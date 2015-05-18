(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Strong issuance of additional Tier 1
(AT1) bonds by
highly-rated Northern European banks has led to an increase in
investment
grade-rated AT1 issues, Fitch Ratings says in its AT1 Tracker
May 2015 Update.
Highly-rated banks accounted for around 26% of the total USD29bn
AT1 instruments
issued in the quarter which resulted in investment grade-rated
AT1 bonds making
up 23% of rated bonds at end-1Q15, up from 18% at end-2014 and
around 14% at
end-3Q14.
Fitch uses the banks' Viability Rating (VR), which reflects
standalone strength,
as an anchor rating when assigning ratings to AT1 instruments.
Only banks with a
VR of 'a+' or above will usually have AT1 bonds rated investment
grade in light
of Fitch's approach to notching AT1 bonds typically five times
from the issuer's
VR. In 1Q15, issuers included HSBC (aa-), Nordea (aa-), Svenska
Handelsbanken
(aa-), Rabobank (aa-) and Swedbank (a+).
Global AT1 volumes remained strong in 1Q15, only marginally
below 4Q14 (USD29bn)
and the third-strongest quarter overall (after 2Q14 and 4Q14).
Chinese banks
remained the largest issuers (USD11bn in 1Q15) and are now the
largest AT1
issuers globally, ahead of UK and Swiss banks. However, unlike
4Q14 when
issuance overwhelmingly came from Chinese banks (around 90%),
issuance in 1Q15
was much more diversified with several Nordic banks issuing AT1
bonds for the
first time. For the remainder of 2015, we expect issuance
volumes both in Europe
and Asia to remain solid, but vulnerable to bouts of market risk
aversion.
Overall coupon omission and write-down/conversion risk in the
AT1 market as
measured by our Trigger Distance Average (TDA) eased marginally
in 1Q15. The
write-down/conversion TDA (the issue size-weighted distance
between the
applicable common equity Tier 1 ratio of the issuer and the
contractual
write-down or conversion trigger) increased by 25bp to 700bp at
end-4Q14 (from
675bp). This indicates marginally lower write-down or conversion
risk for the
AT1 asset class as a whole. In absolute terms (i.e. measured in
US dollars), the
Fitch TDA increased considerably (to USD40.3bn from USD38.6bn)
largely as a
result of AT1 issuance by banks with sizeable absolute equity
bases (HSBC, BBVA,
Bank of China, Nordea).
The Banks AT1 Tracker dashboard as well as the AT1 Tracker Tool
can be found on
www.fitchratings.com. The updated versions include rated and
unrated AT1 and
other capital-trigger bonds issued up to end-1Q15. The AT1
Tracker Tool also
includes end-2014 financial data on AT1 issuers, which allows
users to assess
the absolute and relative coupon risk of AT1 instruments and the
write-down/conversion risk of AT1 and Tier 2 contingent capital
instruments. The
next instalment of the AT1 Tracker will be published in 3Q15
including issuance
up to end-1H15.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
