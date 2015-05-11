(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Seagate
HDD Cayman's (Seagate HDD) $400 million senior unsecured notes
offering. The
notes will be guaranteed by Seagate Technology plc (Seagate),
the parent company
of Seagate HDD. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
Seagate will use net proceeds from the debt offering for general
corporate
purposes, including replenishing cash on hand used for the
redemption of $474
million of 6.875% senior notes on May 7, 2015. The senior notes
offering and
redemption are consistent with Seagate's efforts to reduce its
weighted average
cost of debt and extend its debt maturity schedule.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations that
Seagate's operating
performance will remain solid for the rating, despite weak
demand in Europe and
for personal computers (PC). Fitch expects flat organic revenue
growth through
at least the near term and modest profit margin pressure.
However, Fitch expects
more than $800 million of normalized annual free cash flow (FCF)
through the
intermediate term and solid credit metrics.
Beyond the near term, Fitch believes increasing data storage and
cloud-based
storage demand will drive positive market growth, although
shifts from hard disk
drives (HDD) and hybrid devices to more hyper-active flash-based
solutions could
constrain Seagate's share gains over the longer term.
Nonetheless, Fitch
anticipates operating EBITDA margins will remain in the
mid-teens to low-20s
through the intermediate term, given disciplined supply
additions and
expectations for a richer sales mix.
Fitch expects industry consolidation will enable Seagate to
maintain capital
spending in the 4%-5% of revenues range, supporting a
strengthened FCF profile.
Fitch expects fiscal 2015 FCF of $1.4 billion, which includes
$763 million of
positive cash flow from a legal settlement with Western Digital
Corp. (WDC) and
$225 million payment related to a tax settlement with Chinese
tax authorities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's expectation for a relatively stable HDD pricing
environment going
forward, despite weak PC unit demand, due to:
--Continued strong growth in data driven by the cloud and
internet-enabled
mobile devices;
--Consolidated industry structure with Seagate and WDC
controlling roughly 85%
of the HDD market;
--Continued favorable HDD mix shift with higher capacity HDDs
for cloud
computing offsetting the decline in lower capacity drives for
the PC industry;
--Limited capacity growth as companies across the HDD supply
chain, including
Seagate, expand capacity cautiously within the context of
macroeconomic
uncertainty.
--Seagate's solid liquidity and financial flexibility are
supported by $2.6
billion of cash, the vast majority of which is readily
accessible without
adverse tax considerations, an undrawn $700 million senior
secured revolving
credit facility due Jan. 15, 2020, Fitch's expectations for $800
million to $1
billion of annual (FCF), and a staggered debt maturity schedule.
Fitch believes Seagate's FCF will continue to benefit from:
--A more stable HDD pricing environment;
--Lower anticipated demand volatility as secular growth in data
and cloud
computing reduce the historically strong correlation between
cyclical PC demand,
HDD shipments and profitability;
--Favorable product mix shift towards higher capacity, more
profitable HDDs
deployed in cloud computing.
--Strong credit protection metrics and management's commitment
to conservative
financial policies commensurate with an investment-grade rating.
--Broad product portfolio and significant scale in HDD industry.
--The company's vertically integrated model, which reduces
per-unit
manufacturing costs and facilities time-to-market for new
products.
Fitch's rating concerns include:
--Consistent declines in average selling prices for HDDs due to
commoditization
and low switching costs.
--Long-term threat of technology substitution from NAND
flash-based SSDs. Fitch
believes HDDs will co-exist alongside SSDs and tape storage in a
multi-tiered
enterprise data storage environment.
--Event risk associated with implementation of aggressive
shareholder-friendly
activities, primarily debt-financed share repurchases.
--Seagate's ability to sustain a time-to-market advantage
critical to achieving
market share gains and maintaining overall profitability, given
formidable
competition from WDC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future ratings upgrades are currently unlikely, given Fitch's
expectations for
continued PC market weakness and in the absence of increased
diversification or
sustainable technology-driven share gains.
Negative rating actions could occur if:
FCF remains below $250 million, likely from:
--Substantial cost per GB difference between HDD and SSD
unexpectedly narrows
significantly, resulting in broader than expected
cannibalization of HDD
shipments;
--Ultrabooks with SSD materially cannibalize the traditional
notebook market and
solid state hybrids (SSH) fail to achieve significant
penetration in the
ultrabook market;
--Strong growth in ultrabooks with SSD is not offset by
incremental growth in
near-line enterprise HDDs for the cloud market, external HDDs or
personal clouds
as users seek supplemental storage capacity to offset smaller
capacity SSDs;
--Expectations for total leverage exceed 2.5x beyond the short
term, driven by
debt-financed share repurchases or acquisitions.
Financial covenants in the credit agreement consist of minimum
fixed-charge
coverage of 1.5x and maximum net leverage ratio of 1.5x. In
addition, the
facility requires minimum liquidity of $500 million.
Pro forma for the senior notes issuance and senior notes
redemption, Fitch
expects Seagate's leverage will remain below 1.5x through the
intermediate term.
Gross leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) was a
Fitch-estimated 1.4x as of
March 31, 2015, flat from the prior year period. Interest
coverage (operating
EBITDA/gross interest expense) should remain above 10x and was a
Fitch-estimated
13.3x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2015.
Pro forma for the senior notes issuance and senior notes
redemption, all of
which was issued by Seagate HDD Cayman, was $3.8 billion as of
March 31, 2015
and consisted of:
--$400 million of the proposed senior notes;
--$800 million of 3.75% senior notes due November 2018;
--$600 million of 7% senior notes due November 2021;
--$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes due June 2023;
--$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes due January 2025;
--$500 million of 5.75% senior notes due December 2034.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Flat near-term organic revenue growth due to weak demand in
Europe and for
PCs, offset by solid demand in enterprise from data center
build-outs;
--Modest profit margin contraction with operating EBITDA margin
declining to 19%
for fiscal 2015 and remaining in the high teens through the
intermediate term;
--Capital spending remains at 4%-5% of revenues, resulting in
$800 million to $1
billion of normalized annual FCF;
--Share repurchases roughly approximating annual FCF, in the
absence of
acquisitions supporting the company's strategy to continue
investing in next
generation storage technologies.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Seagate
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'BBB-'.
HDD Cayman
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
