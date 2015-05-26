(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating
to Eli Lilly's
Euro notes offering. Fitch expects the company to use the net
proceeds of the
issuance for general corporate purposes, including the possible
pay down of
existing debt. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Lilly is nearing the end of its significant patent risk period
that
essentially began in 2014 with two of its top drugs, which
accounted for roughly
26% of total firm sales, losing patent protection and now
accounting for only 7%
of firm sales.
--Fitch expects Lilly will return to top-line organic growth
during 2015-2016
with the annualizing of patent expiries and continued strength
in established
and new products such as Alimta, Cialis, Effient, Erbitux and
Tradjenta/Jandueto.
--Fitch believes Lilly's late-stage pipeline, particularly
strong in treatments
for diabetes and cancer, offers the company numerous
opportunities to sustain
longer-term growth.
--Lilly's leaner cost structure, growth of patent-protected
products and new
product launches should pave the way for margin expansion in
2015-2016 as sales
rebound.
--Fitch views the acquisition of Novartis' Animal Health (NAH)
business as
strategically sound, offering Lilly a broader product portfolio,
greater
geographic reach, top-line growth opportunities and potential
cost savings.
--Fitch forecasts that Lilly will generate approximately $400
million to $600
million of free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations minus
capital
expenditures and dividend payments) in 2015.
--Relatively aggressive share repurchases from now through 2017
are incorporated
in Fitch's forecast. However, cash dividend increases are
expected to be modest
and acquisitions targeted.
--Fitch expects Lilly to operate with leverage (total
debt/EBITDA) of 1.5x-1.7x
during 2015.
--Fitch assumes the company will maintain adequate liquidity
during the forecast
horizon, supported by FCF generation, balance sheet cash, and
availability on
its revolving credit facility.
PATENT RISK EASING
Lilly is close to exiting its significant patent expiry period
that essentially
began in 2014. Its largest selling drug, Cymbalta, lost U.S.
patent protection
in December 2013 and European patent protection in August 2014.
Cymbalta
accounted for roughly 24% of total company sales during 2013 and
accounted for
only 7% in 2015. Evista lost U.S. market exclusivity in March
2014 and accounted
for approximately 4% of total firm revenues, declining to 2% of
firm revenues in
2014. To date, no biosimilar competition to Humalog has entered
the market,
despite its May 2013 patent expiry.
REBOUND WITH PATENT-PROTECTED PRODUCTS
Fitch expects Lilly will return to top-line organic growth
during 2015-2016,
achieving annual sales of roughly $19 billion to $21 billion
including
meaningful foreign exchange headwinds. Currently marketed drugs
including Alimta
(cancer), Cialis (erectile dysfunction), Effient (cardiac
thrombosis), Erbitux
(cancer) and Tradjenta/Jandueto (diabetes), in aggregate, have
decent
intermediate-term growth potential. These drugs, combined,
generate roughly $6.3
billion in annual revenues for Lilly and address large and
growing treatment
markets.
IMPROVING PIPELINE
Lilly has improved its growth prospects for the
intermediate-to-longer term, as
it has been making significant progress in building its
late-stage pipeline. The
company has a number of late-stage drug candidates and recently
launched Cyramza
(cancer) and Trulicity (diabetes). Late stage candidates include
potential
treatments for cancer, diabetes, lupus, psoriasis, high
cholesterol, depression,
and rheumatoid arthritis. The company has partnered with
Boehringer Ingelheim in
its efforts to develop diabetes medications.
ANIMAL HEALTH ACQUISITION GOOD FIT
Lilly completed its $5.4 billion NAH acquisition in January
2015, which it
funded with roughly $3.4 billion of international cash and $2
billion in debt.
The acquisition moves Lilly near to the top of the animal health
market in terms
of product categories and geographic presence. In addition,
Novartis' animal
health product pipeline is reportedly strong and will likely
increase Lilly's
long-term growth potential.
The newfound scale with its animal health business should also
offer efficiency
opportunities. Lilly has stated that it expects to achieve more
than $200
million in annual cost synergies within three years after the
acquisition. While
acquisition-related top-line synergies are more difficult to
quantify and
realize, Fitch believes there will be prospects for enhanced
organic growth
stemming from a broader product portfolio.
COST CONTROL BODES WELL FOR LONGER-TERM MARGIN EXPANSION
Lilly has been effective in reducing costs during 2014, as it
reduced spending
in SG&A by 7% and R&D by 15% compared to 2013. Much of the
decrease was driven
by reducing resources needed to support Cymbalta and Evista, as
well as
prioritizing research and development projects. In addition to
costs, the growth
in newer, higher-margin products supports the case for margin
improvement
beginning in 2015.
POSITIVE AND GROWING FCF
Fitch forecasts higher FCF of approximately $400 million to $600
million during
2015, as Lilly returns to a period of organic growth and
improved margins.
Expected cash flow from operations of roughly $4 billion should
be sufficient to
fund approximately $2.2 billion in cash dividends and $1.3
billion in capital
expenditures. Fitch believes FCF will continue to grow from 2014
levels over the
long run, as revenues and margins recover.
RELATIVELY AGGRESSIVE CASH DEPLOYMENT
Fitch incorporates roughly $4 billion in share repurchases from
now through
2017-2018, funded with FCF and cash on hand. However, Fitch
models only
incremental dividend increases and targeted acquisitions during
the same
forecast period, which will not likely stress Lilly's balance
sheet.
NAH ACQUISITION DRIVEN LEVERAGE
Fitch looks for Lilly to operate with debt leverage of 1.5x-1.7x
during 2015.
The forecasted increase in leverage over early 2014 stems from
the increased
debt that the company incurred to fund the acquisition of NAH in
early 2015.
Fitch does not expect the company to reduce debt levels during
the forecast
period.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Lilly's 'A'/Stable Outlook include:
--Moderate organic revenue growth, which is mostly offset by the
negative effect
of foreign exchange movements during 2015;
--Improving margins driven by favorable mix, including new
product introductions
and the achievement meaningful cost reduction;
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of $400 million to $600 million during 2015;
--Leverage to remain below 1.7x during 2015;
--No major business development initiatives that would
meaningfully increase
leverage during 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect a positive rating action in the near
term, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
revision of the
Rating Outlook to Positive in the intermediate term include:
--Revenues continue to expand for patent protected products,
including Alimta,
Cialis, Cyramza, Effient, Erbitux, Tradjenta/Jandueto and
Trulicity;
--The company employs adequate cost controls and integration
synergies to
generate sufficient profitability while limiting increases in
debt to maintain
leverage sustainably below 1.3x;
--Cash is deployed conservatively with the vast majority of the
remaining $3.7
billion share repurchase authorization funded with cash flow as
opposed to debt
issuance.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a Negative
Rating Outlook and/or a one-notch downgrade to 'A-'/'F2'
include:
--Operational stress from, but not limited to, patent expiries
drives leverage
durably above 1.7x;
--Inability to extract efficiencies from current operations as
well as from the
NAH acquisition;
--FCF deteriorates without the expectation of a timely trend
reversal.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch assumes Lilly will maintain adequate liquidity, supported
by FCF
generation, balance sheet cash and availability on its revolving
credit
facility. At March 31, 2015, the company had approximately $4.1
billion of cash
and short-term investments, $3.2 billion of unused committed
bank credit
facilities, and roughly $4.6 billion in noncurrent investments.
Lilly generated
approximately $461 million in FCF during the LTM period.
At March 31, 2015, Lilly had approximately $7.6 billion in debt
outstanding.
Fitch believes the company's long-term debt maturities are
manageable with
roughly $823 million maturing in 2015, $200 million in 2016, $1
billion in 2017,
$800 million in 2018, and $600 million in 2019. Fitch's forecast
assumes that
Lilly will refinance these maturities with new debt issuances.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates Eli Lilly & Co. as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'A';
--Bank loan rating 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating 'F1'.
