CHICAGO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned initial 'A-'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to Athene Annuity and Life
Company (Athene
Iowa), an Iowa-domiciled insurer; Athene Annuity & Life
Assurance Company of New
York (Athene New York), a New York-domiciled insurer; and Athene
Life Re Ltd.
(Athene Life Re), a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned a long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB' to Athene Holding Ltd. (AHL), a privately held
Bermuda-domiciled insurance
holding company.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company (Athene Delaware) and
Athene Life Re are
subsidiaries of AHL. Athene Iowa and Athene New York are
subsidiaries of Athene
Delaware. Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, Athene
Delaware, Athene
Iowa, Athene New York and Athene Life Re are considered core
affiliates of AHL
and therefore are assigned the same ratings. Their status as
core subsidiaries
reflects common branding, management and resources. AHL uses
affiliated
reinsurance and currently cedes 80% of its onshore annuity
business and 100% of
its onshore funding agreement business to Athene Life Re.
The IFS ratings assigned to Athene Iowa, Athene New York and
Athene Life Re are
equivalent to the existing IFS rating of Athene Delaware. On May
11, 2015 Fitch
upgraded the IFS rating of Athene Delaware to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook.
On May 12, 2015 Fitch published 'Insurance Notching Criteria:
Exposure Draft of
Proposed Methodology Changes'. Under Fitch's proposed new
notching criteria,
which is subject to a market consultation period prior to
becoming final,
Bermuda is considered a 'Group Solvency' regulatory environment
and the U.S. is
considered a 'Ring Fencing' regulatory environment.
In assigning an IDR rating to AHL, Fitch has used a 'Ring
Fencing' assumption.
Fitch believes that while the bulk of the capital and earnings
resides in
Bermuda, most of the group's business emanates from the U.S.,
and thus Fitch
believes group operations and cash flows are still potentially
heavily
influenced by U.S. regulation. As such, Fitch has applied
standard notching
applicable to a 'Ring Fencing' regulatory environment and
assigned a long-term
IDR rating of 'BBB' to AHL, which is two notches below the IFS
rating of 'A-'.
Under Fitch's procedures, the proposed notching criteria are
used for new
ratings assigned during the consultation period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect an upgrade in the near to
intermediate term, key
rating triggers that could result in a rating upgrade longer
term include:
--Additional seasoning of the company's acquired in-force book
of business and
demonstrated profitability of new sales;
--Strong, consistent operating performance as measured by an
operating ROE of
15% or higher;
--Maintenance of operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
of 11x or less.
The key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Large acquisitions that are either outside of AHL's historical
risk preference
and expertise or add significantly to the company's operating or
financial
leverage;
--Deterioration in operating performance, resulting in AHL's
run-rate operating
losses for four consecutive quarters;
--An increase in operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
to over 20x;
--Significant changes in asset allocation, which may include an
increase in
limited partnership exposure to over 15% or a large increase in
BIG exposure.
Notching under both the current and proposed notching criteria
would allow for a
two-notch difference between the insurance subsidiaries' IFS
ratings and the
holding company IDR rating. Thus, AHL's IDR would be expected to
remain the same
whether or not the proposed notching criteria is made final.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Athene Holding Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'.
Athene Annuity and Life Company
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York
Athene Life Re Ltd.
--IFS at 'A-'.
Fitch currently rates:
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
