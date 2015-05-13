(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded
Indonesia-based PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia's
(Protelindo) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The
Outlook is
Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also
upgraded Protelindo's
National Long-Term Rating, National senior unsecured rating, and
rating on its
IDR1trn senior unsecured bond to 'AA+(idn)' from 'AA-(idn)'. The
Outlook for the
National Long-Term Rating is Stable.
The upgrade follows Protelindo's track record of deleveraging
and gradual
improvement in its cash flow generation since 2012. Protelindo's
funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage decreased to 2.2x at
end-2014 from 4.2x
at end-2012 due to rising EBITDA. At the same time, Protelindo's
cash flow
generation has been solid, with positive free cash flows of
IDR734bn in 2014
(2013: IDR277bn).
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Current Scale Supports Growth: Fitch believes that Protelindo's
current scale
can support a combination of organic and inorganic growth
without any material
impairment to its credit profile. The agency forecasts that
annual addition of
1,800 towers, opportunistic acquisition of 1,000 towers, and
dividend payment
amounting to 90% of its pre-dividend free cash flows will not
push Protelindo's
FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x.
Protelindo had EBITDA of IDR3.4trn (USD274m) in 2014 and we
forecast EBITDA to
grow at least 10% a year as the company adds 1,500-2,000 towers
each year.
Consistent Financial Policy: The upgrade also reflects
Protelindo's commitment
to maintain a consistent financial policy with net debt/ EBITDA
(last quarter
annualised) of around 3.0x-3.5x. Since it started, the company
has been willing
to forego dividends in favour of growth. However, it has been
disciplined on
acquisitions and consequently has deleveraged to below its
target net
debt/EBITDA.
Gradual Improvement in Tenancy Risk: Protelindo's tenancy mix
has been gradually
improving with greater contribution from investment-grade
telcos. Contribution
from these telcos accounted for 52% of revenue in the first
three months of 2015
from 47% in 2013. Although the improvement has been slower than
Fitch's
expectations, the agency believes that the counterparty risk
will be lower in
the future as most of the additional tower tenants will be
Indonesia's top-three
telcos, which have investment-grade ratings: PT Telekomunikasi
Selular
(AAA(idn)/Stable), PT XL Axiata Tbk (BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)), PT
Indosat Tbk
(BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)).
Exposure to Weaker Tenants: The company continues to have
significant exposure
to tenants with weaker credit profiles. PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia
accounted for
37% of Protelindo's 2014 revenue and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk
(CCC(idn))
accounted for 8%. However, we believe that Protelindo's low
leverage will help
mitigate counterparty risks from these weaker telcos. We
estimate that if PT
Hutchison 3 Indonesia were to default and its towers were
dismantled in 2016,
Protelindo's FFO-adjusted net leverage will not rise above 4.0x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual construction of 1,500-2,000 towers
- Addition of 500 co-location leases in 2015, with the number to
gradually
increase throughout 2016-2018
- Most of the pre-dividend free cash flows will be distributed
to shareholders
- Opportunistic tower portfolio acquisition will be funded by
debt
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Improving tenancy mix so that investment-grade telcos account
for more than
75% of revenue while maintaining positive free cash flows.
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.5x on a sustained
basis
