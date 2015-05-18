(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: AT1 Tracker Update here LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Strong issuance of additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds by highly-rated Northern European banks has led to an increase in investment grade-rated AT1 issues, Fitch Ratings says in its AT1 Tracker May 2015 Update. Highly-rated banks accounted for around 26% of the total USD29bn AT1 instruments issued in the quarter which resulted in investment grade-rated AT1 bonds making up 23% of rated bonds at end-1Q15, up from 18% at end-2014 and around 14% at end-3Q14. Fitch uses the banks' Viability Rating (VR), which reflects standalone strength, as an anchor rating when assigning ratings to AT1 instruments. Only banks with a VR of 'a+' or above will usually have AT1 bonds rated investment grade in light of Fitch's approach to notching AT1 bonds typically five times from the issuer's VR. In 1Q15, issuers included HSBC (aa-), Nordea (aa-), Svenska Handelsbanken (aa-), Rabobank (aa-) and Swedbank (a+). Global AT1 volumes remained strong in 1Q15, only marginally below 4Q14 (USD29bn) and the third-strongest quarter overall (after 2Q14 and 4Q14). Chinese banks remained the largest issuers (USD11bn in 1Q15) and are now the largest AT1 issuers globally, ahead of UK and Swiss banks. However, unlike 4Q14 when issuance overwhelmingly came from Chinese banks (around 90%), issuance in 1Q15 was much more diversified with several Nordic banks issuing AT1 bonds for the first time. For the remainder of 2015, we expect issuance volumes both in Europe and Asia to remain solid, but vulnerable to bouts of market risk aversion. Overall coupon omission and write-down/conversion risk in the AT1 market as measured by our Trigger Distance Average (TDA) eased marginally in 1Q15. The write-down/conversion TDA (the issue size-weighted distance between the applicable common equity Tier 1 ratio of the issuer and the contractual write-down or conversion trigger) increased by 25bp to 700bp at end-4Q14 (from 675bp). This indicates marginally lower write-down or conversion risk for the AT1 asset class as a whole. In absolute terms (i.e. measured in US dollars), the Fitch TDA increased considerably (to USD40.3bn from USD38.6bn) largely as a result of AT1 issuance by banks with sizeable absolute equity bases (HSBC, BBVA, Bank of China, Nordea). The Banks AT1 Tracker dashboard as well as the AT1 Tracker Tool can be found on www.fitchratings.com. The updated versions include rated and unrated AT1 and other capital-trigger bonds issued up to end-1Q15. The AT1 Tracker Tool also includes end-2014 financial data on AT1 issuers, which allows users to assess the absolute and relative coupon risk of AT1 instruments and the write-down/conversion risk of AT1 and Tier 2 contingent capital instruments. The next instalment of the AT1 Tracker will be published in 3Q15 including issuance up to end-1H15. Contact: Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Banks AT1 Tracker Download Page ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.