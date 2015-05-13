(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB+'
rating to the
proposed 30-year senior unsecured notes issuance by Aon plc
(Aon). Additionally,
Fitch has affirmed all of Aon's ratings, including the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'BBB+', and the commercial
paper rating at
'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The new notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Aon
Corporation (Aon
Corp.) and the ratings are therefore based on Aon Corp.'s
existing Fitch 'BBB+'
IDR. Net proceeds from this new issuance will be used for
general corporate
purposes likely including the refinancing of senior debt
maturing later in 2015.
Fitch views the proposed debt favorably as the new senior debt
will likely be
issued at an attractive rate given current market conditions and
will have a
long-dated maturity, resulting in an improved liquidity profile
with reduced
near-term refinancing risk. Ultimately, Fitch does not expect
material change to
pro forma financial leverage, since the proceeds will likely be
used in part to
refinance existing debt.
Financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA (trailing 12
months; TTM) will
temporarily increase from roughly 2.2x to 2.3x, while being
offset by growing
EBITDA and cash flow. Fitch expects financial leverage will
continue to be
manageable and within both Fitch's expectations for the company
and the broker
sector credit factor guidelines for the current rating category.
The ratings affirmation reflects Aon's strong competitive
position, balance
sheet and cash flow generation, very good financial flexibility,
and manageable
financial leverage which are all within guidelines for the
rating category.
Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is strong with cash and
short-term
investments of $721 million as of March 31, 2015. Cash flow
remains significant
with earnings-based EBITDA interest coverage of roughly 10x. The
company
generated $1.6 billion of cash flow from operations for the full
year 2014,
following $1.6 billion in 2013 and $1.4 billion in 2012. For the
first quarter
of 2015, cash flow increased by $147 million to $136 million,
also increasing
free cash flow (less capital expenditures), due primarily to
reduced expenses.
Fitch notes that the fourth quarter is typically Aon's strongest
cash flow
generator.
Financial flexibility has been improving year-over-year.
Interest coverage has
been improving due to higher EBITDA, reduced pension liabilities
and
restructuring program expenses, decreasing capital expenditures,
and only
moderate changes to debt levels. Although Aon's merger and
acquisition activity
has increased in the last few quarters, it has been below its
normal levels
following the Hewitt acquisition.
Financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA (TTM) was
roughly 2.1x at
year-end 2014, and 2.2x through March 31, 2015, in line with
historical levels.
Fitch expects leverage to remain relatively stable with some
modest improvement,
assuming continued strong EBITDA growth and anticipated capital
planning
including share repurchases. Leverage is currently at levels
that Fitch views as
solid for the rating category.
The ratings continue to reflect Aon's favorable competitive
position among the
top three global brokers, with major operations in (re)insurance
brokerage and
human capital consulting/outsourcing. The company continues to
demonstrate its
ability to retain clients and expand new business while
improving profitability.
Partially offsetting these positive factors are continued
earnings pressure from
pension liabilities, competitive insurance market conditions,
and the global
economic downturn. Organic growth in the brokerage segment was
on par with the
peer average in 2014. Favorably, the company reported organic
revenue growth in
both the Risk Solutions and HR Solutions businesses in 2014 and
through March
31, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
the following:
--A sustained strong improvement in operating performance on an
absolute basis
and relative to peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1
billion and an
operating EBIT margin near 15%;
--A run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio less than 1.5x;
--Interest coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest more
than 12x.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
the following:
--A sustained increase in debt-to-EBITDA to more than 2.25x;
--A deterioration of the company's average EBITDA-to-interest
expense to lower
single digits;
--An impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the
balance sheet and
related ratios.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Aon plc
--Senior debt due 2045 'BBB+'(EXP).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Aon plc
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4% senior debt due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--EUR500 million 2.875% senior debt due 2026 at 'BBB+';
--$256 million 4.25% senior debt due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.45% senior debt due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--$550 million 4.6% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.125% senior debt due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$521 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest
debentures due
2027 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 6.25% senior debt due 2040 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Nov. 25, 2014);
-- 'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(Aug. 5, 2013);
--'U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors' Special
Report (May 4,
2012).
