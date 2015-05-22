(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Support for European
Banks
here
LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published a special
report explaining
its revised sovereign support assumptions, which resulted in the
agency's
downgrades of the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of 44 EU
banks and their
subsidiaries on 19 May 2015. The Support Rating Floors of almost
all western
European banks are now at 'No Floor', reflecting Fitch's view
that sovereign
support can no longer be relied upon.
Fitch has also published a list of all rating actions taken on
banks globally on
19 May 2015.
These support actions had been signalled since March 2014, when
Fitch announced
that it was reviewing evolving sovereign support for banks
globally, and as a
result Long-Term IDRs of over 50 European banking groups were
placed on Negative
Outlook at that time. They reflected substantial progress made
with bank
resolution legislation during the past 12 months, which has
implications for
bank creditors and therefore for bank ratings.
Until the introduction of resolution legislation, sovereign
support has been a
key driver in bank ratings and remains so in many parts of the
world. Our data
shows that the cumulative five-year default rate for rated banks
globally has
only been around 1%, but for banks that failed and would have
defaulted without
support, the rate is around seven times as high.
Sovereigns have had no choice but to support systemically
important banks to
date. Bank resolution legislation is aimed at addressing the
inadequacy of
standard insolvency laws so that when banks fail, they can be
resolved in an
orderly manner, using investors' rather than sovereign (or
taxpayers')
resources.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) came into
effect in
January, although it is still being implemented into most
national laws. It
provides a legal requirement to resolve banks using private
sector funds ahead
of public sector. In addition, for eurozone banks, banking union
will reduce
national influence over decisions regarding resolution of failed
banks. The new
Single Resolution Board is tasked with ensuring resolution can
be practically
implemented for banking union banks from 2016.
Practical impediments at a bank-by-bank level are being
addressed by recovery
and resolution strategies agreed with regulators and resolution
authorities.
Progress is also being made by means of contingent capital
issuance, changes to
group structures and amendments to national insolvency
legislation to identify
creditor hierarchies. In the EU, final technical standards in
respect of BRRD's
'minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL) are expected
in 2H15.
Fitch believes that extraordinary sovereign or regional public
sector support
would still be likely for the 22 state-sponsored banks or
institutions it rates,
most of which are in Germany. Also, to a lesser extent, we
believe it is highly
likely that large banks in Sweden and Norway would be supported
if required.
Importantly, the vast majority of rated European banks have
substantially
improved capital and liquidity in recent years. This progress is
reflected in
their Viability Ratings and has limited the extent of IDR
downgrades from
revisions to our support assumptions.
