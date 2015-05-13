(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Chile's cabinet re-shuffle does not
signal a material
change in economic policy and appears to be aimed at
reinvigorating the
government's agenda after a fall in the president's popularity,
Fitch Ratings
says.
Five ministers were removed and others were moved to new
positions following the
President's request last week that the entire cabinet resign.
This was after
various corruption investigations, a weaker economy and mixed
reception of the
reform agenda damaged President Bachelet's approval rating. It
fell to 31% in
April from 54% at the start of her term, according to Adimark, a
local pollster.
We do not think the reshuffle represents a significant change in
economic and
fiscal policy. The new finance minister, Rodrigo Valdes, is an
experienced
economist who was formerly chairman of state-owned Banco del
Estado de Chile and
Fitch expects the government to continue to follow its
rules-based fiscal policy
framework, including a gradual fiscal consolidation intended to
reach structural
fiscal balance by 2018. It remains to be seen whether the
reshuffle will
re-energise government efforts to legislate for planned reforms
(labour,
education, constitution).
Policy consistency and predictability as well as strong
governance standards
represent one of Chile's rating strengths. As we said when we
affirmed Chile's
'A+'/Stable sovereign rating earlier this month, we do not view
the corruption
cases as materially damaging to Chile's institutional strengths
at this time,
although they could provide a test for its institutions to
uphold public
accountability. A response appears to be already forthcoming.
The judiciary is
conducting investigations. Policymakers are considering some
proposals that
would significantly tighten laws on how political campaigns are
financed.
Progress here could improve public confidence in Chile's
political institutions.
For further details on credit issues on Chile, refer to the
recently published
Full Rating Report available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908-0897
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908-0324
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Chile
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.