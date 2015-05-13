(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings of Investec Money Market Fund (AA+(zaf)) and Investec SteFI Plus Fund (AA(zaf)) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the National Fund Volatility Ratings at 'V1(zaf)' for Investec Money Market Fund and 'V2(zaf)' for Investec SteFI Plus Fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN is driven by the funds' exposure to African Bank following the bank's receipt of emergency support on 10 August 2014 from the South African Reserve Bank. As a result, holders of senior and wholesale debt instruments issued by African Bank had their holdings written down to 90% of face value while subordinated instruments were written down to zero (as mandated by the regulators). The RWN reflects the potential for further credit deterioration or negative effects on instrument prices, pending the completion of the resolution of African Bank. At end-March 2015, Investec Money Market fund had around 1% exposure to African Bank across two senior debt instruments, both of which matured in 2014. These instruments have not yet been paid out, pending the resolution of African Bank. Investec SteFI Plus Fund had exposure of around 4% comprising some instruments that have matured, others which will mature in September 2015 and a minority of longer-dated instruments, across both senior and sub-ordinated debt. Fitch will resolve the RWN when the uncertainty regarding African Bank's credit profile and instrument pricing has been removed. The affirmation of the National Fund Volatility Ratings is driven by the stability of their market risk profiles, consistent with the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will affirm the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings if the African Bank exposures are removed from the funds. This would be achieved, for example, transferring the African Bank exposure to a retention fund as has been used in other rated funds in South Africa, or through the pay out of residual African Bank exposures at the expected price. Fitch will also likely affirm the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings if uncertainty surrounding the downside risk to the current valuation of the senior instruments at 90% of par value is removed. Fitch will downgrade the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings in the event that the credit profile or pricing of African Bank instruments deteriorates, resulting in a material negative impact on investors. Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA, CAIA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Committee Chairperson Ralph Aurora Senior Director +1 212 908 0528 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria' dated 12 December 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.