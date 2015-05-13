(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB+' rating to the proposed 30-year senior unsecured notes issuance by Aon plc (Aon). Additionally, Fitch has affirmed all of Aon's ratings, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'BBB+', and the commercial paper rating at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The new notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Aon Corporation (Aon Corp.) and the ratings are therefore based on Aon Corp.'s existing Fitch 'BBB+' IDR. Net proceeds from this new issuance will be used for general corporate purposes likely including the refinancing of senior debt maturing later in 2015. Fitch views the proposed debt favorably as the new senior debt will likely be issued at an attractive rate given current market conditions and will have a long-dated maturity, resulting in an improved liquidity profile with reduced near-term refinancing risk. Ultimately, Fitch does not expect material change to pro forma financial leverage, since the proceeds will likely be used in part to refinance existing debt. Financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA (trailing 12 months; TTM) will temporarily increase from roughly 2.2x to 2.3x, while being offset by growing EBITDA and cash flow. Fitch expects financial leverage will continue to be manageable and within both Fitch's expectations for the company and the broker sector credit factor guidelines for the current rating category. The ratings affirmation reflects Aon's strong competitive position, balance sheet and cash flow generation, very good financial flexibility, and manageable financial leverage which are all within guidelines for the rating category. Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is strong with cash and short-term investments of $721 million as of March 31, 2015. Cash flow remains significant with earnings-based EBITDA interest coverage of roughly 10x. The company generated $1.6 billion of cash flow from operations for the full year 2014, following $1.6 billion in 2013 and $1.4 billion in 2012. For the first quarter of 2015, cash flow increased by $147 million to $136 million, also increasing free cash flow (less capital expenditures), due primarily to reduced expenses. Fitch notes that the fourth quarter is typically Aon's strongest cash flow generator. Financial flexibility has been improving year-over-year. Interest coverage has been improving due to higher EBITDA, reduced pension liabilities and restructuring program expenses, decreasing capital expenditures, and only moderate changes to debt levels. Although Aon's merger and acquisition activity has increased in the last few quarters, it has been below its normal levels following the Hewitt acquisition. Financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA (TTM) was roughly 2.1x at year-end 2014, and 2.2x through March 31, 2015, in line with historical levels. Fitch expects leverage to remain relatively stable with some modest improvement, assuming continued strong EBITDA growth and anticipated capital planning including share repurchases. Leverage is currently at levels that Fitch views as solid for the rating category. The ratings continue to reflect Aon's favorable competitive position among the top three global brokers, with major operations in (re)insurance brokerage and human capital consulting/outsourcing. The company continues to demonstrate its ability to retain clients and expand new business while improving profitability. Partially offsetting these positive factors are continued earnings pressure from pension liabilities, competitive insurance market conditions, and the global economic downturn. Organic growth in the brokerage segment was on par with the peer average in 2014. Favorably, the company reported organic revenue growth in both the Risk Solutions and HR Solutions businesses in 2014 and through March 31, 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include the following: --A sustained strong improvement in operating performance on an absolute basis and relative to peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1 billion and an operating EBIT margin near 15%; --A run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio less than 1.5x; --Interest coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest more than 12x. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include the following: --A sustained increase in debt-to-EBITDA to more than 2.25x; --A deterioration of the company's average EBITDA-to-interest expense to lower single digits; --An impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the balance sheet and related ratios. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: Aon plc --Senior debt due 2045 'BBB+'(EXP). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Aon plc --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$350 million 4% senior debt due 2023 at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2024 at 'BBB+'; --EUR500 million 2.875% senior debt due 2026 at 'BBB+'; --$256 million 4.25% senior debt due 2042 at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 4.45% senior debt due 2043 at 'BBB+'; --$550 million 4.6% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Aon Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+'; --$500 million 3.125% senior debt due 2016 at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 5% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+'; --$521 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures due 2027 at 'BBB-'; --$300 million 6.25% senior debt due 2040 at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A. --IDR at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 