 versus the prior year driven by favorable fixed
annuity,
Medicare supplement and LTC margins at Bankers Life & Casualty
Insurance
Company. CNO has not reported significant special charges
following the $278
million loss on the sale of Conseco Life Insurance Company
reported in the first
quarter of 2014. While the low interest rate environment has
pressured earnings
at CNO, management has taken actions by lowering crediting rates
on
interest-sensitive products, repricing products and building LTC
reserves to
maintain product margins.
CNO's operating interest coverage is viewed as strong at 10.1x
for 2014 and 9.0X
for 2013. Fitch expects fixed charge coverage to range from
8-10x excluding
unusual items for 2015. CNO maintains approximately $300
million in cash at the
holding company level providing support and flexibility for
interest expense
coverage.
CNO's overall investment credit quality is good and investment
performance is
expected to remain so in 2015. The company's risky asset to
total adjusted
capital ratio of 93% was modestly above the life industry
average of 87% at
yearend 2014 due its exposure to below investment grade bonds.
However, CNO has
low exposure to directly placed commercial mortgages and
alternative assets. The
investment-grade bond portfolio has above-average investment in
'BBB' level
rated securities at approximately 45% of the portfolio, making
it potentially
more vulnerable to downgrade risk in a declining economic
environment. Credit
related impairments continued to be minimal in 2014 and the
first three months
of 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade for all
ratings include:
--Consistent earnings without significant special charges and
with operating
return on equity above 8%.
--GAAP operating interest coverage ratio above 8x;
--NAIC RBC ratio above 350%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Combined NAIC RBC ratio less than 325% and operating leverage
above 20x;
--Deterioration in operating results;
--Decline in fixed charge coverage to below 5x;
--Significant increase in credit-related impairments;
--Financial leverage above 30%
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
--$800 million senior unsecured note due 2020 and 2025 'BB+'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior secured bank credit facility (tranches of $250 million
and $425 million
due Sept. 30, 2016 and 2018, respectively) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$275 million senior secured note 6.375% due Oct. 1, 2020 to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Bankers Life and Casualty Company
Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company
Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company
Washington National Insurance Company
--IFS upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
Martha Butler
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
