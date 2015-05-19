(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. G-SIB Opco IDRs Upgraded
(VRs Remain
Aligned, Holdco and Junior Instruments Unchanged)
here
NEW YORK, May 19 (Fitch) On May 19th, 2015, Fitch Ratings
upgraded the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior debt and deposit
ratings of the
domestic operating companies (opcos) of eight U.S. global
systemically important
bank (G-SIB) holding companies (holdco), including Bank of
America, Bank of New
York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, State Street
and Wells Fargo.
The Long-Term IDR upgrades reflect Fitch Ratings' belief that
the the U.S.
single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime, the likely
implementation of
total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S.
G-SIBs, and the
presence of substantial holding company debt reduces the default
risk of
domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities relative to
holding company
senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide substantial
protection to
senior unsecured obligations in the domestic operating entities
in the event of
group resolution, as they could be used to absorb losses and
recapitalize
operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding company debt
reduces the
likelihood of default on operating company senior obligations.
Fitch has also revised the Outlooks for the IDRs of the material
international
opcos of the eight U.S. G-SIBs to Positive, reflecting the
internal
pre-positioning required under the Financial Stability Board's
(FSB) TLAC
proposal. The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that
the internal
TLAC of material international operating companies will likely
be large enough
to meet Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be
sufficient to
recapitalize them. A one notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has
sufficient
clarity on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC, and as soon as
Fitch views it
to be sufficient in size to prevent a default of senior
liabilities. We expect
sufficient clarity within the typical Outlook horizon of one to
two years, but
it may, take longer to come through.
In addition, the Viability Ratings (VRs) for holdcos and opcos
remain aligned as
Fitch continues to believe the likelihood of failure between
them remains highly
correlated and carries roughly equivalent failure risk. As a
result, there were
no changes to bank holding companies' IDRs in this review. The
IDR uplift also
does not apply to the bank holding companies because TLAC only
benefits the
eight G-SIBs' material operating subsidiaries.
The eight U.S. G-SIBs' domestic uninsured deposit ratings were
also upgraded due
to the one-notch ratings uplift that Fitch maintains relative to
the banks'
senior debt. The one-notch uplift between domestic uninsured
deposit ratings and
senior debt reflects the deposits' superior recovery prospects
in a default due
to depositor preference in the U.S. Fitch does not maintain this
one-notch
uplift on international subsidiaries' uninsured bank deposit
ratings due to less
clarity on their preferential status. Therefore, Fitch maintains
the
international subsidiaries' uninsured bank deposit ratings at
the same level as
the banks' senior debt ratings.
Lastly, per Fitch's criteria, the eight G-SIB's junior debt and
hybrid ratings
were maintained at their current levels as there were no changes
to the VRs.
Fitch also reviewed the Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating
Floors (SRF) for
the eight U.S. G-SIBs, downgrading the SRs to '5' from '1' and
revising the SRF
to 'NF' from 'A'. See the individual rating actions commentaries
for each bank
for further details on these actions.
Fitch also reviewed the global trading and universal banks'
(GTUBs) ratings, of
which five of the U.S. G-SIBs are included. The five U.S. GTUBs,
Bank of
America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley
included full
reviews of all of their ratings, including VRs. Both Bank of
America and Morgan
Stanley's VRs were upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' reflecting their
improved credit
fundamentals. For details of these actions refer to Fitch
Upgrades Bank of
America's VR to 'a'; Outlook Revised to Stable, May 19, 2015 and
Fitch Upgrades
Morgan Stanley's VR to 'a' from 'a-'; Outlook Stable, May 19,
2015.
Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss these rating
actions on
Wednesday, May 20th at 1:30pm ET. Additional information and
registration
details are located here:
here
The full report, 'U.S. G-SIB Opco IDRs Upgraded: VRs Remain
Aligned, Holdco and
Junior Instruments Unchanged,' is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.