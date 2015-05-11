(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Clydesdale Bank
plc's (CB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', Short-term IDR of
'F1', and
Support Rating of '1' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the
same time, CB's
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb+'.
The rating actions follow the announcement on 7 May 2015 by
National Australia
Bank Limited (NAB; AA-/F1+/Stable), CB's ultimate 100%
shareholder, that it is
in the advanced stages of obtaining regulatory approvals for
listing its UK
subsidiary on the London Stock Exchange and transferring its
ownership to NAB's
current shareholders. The bank still needs to obtain shareholder
approval but
plans to finalise the transaction by end- 2015.
Fitch aims to resolve the RWN once NAB has completed the
disposal of CB, which
may take longer than six months. Once the transfer of ownership
is finalised, we
expect to downgrade CB's Support Rating to '5' from '1' and to
assign it a
Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'. At that point, the IDR will
be driven by its
VR, currently 'bbb+'
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Fitch notches CB's Long-term IDR two notches down from that of
NAB, reflecting
its view that there is an extremely high probability of support
being provided
to CB by its parent, if required, despite the planned disposal.
NAB has
demonstrated its support through capital injections and the
acquisition of most
of CB's under-performing commercial real estate (CRE) loan
portfolio. In
addition, NAB has committed to capitalise CB to at least a 13%
common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by the time of its listing.
The two notches reflect the fact that CB has been of limited
strategic
importance to NAB for a number of years and that its disposal is
a priority for
NAB. Nonetheless, Fitch's view is that support will continue to
be provided as
long as NAB controls CB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
CB's IDRs and SRs reflect Fitch's view around the probability of
extraordinary
support being provided to it in case of need and are therefore
sensitive to both
NAB's ability to provide support and our view on its propensity
to do so. Until
completion of the sale, we believe that the propensity to
provide support will
remain high but the ratings are sensitive to any change in this
propensity. The
ratings are also sensitive to any change in NAB's IDR, which
acts as an anchor
to our view of the group's ability to support its UK subsidiary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CB's 'bbb+' VR is driven by the bank's low risk profile, sound
asset quality,
adequate impairment reserves as well as by its healthy liquidity
and
capitalisation. While we believe that there may be some pressure
on its funding
profile without its ordinary shareholder's support, as well as
some operational
risk from the planned disposal, the bank will be listed with
improved
capitalisation and prospects for better profitability.
Profitability remains modest reflecting a high proportion of low
yielding
mortgage loans. However, NAB has agreed to provide an indemnity
against
additional conduct costs and charges relating to legacy business
such as payment
protection insurance, interest rate hedging products and fixed
rate business
loans, which have recently been significant. The cap of GBP1.7bn
currently being
offered should result in some protection against known legacy
conduct losses in
the medium term.
CB's capitalisation will also likely be reinforced. After
capital injections in
2014, NAB has stated its intention to increase CB's CET1 ratio
to 13% prior to
spin off.
CB faces a significant proportion of funds having to be
refinanced from third
parties. At present, the bank benefits from ordinary support
from its parent as
senior unsecured debt is generally sold to its parent. However,
we believe that
this will be manageable by CB. The bank's liquidity is strong,
with a high
proportion of good quality liquidity held on balance sheet.
CB's NPL ratio is sound, at 1.09% of gross loans at FYE14,
although it is
somewhat understated as it exclude a significant amount of loans
past due but
not impaired and forbearance loans. If these are included to
impaired loans, the
NPL ratio rises to 5.0%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A material deterioration in asset quality, earnings and capital
could result in
a downgrade as could difficulties in refinancing its maturing
wholesale senior
debt as a result of the disposal. Furthermore, protracted
operational costs
relating to setting up a standalone operation could also have
negative pressure
on the ratings. However, this is not Fitch's base case scenario.
Any large-scale unexpected conduct charge not covered by NAB's
indemnity would
also result in a downgrade.
Upside potential is limited in the medium term given CB's
constrained
profitability and moderate operational risks associated with the
bank's
restructuring programme.
