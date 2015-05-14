(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today launched Ratings Navigator for Insurance, a standardized, visual summary of the key factors that Fitch considers when developing an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating. Navigators on 50 insurance organizations are now available, covering the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Ratings Navigator enhances transparency around how Fitch derives its IFS ratings by presenting an insurer's key strengths and weaknesses in an easy-to-interpret visual format. "Understanding the 'why' behind our ratings is critical to making informed investment decisions," says Keith Buckley, Global Head of Insurance at Fitch Ratings. "Using Ratings Navigator in conjunction with Fitch's other ratings and research products enhances the value of our analysis for market participants." Ratings Navigator for Insurance does not introduce new ratings methodologies or approaches to analysis, nor is it a quantitative ratings model. Rather, it illustrates application of established ratings criteria. Each ratings navigator contains a factor assessment panel, illustrating key credit factors Fitch considers when establishing an IFS rating. These include: --Industry profile & operating environment --Market position & size/scale --Capitalization & leverage --Debt service capabilities & financial flexibility --Financial performance & earnings --Investment & liquidity --Asset/liability & liquidity management --Reserve adequacy --Reinsurance, risk mitigation & catastrophe risk Each factor is scored using a multi-notch indicator, which is color coded to indicate its relative influence, and arrows are used to indicate future trends. Every navigator also includes a summary of other factors and criteria elements that can impact an IFS rating, as well as ratings drivers and sensitivities, and comparative peer group ratings. Ratings Navigator for Insurance will be published globally, with an expectation that Navigators on a vast majority of Fitch's international IFS ratings will be published by year-end. To learn more about Ratings Navigator for Insurance, please visit here. The full report, 'Introducing Ratings Navigator for Insurance,' is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Keith Buckley, CFA Managing Director, Global Head of Insurance Fitch Ratings Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 +1-312-368-3211 Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Introducing Ratings Navigator for Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.