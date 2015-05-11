(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Clydesdale Bank plc's (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', Short-term IDR of 'F1', and Support Rating of '1' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, CB's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb+'. The rating actions follow the announcement on 7 May 2015 by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA-/F1+/Stable), CB's ultimate 100% shareholder, that it is in the advanced stages of obtaining regulatory approvals for listing its UK subsidiary on the London Stock Exchange and transferring its ownership to NAB's current shareholders. The bank still needs to obtain shareholder approval but plans to finalise the transaction by end- 2015. Fitch aims to resolve the RWN once NAB has completed the disposal of CB, which may take longer than six months. Once the transfer of ownership is finalised, we expect to downgrade CB's Support Rating to '5' from '1' and to assign it a Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'. At that point, the IDR will be driven by its VR, currently 'bbb+' KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING Fitch notches CB's Long-term IDR two notches down from that of NAB, reflecting its view that there is an extremely high probability of support being provided to CB by its parent, if required, despite the planned disposal. NAB has demonstrated its support through capital injections and the acquisition of most of CB's under-performing commercial real estate (CRE) loan portfolio. In addition, NAB has committed to capitalise CB to at least a 13% common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by the time of its listing. The two notches reflect the fact that CB has been of limited strategic importance to NAB for a number of years and that its disposal is a priority for NAB. Nonetheless, Fitch's view is that support will continue to be provided as long as NAB controls CB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING CB's IDRs and SRs reflect Fitch's view around the probability of extraordinary support being provided to it in case of need and are therefore sensitive to both NAB's ability to provide support and our view on its propensity to do so. Until completion of the sale, we believe that the propensity to provide support will remain high but the ratings are sensitive to any change in this propensity. The ratings are also sensitive to any change in NAB's IDR, which acts as an anchor to our view of the group's ability to support its UK subsidiary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR CB's 'bbb+' VR is driven by the bank's low risk profile, sound asset quality, adequate impairment reserves as well as by its healthy liquidity and capitalisation. While we believe that there may be some pressure on its funding profile without its ordinary shareholder's support, as well as some operational risk from the planned disposal, the bank will be listed with improved capitalisation and prospects for better profitability. Profitability remains modest reflecting a high proportion of low yielding mortgage loans. However, NAB has agreed to provide an indemnity against additional conduct costs and charges relating to legacy business such as payment protection insurance, interest rate hedging products and fixed rate business loans, which have recently been significant. The cap of GBP1.7bn currently being offered should result in some protection against known legacy conduct losses in the medium term. CB's capitalisation will also likely be reinforced. After capital injections in 2014, NAB has stated its intention to increase CB's CET1 ratio to 13% prior to spin off. CB faces a significant proportion of funds having to be refinanced from third parties. At present, the bank benefits from ordinary support from its parent as senior unsecured debt is generally sold to its parent. However, we believe that this will be manageable by CB. The bank's liquidity is strong, with a high proportion of good quality liquidity held on balance sheet. CB's NPL ratio is sound, at 1.09% of gross loans at FYE14, although it is somewhat understated as it exclude a significant amount of loans past due but not impaired and forbearance loans. If these are included to impaired loans, the NPL ratio rises to 5.0%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR A material deterioration in asset quality, earnings and capital could result in a downgrade as could difficulties in refinancing its maturing wholesale senior debt as a result of the disposal. Furthermore, protracted operational costs relating to setting up a standalone operation could also have negative pressure on the ratings. However, this is not Fitch's base case scenario. Any large-scale unexpected conduct charge not covered by NAB's indemnity would also result in a downgrade. Upside potential is limited in the medium term given CB's constrained profitability and moderate operational risks associated with the bank's restructuring programme. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 