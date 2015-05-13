(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned ratings to the
series 2015-1
principal at-risk variable rate notes issued by Alamo Re Ltd., a
registered
special purpose insurer in Bermuda, as follows:
--$300,000,000 Class A notes expected to mature June 7, 2018
'B+sf';
--$400,000,000 Class B notes expected to mature June 7, 2019
'BB-sf';
Each Class has a Stable Outlook.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The series 2015-1 class A nd class B notes provide multi-year
protection for the
Subject Business written by the Texas Windstorm Insurance
Association (TWIA) on
an annual aggregate basis using an indemnity trigger. The notes
are exposed to
insured property losses due to 'named storms' within the covered
area, which
solely covers the 14 first-tier, coastal counties of Texas (and
a small portion
of Harris County). The Subject Business represents a total
insured value of
$86.9 billion (as of Dec. 15, 2014) and consists of residential
coverage
(86.3%), and commercial coverage (13.6%), with very minimal
mobile home coverage
(0.1%). Galveston and Brazoria counties represent approximately
half of the
total insured value with 30.2% and 19.6%, respectively.
series 2015-1 class A noteholders are subject to principal loss
(and reduced
interest) if annual aggregate ultimate net losses exceed the
initial attachment
level of $2.6 billion, and a total loss of principal occurs if
the annual
aggregate ultimate net losses reach the initial exhaustion level
of $3.2 billion
in the first 12-month risk period. The series 2015-1 class B
notes have an
initial attachment level of $4 billion and an exhaustion level
of $4.8 billion.
Fitch notes that on June 1, 2015, the series 2014-1 class A
notes are expected
to be layered in between the series 2015-1 class A and class B
notes. A named
storm must generate at least $50 million in ultimate net losses
to be included
in the aggregate totals. The initial risk interest spread is
5.90% for class A
and 4.80% for class B.
Based on the profile of the subject business and the attachment
level, the third
party modeling firm AIR Worldwide (AIR) calculates the modeled
annual attachment
probability on the series 2015-1 class A notes to be 2.74%,
which implies a
'B+sf' rating per Fitch's criteria. The series 2015-1 class B
notes have an
initial probability of attachment of 1.61%, which implies a
'BB-sf' rating.
TWIA will retain at least 5% of the aggregate ultimate net loss
on a
first-dollar basis, covering the first $600 million. Above this
retention, the
company has the ability to issue up to $2.5 billion of public
securities funded
by premium surcharges to policyholders and assessments on TWIA
member companies.
Above the modeled attachment level for the series 2015-1 class A
notes of $2.6
billion, claim losses are shared between noteholders and
traditional reinsurers
up to $3.2 billion on a pro-rata basis depending on the ultimate
deal size.
On a historical basis, there have been 37 hurricanes that have
made landfall in
Texas since 1900. Recent hurricanes, Dolly and Ike (two events
in 2008) and Rita
(2005) would not have caused a principal loss to either the
series 2015-1 class
A or class B notes. Modeled results for four hurricanes prior to
1933 would have
totally exhausted the 2015-1 class A notes. The sseries 2015-1
class B notes
would only have been exhausted by the nameless storm that
occurred in 1900,
while the nameless storm of 1915 would have caused a 63.6%
principal loss.
There are three annual risk periods for the series 2015-1 Class
A notes and four
for the series 2015-1 Class B over the term of the notes. The
series 2015-1
notes will reset on June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017 (as well as
June 1, 2018 for
2015-1 class B) using AIR's escrowed software models and TWIA's
updated subject
business data. At each reset date, TWIA may exercise an option
to decrease (or
increase) the respective attachment levels on each of the
classes within an
exceedance probability range of 4.40% to 1.00%. The implied
rating under Fitch's
criteria at a 4.40% exceedance probability is 'Bsf', and the
implied rating at
1.00% is 'BB-sf'. If such an option is exercised by TWIA at
either reset date,
the applicable risk interest spreads will be recalculated to
reflect the
increased (or decreased) level of risk assumed by the
noteholders. If TWIA does
not elect to reset the attachment level, the reset agent will
adjust the
respective attachment level to maintain the initial exceedance
probabilities
using the updated subject business profile.
The applicable class of series 2015-1 notes may be extended for
36 additional
months if certain qualifying events occur, or at the discretion
of Hannover Ruck
SE, a reinsurance company that acts as a transformer and sits
between TWIA and
Alamo Re Ltd. However, the series 2015-1 notes are not exposed
to any further
catastrophe events during this extension (only further claim
development of
existing events). Thus, the Final Extended Redemption Date is
June 7, 2021 for
the series 2015-1 class A notes and June 7, 2022 for the class B
notes. The
notes may be redeemed before the expected maturity date in
response to specific
early redemption events. The repayment of the notes to the
noteholders occurs
subsequent to any qualified payments to TWIA for covered events.
Noteholders
have no recourse to TWIA or Hannover Ruck SE).
Alamo Re Ltd. ultimately 'follows the fortunes' of TWIA in
regard to
underwriting of new business and claim management practices over
the respective
three- and four-year risk periods for the 2015-1 class A and
class B notes. TWIA
was established by the Texas Legislature in 1971 as a residual
insurer of last
resort. Although applicants must have been denied coverage by at
least one
commercial insurer, all properties insured by TWIA must be
certified as built to
specified building codes, must have flood insurance coverage in
specified flood
areas and have maximum limits per residential dwelling of
$1,773,000 (higher
limits are available for commercial structures).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the evaluation of the natural catastrophe
risk, the
business profile of TWIA, the counterparty risk of the
transformer reinsurer
(Hannover Ruck SE) and the credit risk of the collateral assets.
The natural
catastrophe risk represents the weakest link and currently
drives the ratings of
the series 2015-1 notes.
The rating analysis in support of the evaluation of the natural
catastrophe risk
is highly model-driven. As with any model of complex physical
systems,
particularly those with low frequencies of occurrence and
potentially high
severity outcomes, the actual losses from catastrophic events
may differ from
the results of simulation analyses. Fitch is neutral to any of
the major
catastrophe modeling firms selected by the issuer to provide the
modeling
analysis, and thus Fitch did not include any explicit margins or
qualitative
haircuts to the probability-of-loss metric provided by the
modeling firm.
The initial modeled annual attachment probabilities for the
series 2015-1 class
A and class B notes were initially estimated at 2.74% and 1.61%,
respectively,
based on 10,000 simulations of a one-year risk period as
calculated by AIR using
their methodology and proprietary models (Version 16.0 of the
AIR Hurricane
Model for the United States as implemented in Touchstone 2.0.2
and CATRADER
16.0). Results from other possible modelers or from TWIA were
not provided.
Sensitivity analysis provided by AIR indicated the implied
ratings would be no
worse than 'B+sf' for series 2015-1 cClass A and 'BB-sf' for
series 2015-1 class
B.
The risk modeling included certain stresses for economic demand
surge, storm
surge and an initial loss adjustment expense factor of 1.10. The
modeled results
did not include the possibility that the average annual loss may
increase by up
to 1.10 in any annual risk period. The AIR model does not model
the probability
of losses resulting from tropical storms that at no point are
classified as a
hurricane, hurricanes that degrade to tropical storm force and
subsequently make
landfall in the U.S. as a tropical storm, as well as storms that
never make
landfall in the U.S. that fail to cause winds of greater than or
equal to 74 mph
over any point in the U.S. . Thus, the model understates claim
losses to named
storms not recognized as hurricanes or hurricanes that become
degraded.
Noteholders are exposed to this basis risk or the difference
between actual net
losses incurred by TWIA and the AIR modeled net losses.
Fitch did not rate TWIA in connection with the note issuance but
believes
certain other safeguards are in place for noteholders: TWIA is
subject to
review, oversight and approval by the Texas Department of
Insurance (though it
receives no federal, state or local funds for support); there is
an independent
claim reviewer and loss reserve specialist (Deloitte Ltd.) for
Alamo Re Ltd.
series 2015-1 notes; and the data quality of the subject
business provided to
AIR appears adequate.
Hannover Ruck SE (IDR 'AA-', Outlook Stable) acts as the
transformer reinsurer
for TWIA, and Alamo Re Ltd. noteholders are exposed to the risk
that Hannover
Ruck SE does not pass along retrocession premiums to Alamo Re
Ltd. These
premiums are a key component in the coupon payment to
noteholders.
Proceeds from the issuance of each Class within the series
2015-1 notes will be
held in a collateral account and used to purchase
high-credit-quality money
market funds meeting defined eligibility criteria; otherwise
funds will be held
in cash. Investment yields generated from these permitted
investments are passed
directly to noteholders of the applicable class of series 2015-1
notes as the
other component of the interest payment. Noteholders are exposed
to possible
market value risk if the net asset value of a money market fund
falls below
$1.00. Finally, certain actions may be required if the
collateral account is
invested in money market funds and Foreign Account Tax
Compliance Act (FATCA) is
deemed to apply in late 2016
RATING SENNSITIVITIES
This rating is sensitive to the occurrence of a qualifying
event(s), TWIA's
election to reset the applicable class within the series 2015-1
notes'
attachment levels, changes in the data quality or purpose of
TWIA, the
counterparty rating of Hannover Ruck SE and the rating on the
assets held in the
respective collateral account.
If qualifying covered events occur that causes annual aggregate
losses to exceed
either the series 2015-1 class A or class B attachment levels,
Fitch will
downgrade the applicable class of notes reflecting an effective
default and
issue a Recovery Rating.
In the case of a reset election by TWIA, the rating of the
series 2015-1 class A
and class B notes, movement from the respective initial
attachment probabilities
closer to an attachment probability of 4.00% could lead to
downgrades of the
applicable class(es) to as low as 'Bsf'. Conversely, if TWIA
elected to move the
series 2015-1 class B attachment probability closer to 1.00%,
the rating on the
notes would be unaffected, while a reset of the series 2015-1
cass A attachment
probability to as low as 1.00% could result in an upgrade to as
high as 'BB-sf'.
To a lesser extent, the series 2015-1 notes may be downgraded if
the money
market funds should 'break the buck', Hannover Ruck SE fails to
make timely
retrocession premium payments or TWIA materially changes its
mission or
operations.
The AIR escrow models may not reflect future methodology
enhancements by AIR
which may have an adverse or beneficial effect on the implied
rating of the
notes were such future methodology considered.
