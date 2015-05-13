(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) A combined Royal Ahold and Delhaize Group
would probably
achieve an investment-grade rating even if the deal were
substantially funded
with debt, Fitch Ratings says. A merger would be positive for
diversification
and scale. But it could lead to a modest deterioration in the
financial risk
profile compared to Ahold's ('BBB'/Stable Outlook) current
profile, depending on
pricing, how it was funded and the financial policy of the
combined group.
Our assessment is based on the assumption that the deal would be
an acquisition
of Delhaize at a 30% premium to its average share price over the
last six
months, which is largely factored into Delhaize's share price
following recent
gains. Other assumptions are that it would be 70% debt-funded
and would achieve
a conservative EUR300m of sustainable cost savings, reflected in
strengthened
profitability relative to Ahold's and Delhaize's standalone
operations. In this
scenario the combined business would have a pro-forma FFO
adjusted net leverage
of 3.9x, compared with Ahold's estimated 3.1x at the end of
2014.
This would be high for an investment-grade food retailer, but
other business
traits would remain strongly anchored in the 'BBB' category. A
higher
transaction premium would make an investment-grade rating harder
to achieve, if
it leads to permanently higher leverage and weaker financial
flexibility, while
a significant equity component to a deal could greatly reduce
the impact on the
group's financial risk profile. Both companies have confirmed
that they are in
preliminary talks, but have not said how a transaction might be
structured.
We believe a combination of the two retailers would be primarily
a defensive
move against weakening profitability and greater competitive
pressure. For Ahold
we see margin pressure as permanent, due to weak like-for-like
sales growth
prospects in its core Netherlands and US markets and the
structural change in
its business model triggered by e-commerce development.
The retailers have little cross-over in European markets, so the
success of any
deal would depend on their ability to successfully integrate
their US
operations, which are concentrated on the east coast and which
would account for
60% of combined sales and operating profit. Managing the
combination of IT and
logistics operations would probably be the biggest challenge,
but the US overlap
creates the opportunity for savings in the supply chain.
US anti-trust regulators could require disposals to approve the
deal, which
could accelerate deleveraging. The Federal Trade Commission will
look at how
much overlap there is between the businesses in local markets
when deciding
whether to mandate closures, given that both chains are
predominantly east-coast
based. Our preliminary assessment suggests these would be
limited, with maybe 50
to 100 closures out of a total of around 1,900 US stores.
