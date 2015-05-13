(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned ratings to the series 2015-1 principal at-risk variable rate notes issued by Alamo Re Ltd., a registered special purpose insurer in Bermuda, as follows: --$300,000,000 Class A notes expected to mature June 7, 2018 'B+sf'; --$400,000,000 Class B notes expected to mature June 7, 2019 'BB-sf'; Each Class has a Stable Outlook. TRANSACTION SUMMARY The series 2015-1 class A nd class B notes provide multi-year protection for the Subject Business written by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) on an annual aggregate basis using an indemnity trigger. The notes are exposed to insured property losses due to 'named storms' within the covered area, which solely covers the 14 first-tier, coastal counties of Texas (and a small portion of Harris County). The Subject Business represents a total insured value of $86.9 billion (as of Dec. 15, 2014) and consists of residential coverage (86.3%), and commercial coverage (13.6%), with very minimal mobile home coverage (0.1%). Galveston and Brazoria counties represent approximately half of the total insured value with 30.2% and 19.6%, respectively. series 2015-1 class A noteholders are subject to principal loss (and reduced interest) if annual aggregate ultimate net losses exceed the initial attachment level of $2.6 billion, and a total loss of principal occurs if the annual aggregate ultimate net losses reach the initial exhaustion level of $3.2 billion in the first 12-month risk period. The series 2015-1 class B notes have an initial attachment level of $4 billion and an exhaustion level of $4.8 billion. Fitch notes that on June 1, 2015, the series 2014-1 class A notes are expected to be layered in between the series 2015-1 class A and class B notes. A named storm must generate at least $50 million in ultimate net losses to be included in the aggregate totals. The initial risk interest spread is 5.90% for class A and 4.80% for class B. Based on the profile of the subject business and the attachment level, the third party modeling firm AIR Worldwide (AIR) calculates the modeled annual attachment probability on the series 2015-1 class A notes to be 2.74%, which implies a 'B+sf' rating per Fitch's criteria. The series 2015-1 class B notes have an initial probability of attachment of 1.61%, which implies a 'BB-sf' rating. TWIA will retain at least 5% of the aggregate ultimate net loss on a first-dollar basis, covering the first $600 million. Above this retention, the company has the ability to issue up to $2.5 billion of public securities funded by premium surcharges to policyholders and assessments on TWIA member companies. Above the modeled attachment level for the series 2015-1 class A notes of $2.6 billion, claim losses are shared between noteholders and traditional reinsurers up to $3.2 billion on a pro-rata basis depending on the ultimate deal size. On a historical basis, there have been 37 hurricanes that have made landfall in Texas since 1900. Recent hurricanes, Dolly and Ike (two events in 2008) and Rita (2005) would not have caused a principal loss to either the series 2015-1 class A or class B notes. Modeled results for four hurricanes prior to 1933 would have totally exhausted the 2015-1 class A notes. The sseries 2015-1 class B notes would only have been exhausted by the nameless storm that occurred in 1900, while the nameless storm of 1915 would have caused a 63.6% principal loss. There are three annual risk periods for the series 2015-1 Class A notes and four for the series 2015-1 Class B over the term of the notes. The series 2015-1 notes will reset on June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017 (as well as June 1, 2018 for 2015-1 class B) using AIR's escrowed software models and TWIA's updated subject business data. At each reset date, TWIA may exercise an option to decrease (or increase) the respective attachment levels on each of the classes within an exceedance probability range of 4.40% to 1.00%. The implied rating under Fitch's criteria at a 4.40% exceedance probability is 'Bsf', and the implied rating at 1.00% is 'BB-sf'. If such an option is exercised by TWIA at either reset date, the applicable risk interest spreads will be recalculated to reflect the increased (or decreased) level of risk assumed by the noteholders. If TWIA does not elect to reset the attachment level, the reset agent will adjust the respective attachment level to maintain the initial exceedance probabilities using the updated subject business profile. The applicable class of series 2015-1 notes may be extended for 36 additional months if certain qualifying events occur, or at the discretion of Hannover Ruck SE, a reinsurance company that acts as a transformer and sits between TWIA and Alamo Re Ltd. However, the series 2015-1 notes are not exposed to any further catastrophe events during this extension (only further claim development of existing events). Thus, the Final Extended Redemption Date is June 7, 2021 for the series 2015-1 class A notes and June 7, 2022 for the class B notes. The notes may be redeemed before the expected maturity date in response to specific early redemption events. The repayment of the notes to the noteholders occurs subsequent to any qualified payments to TWIA for covered events. Noteholders have no recourse to TWIA or Hannover Ruck SE). Alamo Re Ltd. ultimately 'follows the fortunes' of TWIA in regard to underwriting of new business and claim management practices over the respective three- and four-year risk periods for the 2015-1 class A and class B notes. TWIA was established by the Texas Legislature in 1971 as a residual insurer of last resort. Although applicants must have been denied coverage by at least one commercial insurer, all properties insured by TWIA must be certified as built to specified building codes, must have flood insurance coverage in specified flood areas and have maximum limits per residential dwelling of $1,773,000 (higher limits are available for commercial structures). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on the evaluation of the natural catastrophe risk, the business profile of TWIA, the counterparty risk of the transformer reinsurer (Hannover Ruck SE) and the credit risk of the collateral assets. The natural catastrophe risk represents the weakest link and currently drives the ratings of the series 2015-1 notes. The rating analysis in support of the evaluation of the natural catastrophe risk is highly model-driven. As with any model of complex physical systems, particularly those with low frequencies of occurrence and potentially high severity outcomes, the actual losses from catastrophic events may differ from the results of simulation analyses. Fitch is neutral to any of the major catastrophe modeling firms selected by the issuer to provide the modeling analysis, and thus Fitch did not include any explicit margins or qualitative haircuts to the probability-of-loss metric provided by the modeling firm. The initial modeled annual attachment probabilities for the series 2015-1 class A and class B notes were initially estimated at 2.74% and 1.61%, respectively, based on 10,000 simulations of a one-year risk period as calculated by AIR using their methodology and proprietary models (Version 16.0 of the AIR Hurricane Model for the United States as implemented in Touchstone 2.0.2 and CATRADER 16.0). Results from other possible modelers or from TWIA were not provided. Sensitivity analysis provided by AIR indicated the implied ratings would be no worse than 'B+sf' for series 2015-1 cClass A and 'BB-sf' for series 2015-1 class B. The risk modeling included certain stresses for economic demand surge, storm surge and an initial loss adjustment expense factor of 1.10. The modeled results did not include the possibility that the average annual loss may increase by up to 1.10 in any annual risk period. The AIR model does not model the probability of losses resulting from tropical storms that at no point are classified as a hurricane, hurricanes that degrade to tropical storm force and subsequently make landfall in the U.S. as a tropical storm, as well as storms that never make landfall in the U.S. that fail to cause winds of greater than or equal to 74 mph over any point in the U.S. . Thus, the model understates claim losses to named storms not recognized as hurricanes or hurricanes that become degraded. Noteholders are exposed to this basis risk or the difference between actual net losses incurred by TWIA and the AIR modeled net losses. Fitch did not rate TWIA in connection with the note issuance but believes certain other safeguards are in place for noteholders: TWIA is subject to review, oversight and approval by the Texas Department of Insurance (though it receives no federal, state or local funds for support); there is an independent claim reviewer and loss reserve specialist (Deloitte Ltd.) for Alamo Re Ltd. series 2015-1 notes; and the data quality of the subject business provided to AIR appears adequate. Hannover Ruck SE (IDR 'AA-', Outlook Stable) acts as the transformer reinsurer for TWIA, and Alamo Re Ltd. noteholders are exposed to the risk that Hannover Ruck SE does not pass along retrocession premiums to Alamo Re Ltd. These premiums are a key component in the coupon payment to noteholders. Proceeds from the issuance of each Class within the series 2015-1 notes will be held in a collateral account and used to purchase high-credit-quality money market funds meeting defined eligibility criteria; otherwise funds will be held in cash. Investment yields generated from these permitted investments are passed directly to noteholders of the applicable class of series 2015-1 notes as the other component of the interest payment. Noteholders are exposed to possible market value risk if the net asset value of a money market fund falls below $1.00. Finally, certain actions may be required if the collateral account is invested in money market funds and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) is deemed to apply in late 2016 RATING SENNSITIVITIES This rating is sensitive to the occurrence of a qualifying event(s), TWIA's election to reset the applicable class within the series 2015-1 notes' attachment levels, changes in the data quality or purpose of TWIA, the counterparty rating of Hannover Ruck SE and the rating on the assets held in the respective collateral account. If qualifying covered events occur that causes annual aggregate losses to exceed either the series 2015-1 class A or class B attachment levels, Fitch will downgrade the applicable class of notes reflecting an effective default and issue a Recovery Rating. In the case of a reset election by TWIA, the rating of the series 2015-1 class A and class B notes, movement from the respective initial attachment probabilities closer to an attachment probability of 4.00% could lead to downgrades of the applicable class(es) to as low as 'Bsf'. Conversely, if TWIA elected to move the series 2015-1 class B attachment probability closer to 1.00%, the rating on the notes would be unaffected, while a reset of the series 2015-1 cass A attachment probability to as low as 1.00% could result in an upgrade to as high as 'BB-sf'. To a lesser extent, the series 2015-1 notes may be downgraded if the money market funds should 'break the buck', Hannover Ruck SE fails to make timely retrocession premium payments or TWIA materially changes its mission or operations. The AIR escrow models may not reflect future methodology enhancements by AIR which may have an adverse or beneficial effect on the implied rating of the notes were such future methodology considered. Contact: Primary Analyst Helen Anagnostos Director +1-212-908-0876 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Christopher Grimes Director +1-312-368-3263 Committee Chairperson Kevin Corrigan Senior Director +1-212-908-0500 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Insurance-Linked Securities Methodology' (Aug. 8 2014); -- 'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014); -- 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (March 31, 2015); -- 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' (May 14, 2014). 