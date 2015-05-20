(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks Dashboard â€“
Sovereign Support 2Q15
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it
expects government
support for major systemic banks in APAC's developed markets to
wane. That is in
line with a broader global trend as authorities seek to
implement credible
resolution regimes that would let creditors participate in
losses should the
banks fail.
The agency has revised downward the Hong Kong banks' Support
Rating Floors (SRF)
to 'No Floor' on 19 May 2015, the same level as New Zealand.
They are the only
APAC countries where support from the authorities is not
expected; but we
anticipate other developed markets in APAC would follow, but at
a slower pace.
The report provides a snapshot of governments' propensity to
support major banks
across the Asia Pacific, and explains what motivates the
authorities that shape
these resolution legislations. The propensity of governments in
emerging Asia to
provide support is expected to remain high in the near-term,
even if they might
be constrained in their ability to do so.
The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com, or by
clicking the link in
this media release.
Contact:
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is also available on
www.fitchratings.com.
