SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 13 (Fitch) Proposed new macro-prudential
rules on
residential property investment loans are a credit positive for
New Zealand
banks, says Fitch Ratings. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) proposals,
published in its latest Financial Stability Report on 13 May,
include tighter
loan-to-value (LTV) restrictions and higher capital requirements
on investor
mortgages. The combination of these measures should help to
provide greater
protection for banks against major losses in the event of a
sharp house-price
correction and/or rapid rise in unemployment or interest rates.
The proposals target residential property investors directly,
particularly in
Auckland. Fitch has highlighted highly leveraged households and
sustained rapid
price growth in Auckland's housing market as a potential source
of risk for
banks. House-price growth has continued at over 10% per annum
despite the
introduction of LTV limits to mortgage lending in October 2013.
The average
house price/income ratio has increased considerably, and
contributed to the
indebtedness of New Zealand households which is already high
relative to its
peers.
New Zealand's household debt as a percentage of disposable
income had risen to
160% by end-2014 from 152% at end-2012, which is likely to place
borrowers under
severe stress should rates rise sharply or the labour market
weaken
significantly. In such a scenario, banks' asset quality could
deteriorate
significantly, hurting profitability and capitalisation.
The RBNZ's proposed revisions include tightening the existing
LTV regulations to
address growing risks in Auckland's property market, especially
for investor
mortgages relative to owner-occupier loans. This would include
the introduction
of investor mortgages as a new asset sub-class requiring higher
capital
holdings, and limiting Auckland investor mortgages to a maximum
LTV of 70%. The
existing 10% limit on new loans with an LTV above 80% will
remain in place for
Auckland owner-occupiers. Fitch expects banks to offset the
higher capital
requirements by charging higher interest rates on investor
mortgages.
Outside of Auckland, the "speed limit" - the regulation
restricting the amount
of 80+% LTV lending a bank can underwrite - will be increased to
15% from 10%.
This may stimulate other housing sectors within the country
which have been
sluggish.
The RBNZ's proposed macro-prudential tools differ substantially
from the
approach taken by the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority
(APRA), which
has also raised concerns about strong growth in investor
mortgage portfolios of
Australian authorised deposit-taking institutions. APRA has not
opted for
system-wide macro-prudential tools, instead seeking to manage
these risks on a
bank-by-bank basis. However, recent interest-rate cuts may
trigger further
house-price appreciation in certain pockets of the Australian
property market,
which may necessitate a more macro response if accompanied by
strong mortgage
growth.
Both approaches - from the RBNZ and APRA - are likely to reduce
risk within bank
mortgage portfolios. However, it is unclear which will be more
effective in
limiting potential losses from a sharp property-price
correction, as neither
market has experienced a significant housing downturn.
