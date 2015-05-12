(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Verizon
Communications Inc.'s
(Verizon; NYSE: VZ) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and debt
ratings following its
announcement that it has reached an agreement to purchase AOL
Inc. (AOL) for $50
per share, or approximately $4.4 billion.
The ratings have been affirmed as follows:
Verizon Communications Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility due 2018 and term
loan due 2019 at
'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'.
Fitch has also assigned an 'A-' rating to the approximately $1.5
billion senior
unsecured term loan due 2016 (original amount $6.5 billion).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
In addition, Fitch is maintaining the following issuers and
their debt
securities on Rating Watch Negative due to their expected sale
in 2016:
Verizon California
Verizon Florida
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-'.
GTE Southwest
--IDR 'A-';
--First mortgage bonds 'A-'.
Other subsidiary ratings were affirmed as shown at the end of
this release.
Verizon plans to purchase AOL via a tender offer followed by a
merger, with the
purchase funded by cash on hand and commercial paper. AOL will
become a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Verizon. The transaction is expected
to close in
mid-2015, following the customary regulatory approvals.
The ratings have been affirmed given the transaction's modest
effect on
Verizon's credit metrics. Strategically, the acquisition of AOL
and its
advertising platform and digital content will support Verizon's
forthcoming
mobile video offerings. The purchase will complement investments
Verizon has
made over the past few years in emerging digital media through
Verizon Digital
Media Services.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Verizon's ratings are supported by the strong competitive
position of Verizon
Wireless (VZW), as evidenced by industry-low churn rates, high
margins and the
most developed LTE network in the U.S. These factors are
balanced against high
leverage for the rating, which stems from the February 2014
acquisition of the
remaining 45% stake in VZW. At March 31, 2015, last 12-months
(LTM) gross
leverage was 2.6x. Net leverage was approximately 2.5x, and
incorporated cash of
$4.4 billion at the end of the first quarter.
The recent acquisition of spectrum is expected to support VZW's
competitive
position in the coming years. In the first quarter of 2015
(1Q15), Verizon used
cash and a $6.5 billion term loan to fund the remaining $9.5
billion owed for
the $10.4 billion in spectrum acquired in the Federal
Communications
Commission's (FCC) AWS-3 auction. Most of the term loan was
repaid from proceeds
received in the quarter from a $5 billion transaction with
American Tower Corp.
whereby Verizon sold exclusive rights to lease and operate the
majority of its
towers, and sold a small number of towers outright.
In 2016, Verizon expects to sell its wireline operations in
California, Texas
and Florida to Frontier Communications Corp. for approximately
$10.5 billion. In
total, these operations produce less than 5% and 4% of
consolidated revenues and
EBITDA, respectively. Approximately $600 million of debt will
travel with the
subsidiaries being sold. The net after-tax proceeds of $6.8
billion are expected
to be used to reduce debt.
In February 2015, Verizon used a portion of its cash on hand to
fund a $5
billion accelerated stock repurchase plan. As of the end of
1Q15, approximately
$4.25 billion of shares were delivered to Verizon, with the
remainder expected
to be delivered in 2Q15.
Verizon's liquidity is supported by its reported consolidated
cash balances,
which were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2015, and by its revolving
credit facility
(RCF). The $8 billion RCF matures in July 2018. Fitch expects
Verizon to
maintain aggregate CP balances within a level fully backed by
the RCF. The
credit facility has no ratings triggers or other restrictive
financial
covenants, such as leverage or interest coverage tests.
In March 2015, Verizon issued $13.4 billion of senior unsecured
exchange notes
due 2036, 2048 and 2055 for existing senior unsecured debt of
about $10.4
billion that it had previously issued. The exchange reduced
significant maturity
towers in 2023 and 2043 (the tower in each year exceeded $10
billion) as well as
lowered the average cost of debt.
On a consolidated basis, as of March 31, 2015, Verizon and its
subsidiaries had
expected maturities of approximately $1.7 billion for the
remainder of 2015, and
$7.2 billion in 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes Verizon revenues grow in the mid-single-digit
range over the
near term, excluding the effect of the asset sales, and that
margins are
relatively stable in the mid-30% range.
--Debt reduction, combined with EBITDA growth, is expected to
reduce leverage to
a level appropriate for the rating in the 2016/2017 timeframe
due to Verizon's
strong position in the wireless industry and the significant
cash flows
generated by the wireless business.
--VZW will continue to generate strong free cash flow (FCF).
VZW's simple FCF
(EBITDA less capital spending) for the LTM ended March 31, 2015
was
approximately $25.5 billion.
--In 2015, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in
line with
company guidance of $17.5 billion to $18 billion, slightly
higher than the $17.2
billion spent in 2014. Investment in the wireless network
continues to be an
area of emphasis due to the strong demand for 4G LTE capacity
for rapidly
growing data services.
--Potential spending in the FCC's 600 MHz TV broadcast auction,
currently
anticipated to occur in early 2016, is not included in Fitch's
assumptions and
will be an event-driven consideration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes a positive rating action is unlikely in the
foreseeable future,
given the leverage incurred in the Vodafone transaction.
Conversely, Fitch may take negative rating action if operating
performance
causes delevering to take place at a materially slower than
anticipated pace,
either alone or in combination with material debt-financed
acquisitions.
Discretionary management moves that cause leverage to rise above
2.5x, such as
another material acquisition or stock repurchases, could lead to
a negative
action in the absence of a strong commitment to delever.
Fitch has affirmed the following Verizon subsidiaries with a
Stable Outlook:
Cellco Partnership
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt (co-issued with Verizon Wireless Capital
LLC) at 'A-'.
Verizon Wireless Capital LLC
--Senior unsecured debt (co-issued with Cellco Partnership) at
'A-'.
Alltel Corp.
GTE Corp.
Verizon Delaware
Verizon Maryland
Verizon New England
Verizon New Jersey
Verizon New York
Verizon Pennsylvania
Verizon Virginia
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Verizon Global Funding (merged into Verizon in 2006)
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
