(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 13 (Fitch) Australia's Commonwealth
budget, released on
12 May 2015, highlights the continued weakening of the country's
long-term
fiscal consolidation plans, but does not fundamentally alter the
core factors
supporting Australia's 'AAA' rating, says Fitch Ratings. These
include low
debt-to-GDP versus ratings peers, a stable banking system and a
credible fiscal
policy framework.
Deterioration in the fiscal outlook since the last budget was
widely expected
alongside the continued weakening of labour market conditions
and a tepid
recovery in commodity prices that has not brought prices back to
levels seen
before the downturn.
The fiscal cash deficit widened and government debt projections
increased in the
fiscal year ending 30 June 2016 (FY16) budget, reflecting in
part the
deterioration in economic growth dynamics linked to the fall in
commodity prices
and slowdown in China. Falling terms of trade have impacted
long-term revenue
growth projections, which have been revised down to 6.3%
annually to 2018 from
6.6% at the last economic and fiscal update. Wage growth and
corporate income
will continue to be challenged by lower commodity prices,
resulting in AUD20bn
less in tax revenues over the coming four years compared with
the outlook in the
2014 budget.
The deteriorating cash balance also reflects higher spending
forecasts compared
to the government's Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook in
December.
The government still aims to return to a balanced budget by FY20
- even though
fiscal consolidation plans have weakened. It is notable though
that with a
three-year federal election cycle - the next election is due by
January 2017 -
there remains significant uncertainty as to whether the
political commitment to
achieve this target will be sustained. Nonetheless, Australia
does benefit from
a credible policy framework and Fitch expects Australia to
continue to have a
significantly lower debt burden than its 'AAA'-rated peers -
general government
debt was 31.8% of GDP in 2014 versus the 'AAA' median of 41.3%.
Notably too, the
government forecasts debt-to-GDP to begin falling by FY18 after
rising for the
next two fiscal years. As such, the budget should not have a
significant effect
on Australia's existing strong credit profile.
Fitch believes that the iron ore forecast price in the budget of
USD48/tonne
seems a reasonable base case, but the budget will remain
sensitive to further
price falls. Australia's dependence on commodity exports,
especially to China,
indicates that the sovereign may need a slightly larger buffer
in its public
finances than some of its peers at the 'AAA' level.
Over the longer term, reducing Australia's dependence on
commodities would
mitigate a key vulnerability of the economy and sovereign. The
FY16 budget
includes some policy measures, including infrastructure
investments and targeted
SME tax cuts, to raise potential growth and spur service sector
exports. As yet,
it is uncertain to what extent these sorts of policies will be
successful in
transitioning growth away from mining.
