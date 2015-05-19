(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. G-SIB Opco IDRs Upgraded (VRs Remain Aligned, Holdco and Junior Instruments Unchanged) here NEW YORK, May 19 (Fitch) On May 19th, 2015, Fitch Ratings upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior debt and deposit ratings of the domestic operating companies (opcos) of eight U.S. global systemically important bank (G-SIB) holding companies (holdco), including Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo. The Long-Term IDR upgrades reflect Fitch Ratings' belief that the the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior obligations. Fitch has also revised the Outlooks for the IDRs of the material international opcos of the eight U.S. G-SIBs to Positive, reflecting the internal pre-positioning required under the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) TLAC proposal. The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that the internal TLAC of material international operating companies will likely be large enough to meet Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be sufficient to recapitalize them. A one notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC, and as soon as Fitch views it to be sufficient in size to prevent a default of senior liabilities. We expect sufficient clarity within the typical Outlook horizon of one to two years, but it may, take longer to come through. In addition, the Viability Ratings (VRs) for holdcos and opcos remain aligned as Fitch continues to believe the likelihood of failure between them remains highly correlated and carries roughly equivalent failure risk. As a result, there were no changes to bank holding companies' IDRs in this review. The IDR uplift also does not apply to the bank holding companies because TLAC only benefits the eight G-SIBs' material operating subsidiaries. The eight U.S. G-SIBs' domestic uninsured deposit ratings were also upgraded due to the one-notch ratings uplift that Fitch maintains relative to the banks' senior debt. The one-notch uplift between domestic uninsured deposit ratings and senior debt reflects the deposits' superior recovery prospects in a default due to depositor preference in the U.S. Fitch does not maintain this one-notch uplift on international subsidiaries' uninsured bank deposit ratings due to less clarity on their preferential status. Therefore, Fitch maintains the international subsidiaries' uninsured bank deposit ratings at the same level as the banks' senior debt ratings. Lastly, per Fitch's criteria, the eight G-SIB's junior debt and hybrid ratings were maintained at their current levels as there were no changes to the VRs. Fitch also reviewed the Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) for the eight U.S. G-SIBs, downgrading the SRs to '5' from '1' and revising the SRF to 'NF' from 'A'. See the individual rating actions commentaries for each bank for further details on these actions. Fitch also reviewed the global trading and universal banks' (GTUBs) ratings, of which five of the U.S. G-SIBs are included. The five U.S. GTUBs, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley included full reviews of all of their ratings, including VRs. Both Bank of America and Morgan Stanley's VRs were upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' reflecting their improved credit fundamentals. For details of these actions refer to Fitch Upgrades Bank of America's VR to 'a'; Outlook Revised to Stable, May 19, 2015 and Fitch Upgrades Morgan Stanley's VR to 'a' from 'a-'; Outlook Stable, May 19, 2015. Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss these rating actions on Wednesday, May 20th at 1:30pm ET. Additional information and registration details are located here: here The full report, 'U.S. G-SIB Opco IDRs Upgraded: VRs Remain Aligned, Holdco and Junior Instruments Unchanged,' is available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Contact: Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908-0771 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 