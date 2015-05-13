(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mediobanca S.p.A.'s (BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+) up to USD300m step-up unsubordinated notes due in 2015-2022 a Long-term rating of 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are direct unsubordinated obligations of Mediobanca with a maturity of seven years. The notes are rated in line with Mediobanca's 'BBB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to reflect that a default of these obligations would be treated by Fitch as a default of Mediobanca. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the securities are rated in line with Mediobanca's Long-term IDR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change to the Long-term IDR (see also 'Fitch Assigns Mediobanca 'BBB+' IDR; Outlook Stable' dated 16 April 2015 available at www.fitchratings.com). Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Alessandro Musto Director +39 02 879087 201 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 840 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.