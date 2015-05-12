(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed SVI Public
Company Limited's (SVI) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(tha)'
and its
National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'. The ratings have been
removed from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable.
The rating action reflects Fitch's view that the potential loss
of major
customers due to the fire at SVI's plant in 4Q14 is now very
unlikely and that
the company is able to maintain a business and financial profile
commensurate
with the ratings in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Customer Commitment: As of end-March 2015, the majority
of SVI's
customers remained committed to their product manufacturing
contracts, due to
the long-standing relationships and strong reputation the
company has with these
customers. This was helped by SVI's ability to swiftly restart
production. By
end-1Q15, SVI's production capacity returned to around 70%-80%
of its level
prior to the fire at its plant in Bangkadi Industrial Estate in
Pathumthani
Province in November 2014. Fitch expects the company to return
to full
production capacity by end-2015 and revenue to rise over the
next three years to
the level before the fire.
Solid Financial Position: SVI's large cash balance and the cash
inflow from the
insurance proceeds should help offset the adverse impact on
SVI's financial
position from lower revenue, higher capex and the increase in
working capital
requirement in 2015. SVI's cash balance of THB3.9bn at end-2014
should be more
than enough to fund the increase in capex and working capital
requirements in
2015. SVI is likely to maintain its net cash position over the
next two years
despite the possibility of negative free cash flow (FCF) in
2015. At end-2014,
the company had no debt.
EMS Growth Opportunity: SVI continues to benefit from stability
in the
electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market, which is driven
by industrial
demand. In addition, manufacturers increasingly rely on EMS
providers in their
overall supply chain, in particular outside the consumer
electronics sector. The
company's strategy to focus on the growing non-traditional
end-market segment,
which is less volatile and offers higher margin, has helped
sustain SVI's
operational and business profile amid a challenging operating
environment over
the past three years.
Small Size, Concentration Risk: SVI's ratings are constrained by
its narrow
geographic coverage, its concentrated customer base, the
likelihood of greater
competition in the non-traditional EMS market, and technology
risks associated
with the electronics segment. Other constraints include its
volatile
working-capital requirement and exposure to foreign-exchange
risk. However, this
is partly offset by the purchase of forward contracts. In the
medium term, we
expect moderate organic growth for the company's EBITDAR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- A revenue drop in 2015 from capacity constraints, before a
gradual increase
from 2016
- An increase in working capital requirement to replace
inventory and raw
material damaged by the fire
- High capex in 2015 for replacement of machinery and production
lines damaged
in the fire
- Proceeds from insurance claims related to the fire are
received in 2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- a substantial increase in net debt due to high dividend
payouts;
greater-than-forecast capex; or a large debt-funded acquisition
leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 1.0x (end-2014: no debt)
on a sustained
basis.
- a decline in the operating EBITDAR margin to below 6% (2014:
10.4%) on a
sustained basis,
- a weakening in the company's market position, or loss of key
customers.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include maintaining FFO-adjusted net
leverage below 1.0x
and FFO-adjusted leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis, while
achieving
either:
- a substantial increase in scale, with revenue exceeding
USD500m (2014:
USD259m), and a broader diversification in the customer mix and
geographical
market coverage; or
- an improvement in operating EBITDAR margin to over 10% on a
sustained basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage"', dated 28 May 2014,
and "National
Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.