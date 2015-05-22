(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Support for European Banks here LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published a special report explaining its revised sovereign support assumptions, which resulted in the agency's downgrades of the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of 44 EU banks and their subsidiaries on 19 May 2015. The Support Rating Floors of almost all western European banks are now at 'No Floor', reflecting Fitch's view that sovereign support can no longer be relied upon. Fitch has also published a list of all rating actions taken on banks globally on 19 May 2015. These support actions had been signalled since March 2014, when Fitch announced that it was reviewing evolving sovereign support for banks globally, and as a result Long-Term IDRs of over 50 European banking groups were placed on Negative Outlook at that time. They reflected substantial progress made with bank resolution legislation during the past 12 months, which has implications for bank creditors and therefore for bank ratings. Until the introduction of resolution legislation, sovereign support has been a key driver in bank ratings and remains so in many parts of the world. Our data shows that the cumulative five-year default rate for rated banks globally has only been around 1%, but for banks that failed and would have defaulted without support, the rate is around seven times as high. Sovereigns have had no choice but to support systemically important banks to date. Bank resolution legislation is aimed at addressing the inadequacy of standard insolvency laws so that when banks fail, they can be resolved in an orderly manner, using investors' rather than sovereign (or taxpayers') resources. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) came into effect in January, although it is still being implemented into most national laws. It provides a legal requirement to resolve banks using private sector funds ahead of public sector. In addition, for eurozone banks, banking union will reduce national influence over decisions regarding resolution of failed banks. The new Single Resolution Board is tasked with ensuring resolution can be practically implemented for banking union banks from 2016. Practical impediments at a bank-by-bank level are being addressed by recovery and resolution strategies agreed with regulators and resolution authorities. Progress is also being made by means of contingent capital issuance, changes to group structures and amendments to national insolvency legislation to identify creditor hierarchies. In the EU, final technical standards in respect of BRRD's 'minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) are expected in 2H15. Fitch believes that extraordinary sovereign or regional public sector support would still be likely for the 22 state-sponsored banks or institutions it rates, most of which are in Germany. Also, to a lesser extent, we believe it is highly likely that large banks in Sweden and Norway would be supported if required. Importantly, the vast majority of rated European banks have substantially improved capital and liquidity in recent years. This progress is reflected in their Viability Ratings and has limited the extent of IDR downgrades from revisions to our support assumptions. Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Related research U.S. G-SIB Opco IDRs Upgraded: VRs Remain Aligned, Holdco and Junior Instruments Unchanged Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bank Rating Actions on 19 May 2015 on Support Revisihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.