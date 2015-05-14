(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Bahrain
Telecommunications Company's (Batelco) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'. Fitch has
also affirmed the
unsecured rating of Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited
at 'BBB-'.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable is driven by a
significantly improved
telecoms regulatory environment in Bahrain, which should allow
Batelco to
compete more effectively in its domestic market. The rating is
notched up a
level from the company's 'BB+' standalone rating for government
support, in case
of need. The standalone profile reflects the risk of
international operations in
higher-risk countries such as Jordan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Rating Profile
Although Batelco's financial profile remains strong and the
domestic operating
environment is improving, the current standalone rating level
takes into account
the political and economic risk of the countries its
international operations
are in.
Batelco's ratings may not necessarily be impacted if Bahrain's
sovereign rating
(BBB/Negative) is downgraded, unless the sovereign rating
becomes non-investment
grade.
Domestic Market Still Key
The domestic market remains core to Batelco's earnings although
its share of
EBITDA fell to approx. 46% in 2014 from 60% in 2012. The
acquisition of
operations in the Maldives, the Channel Islands and the South
Atlantic has
somewhat improved the risk profile of Batelco's international
portfolio.
However, 25% of the group's EBITDA in 2014 still came from
Jordan, a higher-risk
country.
Improved Regulatory Environment
The regulatory environment in Bahrain has significantly improved
for Batelco
over the past 12 months. In March 2014, the Bahraini telecoms
regulator said
that mass-market broadband services were competitive and has
removed regulatory
obligations which previously applied to Batelco's mass-market
fixed broadband
services, resulting in the deregulation of approximately 90% of
broadband
services in Bahrain.
The subsequent removal of bundling and price restrictions has
significantly
improved Batelco's ability to react and compete in the market.
Discussion over
the National Broadband Network is on-going. However, Batelco has
begun a
roll-out of fibre network and has managed to grow fixed-line
market share
without significant regulatory intervention.
Competitive Domestic Mobile Market
Fitch believes competition in the Bahraini mobile market is
stabilising as
pricing becomes more rational and expects that Batelco will be
able to maintain
or grow market share, albeit with some continued pressure on
average revenue per
user (ARPU).
The competitive environment deteriorated following Viva's entry
in the mobile
market in 2010, which resulted in significant market share
losses for Batelco.
Price competition intensified significantly over 2011-2012,
which placed
significant pressure on Batelco's revenue and churn rates.
Financial Flexibility Remains Strong
Fitch's views Batelco's financial profile as strong, underpinned
by our
expectation of a conservative leverage profile, strong cash flow
generation and
a sound liquidity profile over the medium term. Fitch projects
Batelco's net
debt/EBITDA ratio to increase to 0.6x in 2015 (2014: 0.2x) due
to spectrum
payments but remain below 0.5x in 2016 and 2017 on FCF
generation and a
conservative shareholder remuneration policy.
Government Ownership and Support
Batelco is 78% directly and indirectly owned by the Government
of Bahrain. The
Bahraini Government is invested in Batelco via Bahrain
Mumtalakat Holding
Company (37%, BBB/Negative), Amber Holding (20%) and the Social
Insurance
Organization (SIO; 21%). Bahrain-based diversified investment
holding company,
Mumtalakat is 100% owned by the Bahrain government and is the
government's
investment arm. Through these entities, the Bahraini government
exerts strong
control over Batelco, and is represented in six out of the 10
directors, with
three being from Mumtalakat (including the Chairman), one from
SIO and two from
Amber Holding.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue to stabilise in 2015, and to grow 3% p.a. in 2016 and
2017;
- Overall revenue market share in key Bahraini market to
increase with improved
regulatory environment;
- EBITDA margin to decline to 35% in 2015 before increasing
gradually to 36.5%
by 2018;
- Capex (inc. spectrum) to increase to 35% of revenue in 2015,
driven by
spectrum payments before reducing to 15%-20% in 2016-17;
- Annual dividend payments of approximately 95% of net income;
and
- No material M&A.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Pressure on free cash flow driven by EBITDA margin erosion,
consistently
higher capex and shareholder distributions, or significant
underperformance in
the core domestic market and at other key subsidiaries
- Debt-funded acquisitions leading to an increase in funds from
operations (FFO)
net leverage above 3.5x (0.7x at end-2014) with failure to
deleverage below such
threshold within the next 18 months
- A weakening in the linkage with the sovereign, which would be
a negative
credit factor, as would any possibility of the sovereign rating
becoming
non-investment grade. Batelco as a state-owned entity is highly
unlikely to be
rated higher than the sovereign.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- A significant improvement in the operating and financial
profile of its core
domestic business and at other key subsidiaries
- An upgrade of the sovereign rating in conjunction with Batelco
receiving
formal support from the Kingdom of Bahrain.
