(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining the National
Fund Credit
Quality Ratings of Investec Money Market Fund (AA+(zaf)) and
Investec SteFI Plus
Fund (AA(zaf)) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the National Fund Volatility
Ratings at
'V1(zaf)' for Investec Money Market Fund and 'V2(zaf)' for
Investec SteFI Plus
Fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN is driven by the funds' exposure to African Bank
following the bank's
receipt of emergency support on 10 August 2014 from the South
African Reserve
Bank. As a result, holders of senior and wholesale debt
instruments issued by
African Bank had their holdings written down to 90% of face
value while
subordinated instruments were written down to zero (as mandated
by the
regulators). The RWN reflects the potential for further credit
deterioration or
negative effects on instrument prices, pending the completion of
the resolution
of African Bank.
At end-March 2015, Investec Money Market fund had around 1%
exposure to African
Bank across two senior debt instruments, both of which matured
in 2014. These
instruments have not yet been paid out, pending the resolution
of African Bank.
Investec SteFI Plus Fund had exposure of around 4% comprising
some instruments
that have matured, others which will mature in September 2015
and a minority of
longer-dated instruments, across both senior and sub-ordinated
debt.
Fitch will resolve the RWN when the uncertainty regarding
African Bank's credit
profile and instrument pricing has been removed.
The affirmation of the National Fund Volatility Ratings is
driven by the
stability of their market risk profiles, consistent with the
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will affirm the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings if
the African Bank
exposures are removed from the funds. This would be achieved,
for example,
transferring the African Bank exposure to a retention fund as
has been used in
other rated funds in South Africa, or through the pay out of
residual African
Bank exposures at the expected price.
Fitch will also likely affirm the National Fund Credit Quality
Ratings if
uncertainty surrounding the downside risk to the current
valuation of the senior
instruments at 90% of par value is removed.
Fitch will downgrade the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings in
the event that
the credit profile or pricing of African Bank instruments
deteriorates,
resulting in a material negative impact on investors.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA, CAIA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
